So who watched the NFL game yesterday? The NFL is never on in this house since they decided as a league to disrespect our flag and our country.

Apparently nothing has improved.

The President tweeted the words ‘No thanks’ attached to pictures of Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford and his Texans’ counterpart Deshaun Watson kneeling ahead of the game.

The two quarterbacks were also joined by several members of their teams in what they say is an act of protest against police brutality and racism in the US.

The president has openly criticized players who have taken the knee, accusing them of disrespecting the military.

Read more at the Daily Mail.