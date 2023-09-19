White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a stunning remark regarding Joe Biden’s age during a recent White House Press Briefing. Despite the American people believing Biden is not up to the job of being president, Jean-Pierre said, “80 is the new 40.”

Biden has ongoing issues with his teleprompter. He drifts off into space. He swings between whispers and screaming. Do you think Biden has the mental capacity to be president?

Former President Trump fires up the crowd at a weekend speech. Plus, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is acquitted on all impeachment charges.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

