So who watched the NFL game yesterday? The NFL is never on in this house since they decided as a league to disrespect our flag and our country.
Apparently nothing has improved.
The President tweeted the words ‘No thanks’ attached to pictures of Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford and his Texans’ counterpart Deshaun Watson kneeling ahead of the game.
The two quarterbacks were also joined by several members of their teams in what they say is an act of protest against police brutality and racism in the US.
The president has openly criticized players who have taken the knee, accusing them of disrespecting the military.
Read more at the Daily Mail.
No thanks! https://t.co/IYQSotnMG9
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020
The “Social Justice” movement has made us woke in this home. No more NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB! They’re killing the goose that lays their golden eggs. I can’t wait until it hits their sports leagues bottom lines and they’re forced to take cuts in their pay and benefits.
The kneeling narrative is a LIE. High black criminality, not racism accounts for more run-ins with cops. And it’s because they resist arrest that black perps are sometimes harmed since police are not a suicide squad. Blacks should be kneeling in SHAME for what they inflict on innocent citizens, committing HALF of homicides at only 13% of the population. And white owners and players kneeling to the lie are gutless. The lie is easily disproven by evidence i.e. criminal stats. Investigative reporter Heather MacDonald has done the work for everyone in the book: “The War on Cops. How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe 2016”. It should be obligatory reading for all kneelers.
Are whites masochistic enough to fund the NFL, a soapbox for black haters of police, country and the white race and their weak-kneed white team mates and team owners?
If I could vote more than once for your comment I would do it a million times. You speak the truth….They cannot handle the truth. If you don’t want to deal with the police….STOP COMMITTING ALL THE CRIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
They are hired to play football….BUT NO….they have to push there Marxist politics down everyone’s throats…screw all you over paid lug heads…there is a big world out there…pick a communist country to live in!
My only frustration with the NFL is that I stopped watching when al-bin-Kaepernick kneeled initially, and they didn’t do anything about it Just like quitting smoking, I can only quit the NFL once, and it was several seasons ago.
I don’t miss it at all. I have memories from my youth, and old games I can watch online.
My greater disappointment is with the American voters They did not elect Biden. They voted against Trump, and in the process cleared the way for bolshevism to ruin the greatest, most prosperous society the world had ever known, all because they hated one jerk (the real word can’t be posted), and didn’t understand that the barbarians are at the gates we are so eager to open to prove how wonderful we are.
Disgusting….If you’re watching NFL games…..You are not a patriotic American. We were a football family…all sons…NO MORE….