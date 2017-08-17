Selective Outrage: Sen. Robert Byrd, Democrat KKK Leader and More

Hate is hate, dead is dead. We should stop politicizing bigotry and violence by demonizing some demographics and giving others a veritable pass.
The demonstration by white nationalist haters in Virginia last weekend resulted from the removal a statue of confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Confederate flag and statue controversies are raging throughout the South. Some view Confederate symbols as disgusting tributes to slave states defeated in the Civil War. Others warn against censoring symbols of a history we should never forget. On the margins are people who wish the South had won.
The movement to eradicate confederate symbols began with then-Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican later nominated by President Donald Trump as American Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley demanded removal of the Confederate flag from a Confederate war memorial on property of the South Carolina Capitol in 2015.
Haley’s order came after 21-year-old Dylann Roof shot and killed nine Christians at a Charleston, S.C., church. His website displayed selfies with a Confederate flag, and Haley called the flag a symbol of “a brutally offensive past.”
Hillary Clinton followed suit, saying the Confederate flag “shouldn’t fly anywhere.”
It is easy to understand why politicians on the right and left agree on banishing symbols considered hateful.
By contrast, it is hard to understand our culture’s selective outrage toward acts and symbols of hate.
As explained in this space six months ago, the name Robert C. Byrd adorns at least 55 buildings and public works projects. That includes two federal courthouses. The West Virginia Capitol features a statue of Byrd.
Byrd was an unrepentant organizer of the Ku Klux Klan, which lives on as a deadly racist hate group. Byrd recruited 150 members into a new chapter he ran as the “Exalted Cyclops” in the 1940s.
Twenty years later, Byrd filibustered the Civil Rights Act. Almost 40 years after that, Byrd told Fox News Sunday our country’s race problems are “largely behind us,” we “talk too much about race,” and then he repeatedly used the N-word on national TV.
Byrd served 57 years in Congress, through 2010. Colleagues elected him Senate majority leader. As the Senate’s president pro tempore four times, he was four times the third person in presidential succession after the vice president and Speaker of the House.
Five years before Clinton denounced the Confederate flag, she declared former Klan leader Byrd her “friend and mentor.” She never recanted. Byrd’s name remains on buildings, highways and dams.
Our colleagues at the Washington Examiner highlighted another sign of selective outrage Monday.
“The same stigma (rightly) attached to Confederate symbolism is strangely absent with regard to communist symbolism,” explained author Michael Rubin. “Communism, after all, is an ideology that has led to the deaths of almost 100 million people. While men like Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara may have become folk heroes for some on the political Left, they were in reality sociopathic mass murderers.”
We can’t imagine young Americans wearing T-shirts featuring Timothy McVeigh or David Duke, yet they sport Guevara in droves like he fronts their favorite rock band.
It is hard to forget the relative lack of proportionally appropriate outrage each time hate-filled Islamic terrorists kill domestically or abroad.
After an Islamic terrorist killed 23 adults and children in Manchester Arena in May, The Daily Caller documented how some people on social media seemed “more concerned about hurting the feelings of Muslim people.” The article published Tweets by verified Twitter users, in the immediate aftermath of the attack, expressing more concern about Islamaphobia than the injured or dead.
After an Islamic terrorist killed 49 and injured 58 at a Florida nightclub in 2016, ThinkProgress.org published a story decrying how the tragedy fueled “Islamaphobia.”
A March 14 Huffington Post article told us “Terrorism Fears Don’t Justify Islamaphobia.” True.
The article advocated fear of white American men, instead, claiming: “violent acts and plots orchestrated by far-right individuals and groups, such as neo-Nazis and white supremacists, are just as much, if not more, of a problem in the U.S.”
Only, that is, if one isolates data from short windows of time between major terror attacks conducted by Islamic radicals.
The Cato Institute’s Alex Nowrasteh ran the numbers for the past 25 years and found terrorists have killed 3,350 people on American soil since 1992. Islamic terrorists committed 92 percent of those murders, mostly with multiple attacks on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Nationalist and/or right-wing terrorists committed 6.9 percent of domestic terror killings, mostly with one bomb outside the Oklahoma City federal building on the morning of April 19, 1995.
