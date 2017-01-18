What if a White News Contributor Said This?

CNN’s Marc Lamont Hill: Blacks meeting with Trump are ‘mediocre Negroes’

CNN’s Marc Lamont Hill referred to Trump diversity team member Bruce LeVell as a part of a group of “mediocre Negroes” who met with the president-elect.

The characterization, which includes Pastor Darryl Scott and television host and comedian Steve Harvey, came during a panel discussion with host Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight” on Monday.

“They (the Trump transition team) keep bringing up comedians and actors and athletes to represent black interests. It’s demeaning, it’s disrespectful, and it’s condescending,” Hill argued. “Bring some people up there with expertise, Donald Trump, don’t just bring up people to entertain.”

