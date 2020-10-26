U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says she’ll be “informing and playing some sort of role in the transition process” if Joe Biden wins the presidency, adding that packing the court “is certainly on the table” if the Democrats prove victorious.

Asked about a letter she’d signed onto pushing for more progressive Cabinet members if Biden wins, Pressley insisted she is just focusing on getting a Democratic win.

“We’ve got 10 days — 10 days at a critical inflection and crossroads as a country to elect an administration that will not have contempt for the American people, and that will prioritize getting this raging pandemic under control,” Pressley told reporters Saturday after casting her ballot in Roxbury.

But then she added, “I will be informing and playing some sort of role in the transition process.”

The extent of the role isn’t clear. No formal one has been announced, and a spokesman for Biden’s transition team declined to comment.

Asked for clarity later in the day on Saturday, Pressley’s campaign said, “The Congresswoman has been working closely with the Biden/Harris campaign over the past several months to get out the vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — along with Democrats up and down the ballot. She is doing everything she can to ensure a decisive victory in 10 days, and looks forward to continuing to play a role in advancing critical priorities for the people of the Massachusetts 7th and communities across the country.”

The left-wing Boston congresswoman said there will be “plenty of time” to talk about who would be in the administration of Biden, who’s up in the polls, if he wins the Nov. 3 election.

Pressley was voting early in person at the BCYF Sherborne Center at Malcolm X Park in Roxbury. The first-term congresswoman greeted supporters and chatted with kids from behind her mask before and after she and her husband cast their ballots inside.

Pressley, who lives in Ashmont, is up for re-election herself, but only faces one conservative perennial independent candidate on the ballot plus a Republican running a write-in in the deep-blue district. Pressley, then a Boston city councilor, ousted longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano two years ago to win the district 7th Congressional District seat, which includes about two-thirds of Boston.

Pressley, the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts, quickly became known as a member of the leftist “squad,” which also includes high-profile U.S. Reps. Alexandra Ocacio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — all progressive women of color sent to Washington the same year.

Talking to reporters, Pressley had harsh words for President Trump’s latest Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, saying Barrett is “anti-worker, anti immigrant — so far as I’m concerned, anti-Black.”

Asked whether she supports packing the court — adding seats to get more Democrat appointees on SCOTUS — Pressley said, “That is certainly on the table, and we should have that conversation, but we have to win first.”

___

(c)2020 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.