Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer for the struggling home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond, plunged to his death Friday in New York City. He was 52.

Arnal, 52, appeared to suffer from injuries “indicative from a fall from an elevated position” though the investigation remains ongoing and his cause of death will be determined by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to UPI.

NYPD officers responded to 911 calls of an unconscious and unresponsive person near Leonard Street and West Broadway in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan around 12:30 p.m. Friday, outside of the building where he lived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The building, known as the Jenga Building for its unique architectural design, is a 60-floor skyscraper at 56 Leonard Street. Arnal is believed to have fallen from the 18th floor of the tower.

Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Aug. 16, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of more than $1 million, bring his shares in the company down to 267,896 shares valued at nearly $6.5 million.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond as its chief financial officer in May 2020 as the company went through an executive restructuring under Mark Tritton, its former chief executive officer, who left the company in June.

He previously served as CFO at Avon and held senior posts at Walgreens Boost Alliance and at Proctor & Gamble, according to his corporate biography.

Bed, Bath & Beyond issued a statement after Arnal’s death, stating that the company “is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss.”

“I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gustavo’s family. Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our company,” said Harriet Edelman, independent chairwoman of the company’s board of directors.

“I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it would close 150 of its stores, lay off approximately 20% of its workforce, and get rid of several of its in-house home goods brands.

