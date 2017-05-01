Piety and Trump-bashing: The sheer awfulness of the White House Correspondents’ dinner

In the hour before the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner began at what used to be called the “Hinckley Hilton” in Washington, I asked attendees — journalists, politicians, opinion-makers, advertising & PR types — what they expected of an evening without the president.

“Happier than I’ve been in 20 years,” said one veteran, who happens to be a faithful Democrat.

“Why?”

“Because Hollywood isn’t here. Much nicer without Hollywood.”

Indeed, unlike many other years, it was possible to walk around freely without encountering scrums of people and camera crews, cheek-by-jowl, jamming hallways as they struggled to get a look at, say, Jenna Dewan or Kendall Jenner.

