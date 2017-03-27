Philly cancels Cinco de Mayo over ICE fears

The organizers of the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, called off their plans this week, blaming the cancellation on fears that Immigration Control Enforcement (ICE) agents might do their jobs and crack down on illegal immigrants during the event.
In the wake of President Donald Trump taking a tougher stance on immigration than his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, amnesty advocates have been voicing their disapproval about the increased deportations of illegal aliens from Mexico – often coming in the form of in protests at immigrant-heavy urban areas from coast to coast.
Icing the parade
Because of recent ICE raids, the parade that was slated to chart its route through the southern section of the City of Brotherly Love has been nixed, according to NBC Philly.
Over the past decade, the parade has taken place annually through the streets of South Philadelphia in late April or early May – bringing in more participants and onlookers than any other Cinco de Mayo celebration in Pennsylvania’s largest city.
Edgar Ramirez, the organizer of the parade designed to observe Mexican heritage, claims that up to 15,000 people come together each year for the celebration – from as far as Chicago, Illinois, to the west … and all the way from New England to the north.
He indicated in a recent interview that the final decision to cancel the annual El Carnaval celebration commemorating Cinco de Mayo was “sad but responsible” because of the immigration crackdown that has been conducted by federal authorities of late.
Proliferating unease
According to Ramirez, the entire Mexican-American community in Philadelphia and across the country – including those who are in America legally, as well as undocumented immigrants – are disheartened by numerous reports of detainments and mass-arrests by ICE officers.
ICE made the announcement this week that – after a two-week sweep in the states of Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia – there are now 248 illegal immigrants from the three who are waiting to be deported.
Ramirez says that he and other advocates of illegal immigration take offence to ICE doing its job and removing those who have entered the country illegally.
“The group of six organizers decided to cancel unanimously,” the event organizer explained. “Everyone is offended by the actions of ICE. They did not feel comfortable holding the event.”
It’s the law
Many in the conservative media argue that with a new president in office, amnesty advocates need to get used to a commander-in-chief who cares about enforcing the law and protecting the border – as well as the citizens within he has vowed to protect within it.
“First, how many illegals are there in Philadelphia?” Townhall’s Matt Vespa posed. “Second – deal with it! Obama is gone. Trump is president – and there’s a new sheriff in town.”
Vespa argues that those promoting Obama’s immigration reform have no reason to complain about agents simply upholding long-established law.
“Enforcing our immigration laws isn’t offensive,” the conservative journalist impressed. “It’s been precedent for decades. You’re not legal; you’re out. Period.”
He maintained that the same people who are complaining about Trump should take a good look at what Obama failed to during his eight years in office.
“Moreover, it’s not like Obama was any better,” Vespa continued. “Paradise did not become hell with the changing of the guard. Didn’t he promise comprehensive immigration reform – and didn’t deliver? Yes.”
Another thing about Obama of which many liberals are unaware – or choose to ignore – is the fact that he sent illegals back over the border, as well.
“[A]nd he also deported a lot of people, too,” Vespa pointed out. “Now, there are some on the Right who would debate the numbers, but Obama did deport people – much to the Left’s chagrin – though he arguably also committed executive overreach with the DAPA [Deferred Action for Parental Accountability] and DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival] programs.”
Geeze, what a shame, if this keeps up illegals might stop voting Democrat, driving drunk, and committing crimes for fear of deportations… I’m crying a river over here
Speaking as a Mexican American… LMFAO! Ironically, most of my relatives (and for that matter, most Hispanic people) think that Cinco de Mayo is the Mexican Independence Day–it’s not. It is simply the celebration of a battle that the Mexican army won over the French, a battle they were not supposed to win, back in 1862. I’ve never understood why Cinco de Mayo is a such a big deal, let alone why it is a thing at all, in the United States.
This is great news! Cancel all the Cinco de Mayo celebrations and let them celebrate the 4th of July ! (and leave your Mexican flags home)
Amen brother! It’s about time we celebrate American Holidays! If those who want to celebrate their heritage then maybe they can do it down in their own country! I don’t see them celebrating the 4th of July down in Mexico!It’s time we take our country back!
GOOD. IMO in the USA, ONLY US holidays should be celebrated. If you wanna celebrate your home country(s) holiday, GO BACK HOME to do it!
They should be afraid. Chit in their pants, afraid!
For one thing, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. It is a commemoration of the Mexican Army’s victory over French Occupation Forces at the battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. For another, it isn’t even a national holiday in Mexico. It’s only really celebrated in the State of Puebla, and also in the US (who only view it as an excuse to get drunk).
Wait! Don’t cancel the Parade just run it in the other direction and call it Mayo de Cinco.
