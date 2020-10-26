She’ll be back.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday she’d seek another term as leader of the chamber if Dems stay in power.
“Yes, I am,” she said when asked about the matter on CNN.
“Let me also say that we have to win the Senate, so all this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election,” she continued. “Vote your health.”
Pelosi is the first woman speaker of the House. She attained the post in 2007, holding it until Republicans took the chamber in 2011. Dems again made her speaker in 2019 after winning back the House.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Comment by Scruffy_USN_Retired
Posted in Have we been here before? Oct 26, 07:48
Comment by ggfilthy
Posted in Dianne Feinstein under attack from the left for the crime of collegiality Oct 26, 05:55
Comment by drifterdan
Posted in ‘I’ll even help them pack’: Sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the US if Trump wins Oct 26, 01:00
Comment by drillbeast
Posted in Teen suspended for wearing clothing with pro-Trump slogans sues her Pa. school district Oct 25, 19:04
Comment by Josey
Posted in Dianne Feinstein under attack from the left for the crime of collegiality Oct 25, 17:50