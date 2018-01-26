Photo Emerges Of Obama Smiling With Black Nationalist Hate Group Leader Louis Farrakhan

Loading posts...
A new photo has emerged that shows former President Barack Obama posing with Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the black nationalist hate group Nation of Islam.

The photo shows then Democratic Illinois Sen. Barack Obama smiling with Farrakhan at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting in 2005. Farrakhan is known for embracing radically anti-Semitic and anti-white views, as even the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center has acknowledged.

Journalist Askia Muhammed said he took the photo but decided to suppress its publication in order to protect Obama’s presidential ambitions.

This is an excerpt. To read the rest of the story click this link to the Daily Caller.

  1. About 4 magnitude-orders less shocking than “revelation” that first shots at Pearl Harbour in 1941 were fired by USS Ward at a Japanese midget-sub.

