She’ll be back.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday she’d seek another term as leader of the chamber if Dems stay in power.

“Yes, I am,” she said when asked about the matter on CNN.

“Let me also say that we have to win the Senate, so all this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election,” she continued. “Vote your health.”

Pelosi is the first woman speaker of the House. She attained the post in 2007, holding it until Republicans took the chamber in 2011. Dems again made her speaker in 2019 after winning back the House.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.