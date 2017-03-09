Trump’s get-tough policies credited for sharp plunge in illegal immigration

Illegal immigration across the southwest border plummeted in the weeks after President Trump took office, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly announced Wednesday, calling the drop an early sign that Mr. Trump’s get-tough policies are working.

In addition to a drop in the number of illegal immigrants nabbed while attempting to cross, Mr. Kelly said, they have seen a dramatic spike in the rates charged by smugglers paid to sneak people into the U.S.

Routes that cost $3,500 in November now cost $8,000, he said — another signal that smuggling cartels’ business is suffering.

Mr. Kelly called the drop in apprehensions unprecedented.

Read more at the Washington Times

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]