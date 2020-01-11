San Fran Nan much too important to attend 49ers game on Sunday
Posted On 6:45 am January 11, 2020
As Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her media availability earlier this week an intrepid reporter asked if she would attend the 49ers’ game on Sunday. Her response was met with giggles.
She probably thought the reporter asked if she was going to be 49 on Sunday… and not her true age of 149. She has no time for frivolity… she has to concentrate on removing the one thing that is keeping the economy going strong.. keeping illegal aliens from from waltzing across the boarder… making sure evil adversaries hell bent on destroying the country develop nuclear ICB’s… Draining the cesspool in washington… and god forbid… the truth come out of all the illegal and traitorous advances the Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrats has perpetrated on the entire American public. Give her a break… thats alot of work.