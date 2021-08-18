Lamenting the results of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night declared his “conditions-based agreement” with a Taliban co-founder had been both forceful and “understood.”

“We had very strong conversation,” Trump told Fox News’ “Hannity” of a conversation with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, a Taliban co-founder. “I told him up front, I said, ‘look, before we start, let me just tell you right now that if anything bad happens to Americans or anybody else — or if you ever come over to our land, we will hit you with a force that no country has ever been hit with before, a force so great that you won’t even believe it, and your village — and we know where it is, and I named it — will be the first one.'”

