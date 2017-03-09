Trump’s get-tough policies credited for sharp plunge in illegal immigration

Illegal immigration across the southwest border plummeted in the weeks after President Trump took office, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly announced Wednesday, calling the drop an early sign that Mr. Trump’s get-tough policies are working.
In addition to a drop in the number of illegal immigrants nabbed while attempting to cross, Mr. Kelly said, they have seen a dramatic spike in the rates charged by smugglers paid to sneak people into the U.S.
Routes that cost $3,500 in November now cost $8,000, he said — another signal that smuggling cartels’ business is suffering.
Mr. Kelly called the drop in apprehensions unprecedented.
Thank God for President Trump!
Campaign ‘promises’ actually being employed and pursued? Haven’t seen this ‘plus’ in the political realm since Reagan…
Trump, formerly a non-political figure, has been demonstrating to the political ‘lifers’ on BOTH sides of the aisle what true, fit-to-serve leadership looks like and how the business of the country should be performed. Little wonder they have become rattled and ruthless after having been exposed as simply unproductive “squatters”.
Working out the details, uncovering obstructions, rats and moles, restructuring verbiage requirements to successfully pass PC muster,…..he’s on a learning curve indeed; but unlike his lackadaisical, placating predecessors, he’s without doubt ‘balls to walls’ in his desire to successfully accomplish his promise to the American people.
Let those handpicked to serve alongside….those who have DEMONSTRATED LOYALTY…. handle the opposition of the contentious naysayers with their daily barrage of newly crafted diversions and blockades….while Mr Trump and his inner circle endeavor to press forward in all targeted areas necessary to fulfill his dream and promise…..MakingAmericaGreatAgain!