People killed by hate are no less dead if the bigot is white, black, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Republican or Democrat. Depoliticize violence based in hate. Condemn it all, without equivocation and demographic prejudice.
the news media and the socialist trash with there hate propaganda are going to ignite a war in this country that will be ugly like germany in the 1930’s.
We don’t need a new totally unlucrative and bitter civil war. If the South REALLY wants to teach libs a lesson they’ll divest themselves of all Northern holdings and commerce and do such wholly within the Southern states themselves like most other nations do. Recreate a new Google and PayPal within Southern borders that wouldn’t jump the PC hoop when it comes to freedom of faith to “transgender” baths and such. Weaning yourself off from haughty Northern/lib states is a vengeance better and sweeter than war.
Kind of what they did the first time around.
We are in an ideological civil war right now. Selective outrage is the psychological condition known as cognitive dissonance. Inconsistent thoughts and beliefs. If a flag and statute of the south is offensive, so is a t shirt and a street name of communist hero’s. Leave them both,identify them for what they are symbols of the reality of history..”The most dangerous thing in this world is sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” MLK. He was right ignorance and stupidity are a dangerous combination.
YES… Jason Kessler Con-Man, White Nationalist works for the Democratic Soros money machine lead the protests in Charlotte.. Linda Sarsour, a lead organizer of the Woman’s March on Washington and one of the most high-profile Radical Muslim activist with strong ties to Jihad..
Wake up America, we are under attack !!…FIRST Research who starts these protests, see where the money comes from, who they are……Look beyond the BS smoke & mirrors..
Excellent article! I find it funny, when Black Trash Matters was marching in the streets, calling for shooting police officers and when Obama was having Black Trash Matters in the White House, the RINOS and DemoRATS in Congress were silent. Hypocrites on the left and that includes the RINOS who are nothing more than liberal DemoRATS!
black trash matters and the black panthers and like-minded groups organized along skin-color lines and threats are nothing more than black supremacists..!!
Yes, tws500 they are, and as such they should be roundly condemned by everyone of any race and any political stripe. That they aren’t tells you all that you need to know about the media and the rest of the leftists commicrats.
Black S U P R E M I S T = Black S U P E R R A C I S T
The KKK and white supremacists are the white trash matters folk.
7789361, I agree with you totally. The KKK and white supremacists are trash!
Whenever Liberals are backed into a corner with Facts, Statistics, Logic, intelligence they will counter punch with the Race card… That card should no longer work, or tolerated ..
That goes for our Fd up Media that plays that card.. Let them know what you really think, & who will be holding the life card when the flames die down. We the People getting fed up.
When they play the race card,they need to be reminded that it was Dumbos who started the KKK, it was crowds incited by the KKK that executed blacks into the 1900’s, and it was Dumbos who sponsored the bills that led to KKK Robert Byrd of WVa being named on 55 or so buildings in WVa, despite his known resistance to civil rights legislation. It is Dumbos who support Margaret Sanger’s black genocide program, also knownas abortion on demand. Dumbos are such dedicated racists that their arguments should be rejected out of hand.
>Byrd was an unrepentant organizer of the Ku Klux Klan, which lives on as a deadly racist hate group
Really? Do they have the body count of BLM? Of the Clinton administration (remember Waco)? Of the Communists? As far as I can see from MSM reports, the KKK has been a laughing stock for about 20 years.
ALL hate must be addressed. ALL self-righteous people who think that their beliefs are so pure than violence is justified to uphold them need to be prosecuted–and they can begin with skinheads, neonazis, KKK, BLM, antifa, and others. The day the colleges stand up and prosecute left-wing violence will be a day the US starts to clean up its act.
The big questions about Charlottesville is WHO started the violence and WHO legally had a right to be there and who ordered the police to force the idiots to have to go through the antifa and other left-wing hate groups and NOT be protected?
Now that the Dems and sorer loser HRC are realizing that Russia, Russia, Russia is not working (no evidence whatsoever) they have stooped to a new low to explain Hillary’s defeat. When all else fails, go back to race. Except Hillary defended the biggest racist, Robert Byrd. Nothing new here–she’s a two-faced phony. What needs to be investigated is who is funding these protests. When it definitely leads to George Soros he must be charged with treason, bigotry, inciting riots, and then be prosecuted accordingly. How the man who pulls the strings for Obama and the Clintons continues to get away with his crimes is beyond comprehension. Cut off the head of the snake to make it go away.
