The ‘Inconvenient Reality’ of Electricity Usage at Al Gore’s Home

Despite all of his costly “green” home renovations to save energy, former Vice President Al Gore’s house uses 34 times more electricity than the average American home.
This new announcement comes at the wrong time – just days before the “climate change” alarmist’s second installment to his ultra-environmentalist film, An Inconvenient Truth, comes out Friday, titled An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.
Ultra hypocrisy
National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) Senior Fellow Drew Johnson calls Gore’s gross consumption of power an “inconvenient reality” … 10 years after an embarrassing report was release – the day after the activist’s global warming extremist documentary won an Academy Award – revealing that his Nashville, Tennessee, house consumed 20 times more electricity than the average house in the United States.
“Facing scrutiny for his extreme electricity consumption [in 2007], the former vice president pledged to renovate his home to become greener and more energy-efficient,” Johnson stated in his NCPPR report. “The extensive and expensive overhaul of Gore’s house included installing solar panels and geothermal heating.”
But Gore is still burning fossil fuels at an alarming rate, and Johnson says that Bill Clinton’s former VP must continue to live by the saying, “Do as I say, not as I do” – especially with the recently publicized numbers exposing his gross energy consumption.
“The past year, Gore’s home energy use averaged 19,241 kilowatt hours (kWh) every month, compared to the U.S. household average of 901 kWh per month,” the NCPPR report divulged. “During the last 12 months, Gore devoured 66,159 kWh of electricity just heating his pool. That is enough energy to power six average U.S. households for a year.”
His energy consumption shows the height of hypocrisy.
“Gore guzzles more electricity in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years,” the report continued. “From August 2016 through July 2017, Gore spent almost $22,000 on electricity bills. In September of 2016, Gore’s home consumed 30,993 kWh in just one month – as much energy as a typical American family burns in 34 months.”
In an effort to appear green to his environmentalist following, Gore turned to the sun to power his home, but despite his solar-power panel-covered home, his electricity consumption is proportionally more than the average American home than it was a decade ago.
Sun won’t lighten Gore’s consumption
“Gore paid an estimated $60,000 to install 33 solar panels,” NCPPR disclosed. “Those solar panels produce an average of 1,092 kWh per month – only 5.7 percent of Gore’s typical monthly energy consumption.”
Solar power was not the only green makeover Gore’s house underwent to reduce his gignatic “carbon footprint.”
“In total, the renovations are estimated to cost well over $250,000,” Johnson revealed in his piece for the Daily Caller. “But the home’s green facelift wasn’t enough to offset Gore’s colossal energy consumption. Despite spending more than a quarter-million dollars on making his home more environmentally friendly, his energy consumption is higher than ever.”
To try and take the attention off his gross energy consumption, Gore has made a number of “green” boasts of late.
“Gore also claims that his environmental sins are washed clean because he contributes to Green Power Switch, a scheme in which customers can donate extra money beyond the cost of their power bill to support green energy efforts,” Johnson pointed out. “The money goes to the Tennessee Velley Authority (TVA), the source of NES’ electricity, to fund renewable energy projects. Gore even told the TODAY Show that his home uses 100 percent renewable energy, but that is an outright lie.”
Making green from making Americans go green
And because Gore is a multi-millionaire – thanks to pandering his green agenda to environmentalists with deep pockets – he apparently does not have to live by the same energy-frugal standards that he calls his followers to live by.
“Spending more than $1,800 a month on an energy bill would sink most Americans, but it’s pocket change to Gore,” Johnson asserted. “He has manipulated environmental concerns into a big business. When his term as vice president ended in 2001, Gore’s net worth was less than $2 million. Today, Gore is worth an estimated $300 million.”
Gore has insisted that his efforts to reduce global warming make up for his excessive energy consumption.
“Gore has argued in the past that [using gross amounts of energy] is okay, because he pays for solar panels and contributes to a green energy fund, but his house still receives the same non-renewable energy as his neighbors,” Townhall reported. “Plus, Gore owns two other properties that presumably also use electricity.”
Despite his claims that his passion is to save the Earth – as opposed to making his pocketbook greener – Gore cannot maintain that he lives by his own standards.
“Since leaving office, Gore has spent a considerable amount of time and has received dozens of awards for his work on protecting the environment,” Townhall’s Christine Rouselle noted. “This is certainly a laudable goal, but it’d seem less shallow if he actually practiced what he preached.”
In a diversion from the inconvenient truth witnesses at his own home, Gore is calling Americans and global governments via his new film to fork out thousands of dollars as he has done to “go green” and contribute to the billion-dollar “green” industry – to line the pockets of environmentalist millionaires, such as himself.
“Gore’s latest film … studies the efforts made to tackle climate change and [his] attempts to persuade politicians to invest in renewable energy – culminating in Barack Obama’s signing of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016,” Breitbart informed. “The former vice president announced last month the documentary will include a last-minute edit to include President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.”
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
And, as an irony, Jorge Jr’s home actually did more to exemplify energy conservation in 2001, and still does so!
Its not an irony, its PLANNED BY him.. Like all liberal hypocrites, they feel WE should do as they say, but never follow how THEY DO..
The issue is solar power saves little money as noted it only saved Gore 5.7% on his electric consumption after installing 60k worth of solar panels that only have a total life span of 20 years. Due to the outside elements (dirt and leaves, etc…) and bird poop falling on the solar panels it really degrades the efficiency of the panels, then the life span is cut to 15 years if you don’t have them professionally cleaned yearly. It’s quite expensive to get them cleaned once a year. In otherwords the COST out weighs the benifits/savings.
I don’t know how big Gore’s home is, however if he really means what he says he should live in a 1500-2000 square foot home! Not 15,000 square feet.
