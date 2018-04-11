Loading posts...
Packing Heat: Graduation photo goes viral

Brenna Spencer is a 22-year-old senior at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and, like most college seniors graduating this May, decided to take graduation photos to celebrate her achievements and mark the milestone. While Brenna knew one of her photos would get some attention, she didn’t expect it to go viral. Posing in a pink “Women for Trump” shirt and white jeans, Brenna is seen partially lifting her shirt to reveal her .380 handgun.

Once she posted the photo on Twitter, the picture went viral, drawing various reactions from the Twittersphere.

Advocating for women to be armed is one of the most empowering things America can do for its female citizens. Of course, it’s up to every woman to decide whether she would like to carry or not, but who’s to say what’s empowering or not empowering to women? Is marching in a pink p**** hat really that empowering?

This is an excerpt. Read more at Bearing Arms.

TN Student on Gun Photo Backlash: ‘2nd Amendment Under Attack, Especially on Campuses’

“The Second Amendment has been under attack — especially on college campuses,” Spencer said. “So I think it’s really important to empower people to show that you should be allowed to protect yourself. Your rights don’t stop at a college campus.”

“It’s really, really important to empower the tens of millions of … gun-owning women and let them know that they have a voice,” Spencer said. “It’s really, really important to stand up for what you believe in. It’s important to voice your opinions.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News Insider.

  1. Brenna Spencer, God Bless you. I saw you on Fox and Friends this morning. It takes alot of guts to do what you did, in this society of snowflakes. If you ever run for office, you have my vote. You are a young person with a brain!

    • I agree. She deserves all the cudos she gets. BUT i wonder how many snowflakes at her school will rant, to force her graduation picture to be removed/not shown on campus etc..

  3. Clearly this young lady was raised correctly by her parents as a non-snowflake America loving, patriotic conservative, she will do well in life! God bless her and her family.

  6. Nothing says Woman Empowerment better than an armed woman able to defend herself and not be dependent upon others. I wish her a long, healthy, happy, safe life!

    • And nothing says being proud of oneself, than standing there, with a PRO trump tee shirt, and saying “to hell with the naysayers!”

  7. Kudos to Bernna … a strong women; not a liberal pansy like the so called feminists. Who would hire her??? Any employer looking for a person with brains. Need more women following Brennas lead.

    • Though in this day and age, where we’ve heard of people being fired or refusals to get hired, cause of what they have on line, i wonder if any company is looking and saying “Gee a proud Gun owner, she would be toxic for our work place”?

  10. Wonderful picture, great sentiment, something that needed to be said. The only “gripe” I have with the picture is that no one should ever carry a handgun the way she has it “posed” in the picture. I’m sure she meant it for a dramatic effect but just gives me the willies seeing it like that. Should be in a holster of some sort.

    • I read this story on another site. She responded to this question on Twitter. She said she has a belly band holster, but the gun was pulled up to be visible.

  11. Every coed in America should be conceal-carrying on campus to protect herself from robbery and rape. This young lady is an American Patriot.

  13. Brenna is smart young woman. She taking responsibility to make sure she is not a victim.
    My granddaughter will spend time at the RANGE when she is old enough to be responsible for her defense.

