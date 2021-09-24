Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Wednesday, a move that underscores growing frustration in the GOP but ultimately won’t go anywhere.

The Lakeville Republican, who represents the 7th Congressional District in north-central Ohio, said Biden botched the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and has failed to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. Gibbs also accused Biden of violating his duties by attempting to extend the moratorium on evictions, even as he acknowledged his decision likely wouldn’t hold up in court.

Republicans in Texas and Arizona have also signed onto the resolution. In a statement, Gibbs acknowledged that it won’t advance in a Democrat-controlled House but said he “could not stand by” any longer.

“This is a shot across the bow,” he said. “When Republicans take back the House, we will take our commitment to the separation of powers, our role as a check and balance to the executive branch seriously. President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the entire administration is officially on notice.”

The resolution comes over a month after Gibbs penned a letter to his colleagues asking them to consider and discuss Biden’s impeachment.

“As conservatives and Republicans, I believe we understand impeachment is a serious constitutional mechanism, meant to be used only in the rarest and most grave circumstances,” he wrote in August. “Sadly, we saw our Democrat colleagues debase it and use it as a talking point for electoral gain. We must strenuously avoid such trivial treatment of our duty.”

Gibbs opposed both efforts to impeach Trump.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

