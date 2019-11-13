Trump whistleblower making BANK from anonymous donations? Hillary teases candidacy AGAIN!

The whistleblower at the heart of the Trump impeachment mess now has a complaint filed against him for raising money on the side. Hillary Clinton teases once again that “people” are encouraging her to run for president again, and Northwestern University’s newspaper issues an apology for covering the news and hurting people’s feelings. All that and more on today’s show!

The whistleblower who filed the complaint against President Trump that started the whole impeachment mess now has a complaint filed against him. He’s raised over $227,000 on a GoFundMe page while still being an intelligence official.

Hillary Clinton, once again, is claiming that numerous people are pressuring her to jump into the 2020 presidential race. She sure does love all the attention!

Northwestern University’s newspaper covered a recent speech by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The paper covered the speech and the protests, and then the paper issued an apology for their coverage. Apparently, some students had their feelings hurt.

