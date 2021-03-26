The first-ever press conference by President Joe Biden showed a president who used prepared notes to call on reporters and to stay on message but who paused mid-sentence to gather his thoughts and appeared to lose track of his words.
Thanks to the real-time reaction on social media, in particular Twitter, reporters and political activists reacted with alarm as the 78-year-old answered what appeared to be pre-selected questions from pre-selected White House reporters.
“Why does Biden need to read his answers?” demanded Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
“It looks like he’s reading from his Qs and As on North Korea. No one does this,” commented Ari Fleischer, the press secretary for President George W. Bush.
“How weak is this guy?” he further asked.
Penny Nance, who leads Concerned Women for America, wrote that Biden appeared to be reading his comments about the Senate filibuster, too. “Common man,” she commented.
“What just happened?” journalist Emily Miller asked after Biden stopped talking mid-sentence, paused for several seconds, then said, “Anyway…”
“To be fair,” wrote Todd Starnes, referencing a flub by the President, “Biden does not look bad for a 120-year-old man.”
The reporters’ questions were often framed to push Biden to deliver an answer from a liberal viewpoint, such as one reporter reminding Biden that President Obama has denounced the filibuster as a Jim Crow-era rule.
Picking up that hint, Biden predictably went on to criticize the filibuster which led to a flurry of fact-checking comments that pointed out his own political party has utilized it when it benefitted them.
“[Biden] has adamantly defended and engaged in many, many filibusters,” wrote Guy Benson. “His party is currently on a six-year filibuster streak.”
“His party did it hundreds of times in the last four years,” commented attorney Harmeet Dhillon.
Reacting to the press conference itself, radio show host Buck Sexton said Biden is reading his answers and throwing in “hackneyed lines” he has memorized to “spice up” his rehearsed answers.
“If our DC press corps were not comprised almost entirely of fraud,” Sexton wrote, “they might find this odd.”
“No wonder they have been hiding him,” summarized Fox News analyst Lisa Booth.
After working down the list of reporters, Biden ended the press conference abruptly. “Folks, I’m goin,” he told the press corps.
Notice the differences?
“I’m sure that everybody noticed the difference in treatment by the liberal media of President Biden from how they would treat President Trump. From the very moment he walked into the White House, President Trump – when he held a press conference – could not finish a sentence without the reporter arguing with him or contradicting him. This press conference, for the most part, sounded like White House staff asking the president questions.”
“Halfway through [Biden] sounded exhausted. Many, many people in Washington are observing that not only is there a marked difference in the president’s physical health, but also [a noticeable difference] in his ability to articulate and to be spontaneous in discussing issues than there was just four or five years ago.”
Gary Bauer, chairman
Campaign for Working Families
(in an interview with One News Now)
What a joke! The best joke was Biden being asked if he would run for re-election in 2024 and his response: “My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation”. Everyone but him knows he won’t be President for very long.
When he said that I think I heard Kamala backstage say ***. Hey Joe, better hire a food taster.
And his statement of “I don’t think the GOP will be around after 2022, shows JUST Exactly what he hopes his FRAUD legalizing “HR1” bill would do.. END THE GOP.
Oh, he knows it quite well. It was the plan from the beginning.
At what point will the U.S. citizens realize that they have been Conned, Deceived lied to?? 🙄
At what point will the U.S. citizens realize that the Socialist Democrat party manipulated the 2020 presidential election in order to get a colored female as president? And maybe the dishonorable Nasty Nancy pelosi as vice president.
I realize that Democrat Party supporters are dumb sheeple, but do they really have a death wish for the freedoms we enjoy. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Do the Democrat party supporters really want
to be servants to the Socialist Democrat Party? 🙁 🙁 🙁
To me, its not that they don’t realize it, but they do not know what to do, as there’s no way to REVERSE their decision…
This is the Joke the Democrats have foisted on America. They couldn’t get Kntmala elected so they perpetrate this fraud. Soon Joe will go and we will have a person No one wanted at all. Sad and embarrassing for our country. Thanks: to all the ignorant Democrat voters.
Agreed
oh…
I thought her name is “KNEEPADuhLa“
ITS not a joke. ITS A nightmare, that those american haters, Foisted on us.
Ignorant Democrat voters were not near enough. It took a ton of, fraudulent votes to do it.
I knew it what be a “fixed” press conference, where the reporters are in bed with the Biden Administration, with only liberal reporters being called on and the Biden Administration certainly had the questions from the liberal press ahead of time. Hey Dementia Joe, you are pro abortion and you enriched yourself and your relatives, through your crime family. Have fun, when you meet your maker and get sent to you know where. Like a Biochemistry professor stated in my class, many years ago, “none of us will get out of this alive”. We are all mortal Joe, even you and your crime family.
HE must have had them ahead of time, for them to have made a cheat sheet for him to read off of, to answer the questions..
But at least we’re safe from those boorish tweets, amiright?
What a pathetic case of elder abuse. To get the first black communist FEMALE president. The entire Biden family is weird, corrupt and demented. I hope all the Biden idiot voters are happy with the final destruction of the United States of America versus Trump’s tweets. Trump would’ve been gone in four years, communism is forever.
You’re not keeping up with the faux news. Kamala has stated that she is not an AfroAmerican. She has transitioned and is now an AsianAmerican.
Maybe tomorrow she will identify as a MATTRESS, after all it is 2021
OR latnix american.. Then arab american…
For a wife to allow their husband to even run for office given his obvious mental state says a lot about “Dr.” Jill.
slow joe and dr jill are well matched.
He has an IQ of 45, hers IQ is 44.3
read her doctoral thesis…..
“Press conference”???? You mean “Staged” conference…. What an embarrassment!!!
Press conference? It was more like a comedy. I laughed several times at this stupid old geezer’s performance, and he wasn’t even acting. He couldn’t make up his mind if he was a senator or vice president or whether he would run for re-election. It was a riot when he kept loosing his place but I really lost it when he said he was a senator 120 years ago. He’s such a “nice guy.”
It would all be hilarious if we didn’t have TV or the internet and could hide this from the rest of the world. But it’s scary as h*** knowing that leaders of contries like China, Russia, and Iran see it too.
They have been scratching their heads since the bamster picked him for vp and still got elected ….
NOW, they are PRIMED AND READY.
And ‘LOADED FOR ….MORON’….
I’d love to have had a hidden camera inside the kremlin and the CCP offices in Beijing, to have seen the looks on the faces of the russian and chinese leaders, when they were watching this presser..
well in my opinion it looked like geritol commercial.
Re Buck Sexton’s comment: Biden is not capable of memorizing anything. Everything he is supposed to say is in front of him on a cheat sheet, and it is getting harder and harder for him to even keep a written script straight. His handlers don’t dare let him try anything on his own.