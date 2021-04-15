In yet another example of selective bigotry, a bar in Colorado is only serving customers who have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Over the last several weeks, the Biden administration has supposedly been working with private tech companies to create “vaccine passports” for Americans to use as proof that they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine. These “passports” will be required in order to gain access to certain services, like concerts or large gatherings.
And in this particular case, dining indoors at a restaurant.
A Denver, Colorado bar is requiring customers to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated, otherwise they will not be permitted to dine-in.
A perfect example of selective bigotry: you can only eat here if you’ve had the vaccine and if not, tough luck!
Bar Max, which provides “craft cocktails and conversation” recently reopened for indoor dining after offering a limited to-go menu during the rest of the pandemic.
Two weeks ago, Bar Max made the announcement online: “We made the difficult decision to stay mostly-closed throughout the pandemic, and now we’re making the same difficult decision: To only open for those who have received vaccines.”
The bar’s owner, Marshall Smith, isn’t messing around when it comes to COVID-19.
“That’s a conscious decision that I’ve made to reopen as a place of normalcy,” he wrote on Instagram. “Everyone here can have peace of mind.”
“There are plenty of other places people can go that are already open,” he added.
Sara Grossman, marketing manager for Bar Max, told CBS4 News that they’ve received some backlash.
“We have received a lot of one star and negative reviews on both Google and Yelp over the last week and a half since we announced the official reopening policy,” she said.
“And to that I say there’s a lot more people who gave us a review than stopped in the bar, so I’m in the process of figuring out how to weed out those fake reviews.”
This takes providing proof of identification to a whole new level.
The post Denver Bar Demands Vaccination Proof for Indoor Dining appeared first on Human Events.
Bar Max owner, Marshall Smith is a “woke joke”. A great way to lose business, by forcing people to get a vaccine.
I HOPE they go under… Cause customers stay the hell away!
They should also be sued for violating their potential customer’s health privacy rights. Liberals and Marxists are only too happy to sue. Conservatives need to get off of their buts and sue for what is ACTUALLY illegal. And unless the reviewer is too far away to drive to that bar, none of those 1 star reviews are fake. They are all a potential customer whose rights the bar is infringing.
Time for a blood sucking lawyer to step up. How can you deny service to someone who has decided not to take an experimental medication?
The best way to penalize these “woke” idiots is to let their businesses go away via bankruptcy. Go Woke, Go Broke!
Afterward, some intelligent entrepreneur can get the business’s assets for pennies on the dollar, and open a profitable business.
I agree with YJ772. Don’t use their business. Same with Coke, Delta, MLB, etc. Punish them by spending your money at companies that care about Liberties, not the leftist agenda.
There is a gun store that applied a similar tactic of saying he will not sell to leftists, and I completely agree with his choice. Leftists want to destroy our Republic, so let them deal with people that share their values and I will do business with companies that believe if protecting our freedoms.
First i’ve heard of a gun store doing that.. WHere is that store at?
Boycotting is ok at one level, but people also need to SUE when appropriate. It would do more good, actually.
What my vaccination status is is none of their damn business. Following their logic, what about proof of smallpox, diphtheria, whooping cough, measles and such vaccinations? No flu shot? No eat.
I think everyone should then also have to have proof of negative tuberculosis X-rays and tests. Negative tests for any STD must be provided, except of course for AIDS because that would be homophobic fear mongering.
Do you have proof that you washed your hands after your last trip to the bathroom?
I guess this restaurant just needs a physician at the door to complete a full physical on each patron. They could be at severe financial risk for allowing a diner with high cholesterol to eat a greasy hamburger and then die of a heart attack
Total stupidity.
I think the bar can be sued for HIPPA violation.
IT SHOULD get sued.. BUT since this IS COLORADIOSTAN, you can bet any such suit, would get shut down swiftly by the leftist ran courts.
Maybe you could sue for a HIPPA violation.
On the other hand what do we as conservatives say to the LGBT crowd when they try to shut down the baker? Seems to me I’ve said they should go across the street to a bakery that wants to make their ‘wedding’ cake. How is this any different?
The bakery belongs to the baker and the baker should set his own rules on what to bake.
The bar belongs to its owner and it seems to me he should make his own rules too.
Let the marketplace work.
There will always be bakers that will bake gay cakes and there will be bars that won’t ask for our vaccine passport, unless, UNLESS, we get the government involved in it through the courts or the Congress and then we will all be baking gay cakes and wearing vaccine passports on our foreheads. Think it thru.
As long as the owner decides who to serve I have no problem. I’ll just go to another place. I sure as hell don’t want the government making that decision. Do you?
Very, Very good point; seems to also violate HIPAA Laws, and while we are at it show proof of ID for Voting, Legal Entry into the United States and everything else that the WOKE left spews their hypocrisy about!!
VERR ARE YOUURRR PAPPPERS!
This is the consequence of making Covid-19 the combination of the Black Death and Zombie Apocalypse. The experts used their power to make a serious disease that could have been treated better into a disaster.
How does one get to be a member of the thought police? Political correctness , speech limitations, clothing choices, living decisions. . . . Do you have to cultivate a German accent to be able to command: “Let me zee your paperz!” Do you need to attend training from a KGB or Gestapo course? Or are you just self-appointed? We need to get back in these bullies faces and challenge THEM!
Na. Just attend a marxist training camp, otherwise known as our FORMER Universities.
To everyone in Colorado … I’ll have my fake vaccine card web site on line by the end of the week… $5.00 each or three for $12.00 plus shipping. Just go to http://www.thisisstupid.com
Sports Bar becoming a Gay Bar in 3…2…1…
“And to that I say there’s a lot more people who gave us a review than stopped in the bar, so I’m in the process of figuring out how to weed out those fake reviews.”
So Liberals who don’t live in Georgia, but who think the new voting laws are bad policy (and say so — often), are FAKE COMMENTERS.
Is DELTA a fake airline?
MLB is fake? (Okay, that was a trick question. . . Yes, yes they are)
Na,its only FAKE if ‘we conservatives’ do it.. WHEN THEY DO IT, its social activism.
Personally I’m glad to know this place is so ‘woke’…it means I’ll know where NOT to spend my hard earned money. No reason to reward stupidity.
MOVE out of liberalistan while you can.
I might as well wear a yellow star on my arm now!!!
The bar on the gentrifying part of East Colfax. Woke morons willing to pay $4 for PBR and $8 for a well martini are their target customer base. This is what happens when you don’t stop California liberals from infesting your state.
Which is why, i’ve often said STATES those folks move to, SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO tell them, “HELL NO. Not in my state”!
So making people show their medical records in order to enter your restaurant is a “return to normalcy”? Maybe in the USSR or Nazi Germany, but not here, sweetheart.
How is this different from forcing black people to use the back entrance, or sit in the back of the bus, or drink from a different fountain?