What if a White News Contributor Said This?

CNN’s Marc Lamont Hill: Blacks meeting with Trump are ‘mediocre Negroes’
CNN’s Marc Lamont Hill referred to Trump diversity team member Bruce LeVell as a part of a group of “mediocre Negroes” who met with the president-elect.
The characterization, which includes Pastor Darryl Scott and television host and comedian Steve Harvey, came during a panel discussion with host Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight” on Monday.
“They (the Trump transition team) keep bringing up comedians and actors and athletes to represent black interests. It’s demeaning, it’s disrespectful, and it’s condescending,” Hill argued. “Bring some people up there with expertise, Donald Trump, don’t just bring up people to entertain.”
marc hill, still practicing cannibalism.
Well if by MEDIOCRE he means ” ordinary or moderate quality; barely adequate”,,,,that is still three steps above the low life inferior quality, government dependency, definitely inadequate people of his race that bobble headed robots, consistently support their Democrat Party masters of the political universe who manage to enslave Americans of all colors into inter-generational debt,,,,like $20 Trillion and counting. When offered the support or even the hiring of mediocre people, over lazy, dishonest and incompetent, I’ll go with the former every time. Just how derogatory can one man make of members of his own race,,,,but when you think of it, is not self-hatred and self loathing the signs of a true believing Liberal of any color or persuasion? I would think the self-loathing liberal White versions could get away with saying the same thing about WHITE trump supporters, in fact they DO!