Trump, at Texas rally, backs Cruz, slams Democrats for ‘assault on the sovereignty’ of US

People arrive before a scheduled President Donald Trump rally for Sen. Ted Cruz at the Toyota Center on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

President Trump on Monday night voiced his support for Sen. Ted Cruz in his re-election, calling the Texas Republican “a really good friend of mine.”

Speaking at a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the president said while the pair’s relationship has previously been rocky — “in the beginning it was a love fest” — he encouraged rallygoers to vote for the senator.

“Nobody has helped me more with your tax cuts, with your regulation, with all of the things that we’re doing … than Senator Ted Cruz,” Trump said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

At stake in this Election is whether we continue the extraordinary prosperity we have achieved – or whether we let the Radical Democrat Mob take a giant wrecking ball to our Country and our Economy! #JobsNotMobs pic.twitter.com/POhRivI1BZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2018

Massive crowds inside and outside of the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, Texas. Landing shortly – see everyone soon! #MAGA🇺🇸https://t.co/0pWiwCq4MH pic.twitter.com/tj5S6Z2GY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Today’s Democrat Party would rather protect criminal aliens than AMERICAN CITIZENS – which is why the Democrats must be voted OUT of OFFICE! #JobsNotMobs https://t.co/0pWiwCq4MH pic.twitter.com/axUEOzBAsZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2018

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)