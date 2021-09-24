Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base, including assault and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

They have been removed from the base and taken to the Dane County Jail, according to the state Department of Justice.

Bahrullah Noori, 20, is facing three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, including one allegedly involving the use of force.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his wife on Sept. 7. The indictment alleges Imaad choked and suffocated her.

Noori faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison if convicted on the charges alleging use of force and up to 15 years if convicted of the other two charges. Imaad faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the single charge he faces.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that staff overseeing the admission of refugees to Fort McCoy had reported “multiple cases of minor females who presented as ‘married’ to adult Afghan men, as well as polygamous families.” It was not immediately clear whether one of those reports involved Noori.

During the evacuation of Afghanistan last month, Republican lawmakers raised concerns that the Biden administration had allowed Afghans with criminal records or ties to terror groups to be flown out of the war-torn country while thousands of others who assisted US-led NATO forces during the 20-year war against the Taliban were left to fend for themselves in hostile territory.

