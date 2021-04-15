In yet another example of selective bigotry, a bar in Colorado is only serving customers who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Over the last several weeks, the Biden administration has supposedly been working with private tech companies to create “vaccine passports” for Americans to use as proof that they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine. These “passports” will be required in order to gain access to certain services, like concerts or large gatherings.

And in this particular case, dining indoors at a restaurant.

A Denver, Colorado bar is requiring customers to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated, otherwise they will not be permitted to dine-in.

A perfect example of selective bigotry: you can only eat here if you’ve had the vaccine and if not, tough luck!

Bar Max, which provides “craft cocktails and conversation” recently reopened for indoor dining after offering a limited to-go menu during the rest of the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, Bar Max made the announcement online: “We made the difficult decision to stay mostly-closed throughout the pandemic, and now we’re making the same difficult decision: To only open for those who have received vaccines.”

The bar’s owner, Marshall Smith, isn’t messing around when it comes to COVID-19.

“That’s a conscious decision that I’ve made to reopen as a place of normalcy,” he wrote on Instagram. “Everyone here can have peace of mind.”

“There are plenty of other places people can go that are already open,” he added.

Sara Grossman, marketing manager for Bar Max, told CBS4 News that they’ve received some backlash.

“We have received a lot of one star and negative reviews on both Google and Yelp over the last week and a half since we announced the official reopening policy,” she said.

“And to that I say there’s a lot more people who gave us a review than stopped in the bar, so I’m in the process of figuring out how to weed out those fake reviews.”

This takes providing proof of identification to a whole new level.