Yes, noylj, the KKK DOES have a body count that outnumbers the groups you mentioned, simply because they were allowed to operate for so long. Granted you will have to go back quite a few decades to see any murders, but that doesn’t erase their awful history. And that does NOT excuse the BLM, Antifa or any other violent hate groups; ALL of them are a danger to our society.
Everybody must stand together and reject leftist attempts to divide us against ourselves.
The body count of the commies, lowest-ball figure, is at least 8 figures:
* lowest-ball for 27 years of Mao’s misrule is 40 million (highest 100 million)
* lowest-ball for Soviet Union hard to estimate due to overlap with Nazis — take 5 million for Lenin’s time, 25 million for Stalin’s (the specific time of overlap) and another 10 for 1953-1991 — say 40 million
* 2-3 million of Khmer Rouge
* lowest-ball of killed by Maoists since 1953 worldwide (in several countries — India, Sri Lanka, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela) 2 million
(since you asked)
As long as Western Civilization has the values of State sanctioned Secular Humanism in Government, Law, and Education our students will be indoctrinated into believing Politically Correct nonsense is right. The practices legalized, and then normalized by this worldview, and thus religion have not only perverted our youth, but also our Civilization.
Likewise Islam and Sharia Law perverts its youth. Communism has murdered more people than Chinese warlords of history. Abraham Lincoln would have pardoned southerners after the civil war, but he was murdered by nonsensical hate. Instead southerners were exploited. Abraham’s son in law was fighting for the south. When Abraham visited General Grant at the front he also visited his son a war hero.
Real Christianity in Government, Law and Education is better than the new State sanctioned worldview -religion of so-called unbiased Secular Humanism, with its tenets corrupting our society through our Education Establishments.
NEWS FLASH
Lets get this straight once and for all.
The Democrats fought tooth and Nail to keep Segregation.
Gov. George Wallace (D) at the school house and Court House to block blacks from Public Schools.
Democrats fought against the Civil Rights act 1964 that was passed by Republican Votes in the Senate.
MLK was a Republican. Democrats were KKK members.
Somehow someway the Democrats have convinced the blacks it was the Republicans that put them in the cotton fields back home. The Plantation owners were Democrats.
Republicans were the Yankee Carpetbaggers who came South after the war.
We the Tax Payers have spent over a Trillion Dollars to Make it Right , and then we learn it is never enough. The Republicans didn’t break up the black families, no man in the house. The republicans didn’t ruin the major cities that are littered with black on black crime and murder, ie, Detroit, Baltimore, New Orleans, Chicago, Milwaukee,Oakland, etc,etc, these have been under Democrat control for decades. It is time to put the past in the rear view mirror, move forward.
Get a job, marry and raise an educated family . Start contributing to yourself and to America and it’s values.
Support our President who is trying to bring back jobs, family, and core values to America.
The only Democrat that did any thing was LBJ with his Great Society crap. BTW he knew it was crap but it was a way to convince minorities to vote Demonrat. Right after he signed the Civil Rights Act LBJ told some of his supporters in private “This will keep those n****** voting Democrat for a hundred years.” The Demonrats have always tried to keep minorities as useful idiots rather than equals.
You forgot Lester Maddox with his ax handle!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“Get a job, marry and raise an educated family . Start contributing to yourself and to America and it’s values.” BUT, that would requite them to get off their arses. And, go to work……
I firmly believe that you cannot change history by wiping out visible reminders of it.
That said, do we all realize who erected the statues and monuments to the memory of Civil War generals? It was Democrats like Robert Byrd who commissioned them, paid for them in many cases with taxpayer money and erected them in the public square.
After the Civil War there was no Republican Party in the south for many decades, only Democrats. It was Democrats who passed Jim Crow laws, Democrats who founded and made up the membership of the KKK and Democrats who erected the monuments to rebel leaders that still stand today. It’s something to think about.
I still stand by my belief that before they remove any statue or monument (or erect one, for that matter) it should be put to a popular vote to all of the people living in the area where it will be. It’s the only fair way to do it.
IMHO, I think that is the right way to do it too. Let the citizens of each area decide.
And, I will clarify that I have no emotional investment in the Civil War. I was raised and live in the Rocky Mountain west, thank God. I do have some southern heritage but my family did not own slaves. Much of it wasn’t even here during slavery.
