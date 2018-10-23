Loading posts...
Trump, at Texas rally, backs Cruz, slams Democrats for ‘assault on the sovereignty’ of US
People arrive before a scheduled President Donald Trump rally for Sen. Ted Cruz at the Toyota Center on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

President Trump on Monday night voiced his support for Sen. Ted Cruz in his re-election, calling the Texas Republican “a really good friend of mine.”

Speaking at a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the president said while the pair’s relationship has previously been rocky — “in the beginning it was a love fest” — he encouraged rallygoers to vote for the senator.

“Nobody has helped me more with your tax cuts, with your regulation, with all of the things that we’re doing … than Senator Ted Cruz,” Trump said.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

  1. Compare that crowd to the “crowd” joe biden attracted, and the democraps think shotgun joe is their best hope in 2020. I would laugh if it wasn’t so pathetic.

  2. We have with great discouragement and sorrow observed past leaders (at every level) stump during their election process with fiery eloquence…only to be found after their ‘victories’ kicking those tinseled ‘we-cans’ down the road toward an ever-increasing rusted mound of promises left by THEIR predecessors ….and simply piled onto the trash heap.

    President Trump is setting the bar higher than any other President in our lifetime in his pursuit …with fierce determination… to ACCOMPLISH his campaign pledges his and promises to the American people in his quest to MakeAmericaGreatAgain!

    We dedicate our continual support and pray for your safety, Mr. president, and for renewed strength, Godly wisdom, and a continued determination while in your appointed place in America’s history…for such a time as this.

    Sir,….we bid you Godspeed.