It’s a scam. However, he is smart because he made millions suckering people and still does.
Yes, it shouldn’t be hard to donate the house to some organization that could remodel it for any number of efficient (and socially beneficial) uses: nursing home, shelter for the homeless… the possibilities are endless.
If he is too tight-fisted to donate it, he should be able to sell it for a fair price. What use does he have for all that extra space? If he wants to entertain people, any number of swanky hotels would love to have him rent out rooms.
What use does he have? NONE. Just like all those holly weird elits that have 5000+ Sqft mansions.. NONE OF THEM have 10+ family members living with them, and thus NONE need that much space.. ITS A WANT. Its a status symbol.. Nothing more.
$1,800.00/month electric bill
$60,000.00 cost of 33 solar panels (life span 15 – 20 years)
Solar panels account for 5.7% of monthly usage
5.7% of $1,800.00 is $102.60/month x 12 = $1,231.20 x 20 =$24,624.00
Spent $60,000.00 to save $24,624.00
How much was the carbon foot print for manufacturing and installing the solar panels?
In order for this to work the electricity has to cost a lot higher and that is what I believe Mr. Gore is pushing. A LOT HIGHER. By example he is trying to show the average household how much their electric bill is going to be when he gets done with his program. Instead of paying a $100.00 a month you should be paying $1,800.00 month per Gore.
Ten years ago Al Gore justified his contributing to atmospheric carbon dioxide by saying he was purchasing “carbon offsets” — things like planting forests to convert it to water and sugars, or burying the carbon dioxide deep in the earth where it supposedly can’t leak out. Whatever became of that?
Of course, Al Gore never explained why he had to keep contributing to the CO2 levels while purchasing those offsets. If he were really concerned about global warming, he would do both.
Disappeared into the ozone.. Just like his brain!
Al set up the Carbon Credits Exchange for his buddies and him, including the Clintons and Obamas. He is unscrupulous in taking advantage of the liberal hold on Education, Text Books, the EPA, Hollywood, nearly all media, et al. Academia (the college and university classrooms and campuses) have long been “the place” for “free-thinking” where man (and woman) were free to think “outside the box”…be creative. It birthed much of what we take for granted today. Sadly, though, this has been nearly totally subverted over the past 5 decades due to the influx of and domination by 60’s “Hippies” best known for protesting all things good, decent, and traditional, and for their widespread indulgence of drugs. They are now, and have been for 4 decades, our kids and grandkids teachers and professors. So, when Gore came out with his “global warming horsepuckies” immediately, all of Academia “piled on”. They silenced, failed, shut down any student or instructors teaching or writing anything contrary. Now, these institutions of “higher learning” are merely “re-education camps” in the model of what North Vietnam Communists did to the South when they won. Institutions of “higher propgandizement”. More in next:
Continuing: This politician, with no scientific background (other than having claimed to invent the internet while rooming with future actor Tommy Lee Jones) put forth his “theory” and the leftist Nobel Committee promptly awarded him (like they awarded Barack JUST for running his mouth about peace, but doing NOTHING…but starting several wars destabilizing the M.E.) The Nobel Prize…that was to go to the Polish woman who risked her life and ended up in a Nazi death camp for saving thousands of Jewish babies from the Warsaw Ghetto. A sacrilege to replace her work with Gore’s. Carbon credits is all about making MONEY for a handful of greedy people like those I named, but NOT about making any real “change” in fossil fuel consumption…just figuring a way to PROFIT personally from other’s use. Now, I ask you, how is a STEEL company going to slash its carbon emissions? They’d have to move their plant to planet Mercury to make steel with solar energy. Geeeez. One last thought: I don’t mind anyone with the money building or living in a large home. It is America. But: WHAT THE H – – -!!! can he possibly be using or doing to consume those kilowatts????? Maybe, just maybe, it takes that kind of energy for E.T. Gore…to call “home”.
Excellent posts. I agree most Americans care not if Gore buys a big mansion or anyone if they worked for it the HONEST way. However, we bust on the big mansion that is the size of an entire apartment complex that has 200 units in it, when he constantly uses incorrect science and shaming regular Americans for having or wanting a bigger home or gas gussling SUV and lots of babies.
Oh, and don’t forget, since fossil fuel using businesses, often of necessity (like a steel company) must use coal (coke), oil, or natural gas to produce their products for our use, when greedy Gore and the Clintons and Obamas make them purchase carbon credits from some Mom and Pop, local Deli or an Office Supply store..BUT PURCHASE THEM THROUGH THE Carbon Credits Exchange that does millions of dollars in trades per day with these greedy boys and girls making a dirty dollar off each trade) that raises the cost of doing business (producing the steel) for the U.S. steel manufacturer. They don’t charge Chinese steel companies. So, all they are really doing, since a steel company can’t really switch fuel sources to “renewable”, is make U.S. firms LESS COMPETITIVE in the global market so these folks can make a buck (by the millions). (I think George Soros is also involved). Meanwhile, Communist China continues to be the cheap competitor, paying their people slave wages and being the world’s greatest polluters of the environment. Hey Al, Hillary, Billy Bob, Barack, George: How much is Red China paying you to impose these added private “taxes” on American industry?
The only people that listen to Al Bore, are the brain dead DemonRATS!
I am *almost* tempted to see Gore’s movie, just to see if he dares show any footage of his Nashville-area home. The place must be massive — and filled with old, energy-inefficient technology such as incandescent bulbs, first-generation Pentium computers, single-pane windows, etc. Or maybe he keeps the doors and windows open so he can air-condition the grounds around his estate. 🙂
Hey, Al, ever hear of the “off” position on electrical switches?