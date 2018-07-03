The Left’s long range plan to take over the Supreme Court

With the prospect looming of a Supreme Court dominated by Trump-appointed right-wing judges into the foreseeable future, an idea for a possible counterstroke has begun percolating among progressive political analysts and legal theorists:
Expand the court from the current nine justices to provide for a more balanced, if not distinctly liberal, bench.
“The idea of expanding the size of the Supreme Court will get traction IF the Democrats take the White House and Congress in 2020,” Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley law school and a constitutional scholar, told me by email. “It is the only way to keep there from being a very conservative Court for the next 10-20 years.”
This is something that warrants serious consideration after 2020 if Democrats take the presidency and Congress.
– UC BERKELEY LAW SCHOOL DEAN ERWIN CHEMERINSKY
This plan is not new. Related Story: 1937 – Roosevelt announces “court-packing” plan
What they are forgetting is that Kennedy was a “conservative” jurist. He ruled on the law and not by his opinion. Sometimes he joined the liberals and some times he joined the conservatives. He thought for himself and not politics. He is exactly the type of jurist needed on the SC. Hopefully, Donald will select someone along his ideology.
The seat being vacated by Kennedy, was the seat which should have been held by Bork. Bork was a true conservative and should have received the nod from Congress. Instead, his character assassination led to the coining of a new word: “borked”.
I don’t ever consider Kennedy a ‘conservative. He wasn’t even a constitutionalist. Especially since his swing vote, led to gay marriage, and many other things, RIGHTS NOT in the constitution, but now ‘authorized’ because the Scotus said so..
The “strict-constitutionalist,” is a term for those jurist that believe the judiciary’s job is to call balls and strikes based upon the rules drafted by the framers of the US Constitution and all conforming legislation drafted by Congress. Changes to the US Constitution need necessarily follow the Constitutions own prescribed amendment process. Unpopular laws, not expressly prohibited by the Constitution, need to be fixed by the legislature; as proscribed by the Constitution. The “strict-constitutionalist,” is neither liberal nor conservative.
An “activist judge,” ascribes to the theory that the Constitution is a “living document,” subject to change through “reimagining,” and interpretation via inference; arriving at a desired outcome based on how laws “should have been written.” The umpire call balls & strikes based upon how they feel about the batter, the pitcher, and what is needed to achieve a “politically &/or socially equitable” outcome.
Basically, “activist judges,” hold the same attitude as King John before the Magna Carta: “The law means whatever I say it means; and subject to change as is expedient to the moment.”
Agree or disagree, this activist approach justified slavery, Japanese internment, “abortion-rights,” and, “gay-marriage” (all Democrat activist-favored rulings in their own day).
Liberal or conservative rulings, Justice Kennedy typically picked his outcome and then used legal arguments to justify them.
Cannot give you enough upvotes, Doug. We shouldn’t have “conservative” or liberal” judges at all. Every one of them should be strict constitutionalists because their ONLY job is to interpret and apply the Constitution. If the current law lacks, make the unpopular rule. Force legislators to change the Constitution if it’s unfair or unjust. We’ve done it before.
Kennedy wasn’t a conservative. He was a swing vote maverick. John McCain did the same thing in the Senate so he could effectively take control of the whole Senate with his “Gang of 14”. Despicable.
By being the swing vote, Kennedy was effectively deciding every issue himself. The SCOTUS isn’t supposed to operate like this.
We’ve seen this movie before. Franklin Roosevelt, drunk with power (and other things) after his 1936 landslide re-election, tried to pack the Court with democrat hacks and cronies, was repudiated even in his own party and lost 80 House seats in the next election. Let’s see the party of Marx, Mohammed and Mexico try to get a constitutional amendment through to accomplish this even if, as now seems unlikely, they regain the presidency in 2020. The real danger is an eventual communist government under democrat president Ocasio-Cortez, but when that happens we will be looking for a Franco or a Pinochet and doing some serious revolting rather than talking about a Supreme Court nomination.
Who’s to say they would do this via a constitutional amendment?
That’s right medrake. It was a slimy move back then and it’s a slimy move now. Back then it was FDR doing it. Now it’s all the Dems wanting to do it.
Since we know that’s their goal, we must realize that we can never again allow a Lib to win the White House. They can never again be allowed a majority in the Senate. The day this happens, they will appoint 15 more Sonya Sotomayors to the SCOTUS and dismantle the country by judicial fiat.
If you’re wondering what one of the things is that would start the next Civil War, that’s one of them.
“The Left’s long range plan to take over the Supreme Court.” Been there and done that.
During FDR’s first term in office, the pesky Constitutionalist members of SCOTUS kept delaying the president’s “New Deal” policies as extra-constitutional expansions of government authority.
In the first months of FDR’s second term, POTUS proposed packing the Courts by promoting a bill to grant the President power to appoint an additional Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court, up to a maximum of six, for every member of the court over the age of 70 years and 6 months—for a total of 15 new Justices.
FDR could get neither the public nor his own party to support it; even Democrat super-majorities in both chambers. The 1937 Roosevelt “court-packing plan,” was held up by the Democrat chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Of course, FDR was a Harvard-man, so the delays in America’s economic recovery were the exclusive fault of a selfish & uncooperative US population–and had nothing to do with the “New Deal” implementing disastrous socialist central-planning economic theories–which have never worked anywhere but on paper & university faculty lounges….This latter fact was recently re-demonstrated by another Harvard alumni’s socio-economic overhaul of the US economy; but that is a different discussion.