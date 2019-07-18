Socialists are the enemy — and that’s not racist to say

Much ado has been made over President Donald Trump’s recent tweets telling “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” — that is to say, socialists — to exit America, stage right, if they can’t stand the constitutional heat, and to go live in the countries of corrupt governance and catastrophic politicking they so love to defend.

But the president’s message is valid.

Simply put: Socialists — which is what Democrats have become — don’t belong in America’s government. They have no business representing the people. They have no right taking the oath of office; of swearing to defend the Constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic. It’s all a lie.

They’re the very enemies from whom Americans need defense and protection.

And what’s more, no matter how the left, including the many in today’s mainstream media, like to spin — saying so is not racist.

It’s patriotic.

It’s how founders would’ve called it.

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God,” reads the oath for members of the House.

How can a socialist, whose entire being is aimed at spreading the wealth, destroying the free market, expanding Big Government and instilling a collectivist mindset in the upcoming generations, truthfully pledge allegiance to a system of government that’s all about individual rights — that’s all about the individual rights that come from God, not government?

It’s impossible.

It’s utter deception.

And mask as they try, rename and redefine and spin as they like, Democrats are decidedly nothing but a grouping of socialists. The Democratic Party brand is all about socialism. Progressives are democratic-socialists are socialists are Democrats. They’re all the same; they’re all the free college education, free health care, free prescription pills, free child care, free housing, free paychecks, gimme, gimme, gimme low information voter same.

They’re all threats to the American way of life.

They’re all dangers to the democratic-republic called America.

They’re all utter aberrations of America’s system of God-given, not government granted.

And if that makes “racists” out of those who see them for the national enemies they are — well then, that’s a patriotic badge of honor that should be worn in boldness, with pride.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