I’m just mulling over the fact that conservative Republicans, including me, have been defending the statues erected by Jim Crow Democrats like Robert Byrd.
And situated all over the place is the 90% of Americans that sit in winder of how stupid people have become.
(end of part one)
Note to webmaster, a character count would be extremely helpful. or possibly a 2000 limit.
From a Letter to the Editor of the Grand Junction, co Daily Sentinel.
Regarding Charlottesville.
Pick your favorite “hate’ group that rioted and research their beginnings.
KKK – founded by democrats immediately aft the Civil War.
Black Panthers – did the democrat/liberal bidding in the 60’s an onward.
“Neo Nazis” hard core ‘White Separatists under the control of leftists’ funded and supported by Soros. Police ordered to stand down by democrats in power.
BLM- funded and supported by Soros and protected by leftist politicians in the affected areas. Police are ordered to stand down by democrat mayors and governors.
“Anti-fa” 100% of their activities have been violent assaults against Conservatives during Political rallies for PRESIDENT TRUMP.
So, ALL the violent groups are of leftist origins and guided by the same people to fight Conservatives whenever and where ever possible with little fear of punishment by law, and encouraged to fight among themselves because none of them have the brains to figure it out on their own.
A DIRECT RESULT of the federal government controlling the education’ system in America.
Antifa (contraction for anti-fascist) are themselves true fascists in every sense. They employ the same thuggish violent tactics used by the Fascists in Germany and Italy in the 30s and 40s under Hitler and Mussolini. KKK are leftist gangs founded by Democrats. As are the gangs attempting to kill free speech/1st Amendment. These anti-American groups should be rightly known as the Newfa, a contraction for New Fascists which more accurately reflects their attitudes and actions….
The strength of the USA lies in how we can ‘tolerate’ the intolerable, until the intolerable reaches a critical mass. As a general rule, the intolerables can, with effective law enforcement, be held in check. But it takes the WILL to use law enforcement. Of course law enforcement can never be 100% effective in prevention. The past decade has seen the emasculation of that effective law enforcement, is it from a Grand design? Hmmm. Pres. Trump has, and is, acting to restore that bulwark. A difficult task given the destruction that has occurred. and has been institutionalized.
If I am being too subtle, think Islam, BLM, RINOs, Democraps, and not to forget … uber-liberal media.
Let’s analyze why President Trump created the 1) Manufacturing council and 2) Strategy & Policy Forum. The President’s decision and strategy, was to de-couple private sector from public sector. Is this possible? Yes! Former President Obama had several Forums and councils with several representatives strategizing about how to form one, homogenous whole across all USA and Western World (a Das Kapital economic model). This was “The Collective.” When business can predict individual consumer demands with a high degree of certainty (as In PRC – Peoples Republic of China) private sector organizations “command the chess board.” Growth is slower, steady and “the pie gets sliced and diced” as “captains of industry” see fit (and agree to). Enter President Trump with a MAGA agenda. This totally upset Obama’s administrations cozy “private – public sector” union (smacked of Mussolini’s failed strategy). By having American and Western World consumers acting in a Ludwig von Mises fashion (Individualism), upset every “captain of industry’s” carefully crafted Private sector planning. That is exactly what is happening in USA, anarchy, riots and even Charlottsville, VA. The Governor even said so. Obama’s “private-public sector” union has “private sector kings exposed and naked.” Jim Cramer (CNBC) 8/17/17, commented as much. Pray. Amen. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128. That’s what is really happening.
When is Seattle going to denounce their statue of Vladimir Lenin and destroy it?
TEAR IT DOWN NOW!!!
M A G A !!!
Most of the confederate generals were educated in the north. They knew the south wouldn’t win. The military bases were named after them to honor their strategic skills. They were still Americans. There was slavery throughout the world. There still is in some places. There also are people that take advantage of the downtrodden. They are treated almost as bad as slaves. These protestors against the whites don’t know how good they have it.
