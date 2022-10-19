(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.

The 75 individuals are in addition to 15 others turned over for potential charges in the last two months, as previously reported by The Center Square.

A voting review used data provided by partner states to crossmatch with voter history in Ohio. Each potential violation was then investigated individually with the secretary of state’s office or local jurisdiction in the other state.

Four people were referred in September thanks to partnerships with Iowa, Missouri, Nevada and Oregon, according to LaRose, who said the four people allegedly voted first in one state and then cast another ballot in Ohio.

LaRose said state law makes the alleged second vote a criminal act. His office used data provided from other states to cross-match with voter history in Ohio.

In August, 11 people were announced under investigation after each allegedly gave documentation to the BMV that said they were not citizens on at least two occasions, LaRose said. They also each received two notices at the address they are registered to vote that asked for them to cancel their voter registration or tell the secretary of state’s office they had.

The most recent announcement also comes less than two weeks after LaRose announced the creation of the state’s first Public Integrity Division, specifically designed to investigate election-related issues.

“This is a perfect example of why we created the Public Integrity Division,” LaRose said. “The only way to strengthen the confidence of the voters is by working every day to earn their trust. Ohioans should know if you violate election law, we’ll catch you. Every vote matters.”