It makes a certain amount of sense: January, February, March, April, and voila – Mayo es numero cinco.
Logical consequences- what a surprise. It just took too many years to happen.As a retired adult English instructor in a school near L.A. with a majority illegal migrant population I must say that strict consequences are the only way to deal with this. It’s like dealing with teenagers- they’ll keep doing it until the consequences impact them sufficiently to make them stop and do the right thing, i.e. put their resources into legal assistance instead of buying a house and car, having multiple kids, and partying.
Damn skippy. If you don’t cramp down on bad behavior, people will eventually realize they can BE bad with impudence.. And after that, if you DO come cramping down hard, they will whine like crazy.
THAT IS WHY you show there are consequences from the get go!
This is a Mexican celebration go celebrate it there. Here it’s just and excuse to get drunk.
When in 1861 Mexico declared a temporary moratorium on the repayment of foreign debts, English, Spanish, and French troops invaded the country. By April 1862 the English and Spanish had withdrawn, but the French, with the support of wealthy landowners, remained in an attempt to establish a monarchy under Maximilian of Austria and to curb U.S. power in North America. On May 5, 1862, a poorly equipped mestizo and Zapotec force under the command of General Ignacio Zaragoza defeated French troops at the Battle of Puebla, southeast of Mexico City; about 1,000 French troops were killed. Although the fighting continued and the French were not driven out for another five years, the victory at Puebla became a symbol of Mexican resistance to foreign domination. The city, which was later renamed Puebla de Zaragoza, is the site of a museum devoted to the battle, and the battlefield itself is maintained as a park.
This is a Mexican celebration go celebrate it there.
The day is celebrated in the state of Puebla with parades, speeches, and reenactments of the 1862 battle, though it is not much noticed in most of the rest of the country. In the mid-20th-century U.S., the celebration of Cinco de Mayo became among Mexican immigrants a way of encouraging pride in their Mexican heritage. Critics observed that enthusiasm for the holiday celebration did not take off with a broader demographic until it was explicitly linked with the promotion of Mexican alcoholic beverages and that many U.S. festivities tended to both perpetuate negative stereotypes of Mexicans and promote excessive drinking.
Good!
I work in a city where they is a large Hispanic population and every year around this time, people would ask me what what my plans were for Cinco de Mayo. When they heard I wasn’t celebrating it, they were shocked and asked why. I pointed out that I don’t generally celebrate Chinese New Year, either.
Last year at our town’s Fourth of July celebration before the fireworks started, one of the local DJs played 45 minutes of Spanish music. He won’t ever be hired by the City for the 4th and possibly not for anything else.
Last week I heard testimony regarding sanctuary city status and a local resident got up and said she’d been living in the city for 11 YEARS and that this was her “home”. But she had to use a translator to make her remarks to the Council because she doesn’t speak English.
Maybe it’s time for people to realize we don’t live in Mexico or South America, we live in the United States.
[Last week I heard testimony regarding sanctuary city status and a local resident got up and said she’d been living in the city for 11 YEARS and that this was her “home”. But she had to use a translator to make her remarks to the Council because she doesn’t speak English. ]
So let me get this straight. At a City testimony, someone claimed THIS IS HER home, but has not learned her HOME COUNTRY’s language?? IMO that shows CONTEMPT for her home..
AND THAT IS EXACTLY why we should have passed back in the 80s, a NATIONAL LANGUAGE bill. YOU NEED to speak and read it to become a legal resident… PERIOD.
My wifes grandparents had to learn English before they could become a US citizens in the 1920’s. They did it. And then assimilated into USA’s melting pot. Most invaders today want US fed GOODIES / welfare, can’t even read and zeroPrez bent/broke the law/rules to get these ppl into USA. Local govts. have to pay for the HUGE costs of these ppl, Housing, welfare, ACA medical health care, school for kids. Feds no longer pay $ for this as a federal unfunded mandate to local small towns all over USA. Many kids don’t know how to use bathroom and don’t understand English. Read details below.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/26/private-contractors-force-feed-refugees-to-states-that-quit-the-program/
No Cinco de Mayo celebrations anywhere within hundreds of miles from where I live but at Mexican restaurants, which are offering drink and menu items on sale.
So, the demented Democrat snowflakes in Philly don’t want to obey the law and don’t want ICE to obey the law either? Obviously, demented Democrat snowflakes do not want Law & Order.
They want dependable voters.
