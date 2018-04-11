Packing Heat: Graduation photo goes viral

Brenna Spencer is a 22-year-old senior at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and, like most college seniors graduating this May, decided to take graduation photos to celebrate her achievements and mark the milestone. While Brenna knew one of her photos would get some attention, she didn’t expect it to go viral. Posing in a pink “Women for Trump” shirt and white jeans, Brenna is seen partially lifting her shirt to reveal her .380 handgun.

Once she posted the photo on Twitter, the picture went viral, drawing various reactions from the Twittersphere.

Advocating for women to be armed is one of the most empowering things America can do for its female citizens. Of course, it’s up to every woman to decide whether she would like to carry or not, but who’s to say what’s empowering or not empowering to women? Is marching in a pink p**** hat really that empowering?

This is an excerpt. Read more at Bearing Arms.

———-

TN Student on Gun Photo Backlash: ‘2nd Amendment Under Attack, Especially on Campuses’

“The Second Amendment has been under attack — especially on college campuses,” Spencer said. “So I think it’s really important to empower people to show that you should be allowed to protect yourself. Your rights don’t stop at a college campus.”

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

“It’s really, really important to empower the tens of millions of … gun-owning women and let them know that they have a voice,” Spencer said. “It’s really, really important to stand up for what you believe in. It’s important to voice your opinions.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News Insider.

You Might Like







—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (8 votes cast)