My husband and I are both retired due to medical conditions that could not be foreseen. We live below the poverty level, however we own a car and a house free and clear. We live frugally, and I have nothing to complain about. The minute I think I do I take a good look around our small town and see the homeless who have little to no chance of ever regaining their foothold in society or their dignity. As one who was once homeless I realize that but for the grace of God I could very well have ended up the same way. But we had family and friends who gave us a hand up (not a hand out) and I am VERY grateful to have been born in a country where such a renewal and recovery is possible. It’s not like that everywhere. Nor was it always like that here, where once upon a time a person could be involuntarily taken into slavery to pay off debts.
I just finished reading all the great comments before me. Great observation by you all. Couple things: 1) WHY is George Soros even ALLOWED to set foot in America, much less have influence? He was born a jew in Hungary. He became an atheist. Near war’s end, the German Wehrmacht invaded Hungary. Soros volunteered at age 14 to escort and guide the SS door to door in the Jewish sector to point out Jews he’d been raised with. The SS took them, shipped them to extermination camps in Poland. He helped catalog and seize their wealth, probably how he jump started his fortune, now over $ 15 Billion. He bragged about those years as a Nazi, as some of his “proudest” moments…to this day. We expelled and still expel exposed former Nazis but HE gets the red carpet treatment by media. He is pure Anti-American, anti-anything righteous, scum. As you’ve pointed out, he funds every anti-American value organization. Start with him. One way or another.
2) KKK. A great book to read is “Stolen History” written by a black immigrant from the islands, initially a liberal Democrat (what else, right?) Then he went into our military, logging over 300 landings on carriers as a Navy pilot, but still a Lib. Then he got hired as an airline pilot but got curious about some of “black history” that didn’t add up. Did a lot of research. I met and chatted with him after his speech to Tea Party members in Tampa. He agreed to come on my popular Christian Internet Political/Economic program. He conducted heavy research. In his book you will learn how the first black in the American colonies came to be a slave (by violating the terms of his “Indentured Servitude Contract” which had paid his passage to America, along with hundreds of whites with the same contracts. For violating his contract, the British Court ordered him back into the service of the businessman who funded his passage in exchange for 7 years work, and education. But ordered him to work for him for life…a slave by court order…to a BLACK businessman who had sued him. What say you to THAT? He details how southern Democrats, a literal handful of plantation owners conned other southerners into the cause. Vast majority of Southerners NEVER owned even ONE slave. More…
After the Civil War, because of abuses by the north by carpetbagger whites and blacks coming into the south, blacks grabbing white women etc, Democrats formed the KKK. 1/3 of those they killed were whites who defended blacks. Don’t hear of that, do you? Blacks were elected to many offices, including Senate and House, until the Democrats wrested control and STARTED Segregation. Then came desegregation until Democrat Woodrow Wilson took office as President. shortly before WWI. The first movie he requested be shown in The White House was “Birth of a Nation” extolling the KKK. he re-segregated the Federal Government. Don’t hear that do you? Harry Truman became the last U.S. President to have been a member of the KKK and the Mafia. It’s interesting that the Mafia kicked him out (and didn’t kill him) because they thought he was too STUPID, but became President. More, next on LBJ.
During the 1950’s about 1955, popular Republican Pres. Eisenhower pushed for sweeping Civil Rights Bill after seeing blacks fighting well in WWII. He was told by the most powerful man in D.C. the DEMOCRAT Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) that Ike’s Bill would NEVER SEE A DEBATE OR VOTE on the Senate floor. He blocked it EVERY YEAR until Eisenhower left office jan 1961. He didn’t help Kennedy with Civil Rights, because Joe Kennedy in paying for the 1960 Democrat Convention “bought” the nomination for JFK out from under Johnson, who hated them both. Many sources now confirm that Johnson was involved in JFKs assassination. Only when he became President (which also saved him from Impeachment for theft in office) did Johnson then push Civil Rights Legislation. As was pointed out above, most Democrats voted AGAINST it, while nearly all Republicans voted FOR it. And you won’t learn THAT in “Black History Month” which celebrates its own ignorance. As another pointed out, the quote on signing the bill was correct and LBJ KNEW blacks…he did “buy” their vote for the next 100 years, well at least over 50 and counting. And, Hillary called blacks “stupid” and “ignorant” and easily manipulated and, dutifully, they live up (or down) to her assessment and continue to vote straight Democrat. ZERO Learning Curve…that keeps them “on the Plantation” as Star Parker, a black lady who broke out of welfare but can’t get blacks to elect her will agree.