Now why would they cancel the celebration??? There are plenty of LEGAL AMERICANS of hispanic origin to celebrate. Why do we need to bend over backwards for people who have broken the law just by being here? They are NOT immigrants, they are ILLEGAL ALIENS. Criminals….not to be celebrated. We can celebrate Cinco de Mayo and have a great time celebrating with our legal bretheren……. people that wanted to be here enough to become legal and to becoime citizens…not part with a bunch of criminals.
[Why do we need to bend over backwards for people who have broken the law just by being here?]
Cause to libtards that is all they ever do. BEND over backwards to cater to the illegal invaders and criminals.. And not give a rats Asp about legal residents or citizens…
So it looks like most, if not all of the “celebrants” are assumed to be illegal by the event organizers?
I never understood why anyone would come here, illegally or otherwise, because things are sooooooo bad in their home country, then celebrate their home country’s heritage here, usually denouncing the US, or US policy at the same time.
Hey, if things are that great in Mexico, maybe it’s time for you to go back? Otherwise, how about accepting the great culture that created a country worthy of sneaking into illegally?
Its the same reason i can never understand why we get so many refugees/asylum seekers from Africa and the mid east, who claim that they are fleeing hardships caused by strict adherence to Sharia law in their homeland. BUT once they get in, they push and advocate to install SHARIA LAW here….
IF you hated it so bad you have to flee from it, WHY INSTALL it where you now live?? That makes no damn sense> WHICH IS WHY to me if they try to recreate their homeland here, THAT SHOWS what they claimed to have fled from being “life threatening” was a lie.. And they should immediately lose their asylum or refugee status…
Looks like ICE is doing their job. Now lets see how many of the other sanctuary cities get scared into cancelling. Given
the less than successful outcome of the conflict. it appears there is not much to celebrate other than “Mexican beverages” and the possible hope for Reconquista, by La Raza members.
Wow…advocates for Illegal Aliens are upset that ICE is doing it’s job? I don’t want these advocates upset over people doing their jobs. If these advocates need any law enforcement help for themselves and/or family and friends…we’ll tell law enforcement not to upset the advocates by responding to their calls for help. We’ll need to check how these advocates feel about fire and medical response, especially since law enforcement usually also responds to these emergencies. Maybe we can remove fire and medical response also…don’t want to upset the advocates for Illegals!
Gosh, what a neat way to end the celebration of a non-American holiday!
Wish this had happened 30 years ago.
Would it be fair to say that the event has been put on “ICE”?
Dang, they’re banning foreign holidays just when I was getting ready to celebrate the,“Festival of the Steel Phallus” with my Asian buddies. What’s next forbidding Muslims to have a caliphate.
Yes, I’ve wondered, too, how and why Cinco de Mayo is such a big deal here in America, but, you know, ignorance of one’s cultural history is not limited to American public school students…and far too many of their “teachers.” We celebrate Columbus Day as a commemoration of Columbus discovering America, but he didn’t. He never set foot on North America. Anyway, if there’s one notable thing about the decision to cancel the Cinco de Mayo festivities in Philadelphia, it’s the tacit admission that many of the would-be celebrants are illegal aliens. As others have suggested, though, there’s no good reason to cancel because of lawbreakers, and punish those, legal residents and/or citizens, who would participate. It is, once again, putting the interests of the invaders above natives and those who obeyed the law. I wonder, too, why that glaring fact doesn’t raise their hackles such that the Lefty-Loonies who are so enamored and protective of criminals, feel the heat.
Great comment.
Deport ALL illegal immigrants/aliens now. No exceptions.
Good its USA not mexico. I paid FICA 50 freaking years, never made more than $51k in my life. Youse wise *** pols want to mess with MY SS. TONs of ppl ain’t never paid 1 cent for goodies from govt. I paid every stinking tax all the govts could dream up. I ain’t got NO juicy pension either. I still pay for medicare every stinking month. Yes some ppl need help but today ppl are coming from all over the GLOBE to SUCK up govt goodies and youse idiots in charge go after MY medicare and blame us little ppl for deficit. You freaking pols of both parties STOLE the SS $ and spent it on pet projects. Congress needs to be on SS and NO fed pension so YOU feel the same pain you dudes inflict on our US ppl. Case closed DONE. We are keeping score you know. Just like PrezO did.
AMEN Hallelujah
Recently in our own city the high school basketball team had a “Red, White and Blue” night. They were forced to hand-carry an apology to the other team (who were mostly illegal aliens).
Help me figure this out: If these “undocumented immigrants” wanted to be here so bad and make it “their country” that they were breaking the law to do so, shouldn’t they be the ones waving the “Red, White and Blue” and shouting “USA, USA, USA”?
If they think that ICE will be able to round up that many illegals at a Cinco de Mayo celebration, maybe ICE should be a major sponsor. Or is that too much like baiting the field?