Universities Requiring Professors to be Left Wing Activists?

Universities are increasingly relying on “diversity statements” for faculty hiring and promotion, according to a new report from the Oregon Association of Scholars.
These statements have strong ties to liberal ideology, such as the assumption of group victimization and claims for group-based entitlements, effectively making them “partisan litmus tests” to “weed out non-left wing scholars,” the association states in its report.
The association notes that many schools now link to articles explaining how to craft a diversity statement, which include affirmations that a professor will “keep the white students from dominating all classroom discussions,” or “reflect a commitment to queer visibility,” or teach students “not to thoughtlessly reproduce the standard white and Western model of legitimate knowledge.”
A focus on “racial oppression, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism and other commonly recognized forms of oppression” has also been outlined as good fodder for diversity statements, according to a column in Inside Higher Ed.
COMMUNISM = DIVERSITY, SAFE SPACES and INCLUSIVENESS as long as you agree and march in lock step with the liberals.
If “normal” people with two legs run the 100 m in less the 20 seconds, to be inclusive with people with just one leg, we will fine those with two legs if they do it in less than 2 minutes; if they do it again we will amputate one leg.
In this case to be inclusive, is to allow the one leg people to use a wheel chair and make it in less then 20 seconds, but do not make the “normal” people to walk like if they do not have one leg, just to not offend the one leg people.
This example is an absurdity. It looks like if absurdity is the uniformity now.
Recently in the UCI (University of California Irvine), a group of diverse students, felt offended by the display of the American flag in the University. The diversity of this group of students was that they were from other countries of the world and were studying in UCI. Presumably they felt that the United States trough its imperialism, has done harm to their fellow citizens. Therefore, although they were only six students, they wanted the flag to be removed from the UCI, since it offended them. Of course the removal of the flag would be a token of inclusivity for all, even those who are diverse, making ALL the students part of the new uniformity of every student in UCI. Do you see, diversity should be encouraged to make all of us equal people. Equality is what we need in this country (???).
Equality does not mean equal results, equality means having an equal start.
the death of western civilization, facilitated by so-called centers of learning and financed by YOU. cultural suicide.
Becoming a college professor no longer requires a brain, just an absolute devotion and adherence to the agenda of the institution.
Unless you want to work for Hillsdale or a few other private colleges.
Excellent point! We need to find SOME WAY of getting rid of all these LibTARD Teachers in ALL of our Schools!!!
I retired in the nick of time.
Must have been within the last 8 Years!
At the end of June, it will have been exactly 8 years.
If President Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and friends appoint righteous Supreme Court Justices, and make good legislation, then this rotten so-called unbiased State sanctioned Religion of Secular Humanism may be deemed unconstitutional. The Democrat and liberal entrenched bureaucrats also need to be turfed, as they insure the continued indoctrination of perversion, and criminality starting with kindergarteners. Educator of Educators John Dewey was not the only signatory of The Humanist Manifesto, that ushered in this new so-called unbiased State Sanctioned Religion.
Today, our Secular Humanist State Sanctioned Professional Associations deem that normalizing morbid behaviour starting with malleable Kindergarteners,using adult school teachers, and special interest group, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex, and abortion activists, by Democrat-Liberal Legislation, and Supreme Court Decree is good so-called unbiased Secular Humanist behaviour.
Our school teachers use to start every school morning with the Lord’s Prayer,and The Ten Commandments was not only The Box Office Champion of 1957, but also the majorities values. Secular Humanists hate to be reminded that their religion rotted humanity.
Well put!!
It is time to throw out the clinton/obama text books that have been brain washing our youth and the national school board that has been enforcing the clinton/obama warped visions and distorted facts. The faculties of many universities need to clean out their infected swamps of left-wing cry babies and parasites and get back to the basics of teaching real facts and professions.
If something is based on race, that is, all the “white” talk listed in the so-called ‘diversity statements’ then it is racist in nature. If they’re using skin color to make decisions, it’s racist.
If they really wanted meaningful diversity, they’d hire some conservatives.
Diversity means everyone is welcome except White, straight, European, Christian males. Yeah – those guys who pretty much built Western civilization. Diversity of thought is liberal group-think – an echo chamber of really bad ideas.
This is no surprise. The draft dodgers from the 60’s and 70’s hung out in coffee shops around campus with their professors until they themselves became tenured faculty. Then for 30 years, they corrupted our youth with liberal anti-American propaganda until they became the administration of our Universities. There is no question then why they would necessarily require likeminded teachers who will follow in their footsteps to create people who are smart enough to accurately repeat what they are told and follow orders, and dumb enough to think this makes them smarter than everyone else.
Hopefully President Trump Can stop this Madness of Colleges REQUIRING you to be a LIBTARD in order to be hired or promoted. This BS has gone WAY Over The Cliff!!!!
We are told … “The college educated preferred and voted for Hillary Clinton”, implying college educated know better and are politically smarter. Not so, college education simply means more years of progressive indoctrination.
Nothing will change until the entire public educational system (K-U) is revamped to focus on the “fundamentals of educating” without the influence of politics (Federal dollars) and political correctness (socialism’s cornerstone). Let us hope that Trump makes an impact on reversing an educational system rife with left wing operatives.
I wonder whether the safe zones are pointed out by the student guides when freshmen-to-be tour the campus?