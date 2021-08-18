Lamenting the results of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night declared his “conditions-based agreement” with a Taliban co-founder had been both forceful and “understood.”
“We had very strong conversation,” Trump told Fox News’ “Hannity” of a conversation with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, a Taliban co-founder. “I told him up front, I said, ‘look, before we start, let me just tell you right now that if anything bad happens to Americans or anybody else — or if you ever come over to our land, we will hit you with a force that no country has ever been hit with before, a force so great that you won’t even believe it, and your village — and we know where it is, and I named it — will be the first one.'”
A true leader !!
With the rapidity of the fall of Afghanistan and the ease Joe let the Taliban come in, coupled with his shutdown of American oil pipelines and Democrat Party created oil and energy dependency from Trump created Self-sufficiency back to the Middle east suppliers, you just got to think Biden got elected on Muslim terrorist money. We can all see now OPENLY what Joe has done for the Middle East Muslims,,, just what have they already done for his crime family and crime Party that he could betray his own nation so confidently, defiantly, and openly?