Obama administration’s abuse of power much worse than Watergate

Charles Hurt, Washington Times Posted On 6:53 am December 10, 2019
We are frogs in boiling water.

When President Trump first blew the whistle — in a now-famous 2017 tweet that misspelled the word “tapp” — on the previous administration’s spying operation against his presidential campaign at the height of the election, Swamp creatures laughed. They ridiculed. They mocked.

It was a lie, they said. Never happened.

And the gaslight media backed them up. They whitewashed the whole thing for their friends in the Obama administration. And for their friends in the federal administrative state.

Today, after enduring two years of spinning, counter-leaks and relentless lies, we know officially what any sensible person knew from the beginning.

The FBI spied on an official they believed — or pretended to believe — was working inside the 2016 Trump presidential campaign on behalf of the Russian government to hijack the election and install a Manchurian candidate who would give America away to Moscow.

The FBI never alerted the Trump campaign to this grave inside threat, obviously, because the Department of Justice believed that the Trump campaign — including Mr. Trump, himself — was in on the giant con.

And therein lies the plotted coup.

Whatever you think of former President Barack Obama or Mr. Trump or Carter Page or James B. Comey or anybody’s foreign policy opinion regarding Russia or NATO or Mexico, only one thing matters in this situation. At the moment these decisions were being made to spy on the Trump campaign, Mr. Obama was president. His administration was at the controls of one of the most sprawling and sophisticated espionage apparatuses ever assembled on this planet.

At that time, Mr. Trump was an avowed political opponent. Any decision made by the Obama administration to spy on officials inside the Trump campaign was of massive, profound constitutional import. It is in these moments where a country is either a nation of laws or a banana republic.

It is either “equal justice under law” or a police state.

So, FBI agents — operating at the highest levels of DOJ authority — sought secret warrant applications normally reserved for our worst enemies such as active terrorists plotting to kill as many innocent Americans as possible.

They cobbled those secret warrant applications together with bad information supplied by — among others — Mr. Trump’s political opponents during the 2016 election. Much of that information was gathered abroad from America’s enemies seeking to sow discord in our elections.

The inspector general found specifically at least 17 “significant errors or omissions” in the FBI’s secret warrant applications.

Again, do not forget, the Obama administration took all these drastic and sloppy steps against a political opponent at the height of a presidential race — without ever alerting the campaign of this dastardly threat inside its campaign.

This is, literally, worse than Watergate. This is worse than the most egregious abuses of power by J. Edgar Hoover in his campaign of spying on political opponents.

The Obama administration officials responsible for this miscarriage of justice and trampling of the Constitution now step forward and admit they spied on political opponents at the height of an election — though they scramble to find softer-sounding terms for it.

And they bleat about how the inspector general found no evidence of “political bias” in their espionage campaign against the Trump campaign.

Give me a break.

First, there is plenty of evidence of deep-seeded hatred of Mr. Trump spewed these biased jackboots. Second, what on earth is “political bias,” anyway? Wearing an “I’m With Her” T-shirt while applying for a secret warrant to spy on the administration’s political opponents?

Yeah, well, I am sure John Wilkes Booth was not motivated by “political bias” either.

But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

• Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.

Audrey Thorson
Audrey Thorson
9:52 am December 10, 2019 at 9:52 am

Years ago my dad used to talk about “Dirty Politics”. This is a good example of one and there will never be an end to these shenanigans.

Max daddy
Max daddy
10:55 am December 10, 2019 at 10:55 am

The FBI never alerted the Trump campaign to this grave inside threat, obviously, because the Department of Justice believed – or pretended to believe – that the Trump campaign — including Mr. Trump, himself — was in on the giant con.

Fixed it for you!
If they were pretending in the previous paragraph they are most likely still pretending at this point.

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    11:23 am December 10, 2019 at 11:23 am

    J Edgar Hoover got caught cross-dressing as a woman. These latest Hoovering behind the scenes double-crossing FBI agents got caught cross dressing a Law abiding Patriots when in fact many were bought and paid for by liberals, who sold their influence to anyone including foreigners,,, and if paid off by the Democrats did the Quid Pro Quo with taxpayer dollars. Time for a complete audit of all FBI appropriations and expenses to determine which agents got financially richer while in office at the expense of THE PEOPLE, then sure as shooting you know who those were that were colluding with the Democrats.

      Leonidas
      Leonidas
      11:25 am December 10, 2019 at 11:25 am

      Hoover was ahead of his time. Cross dressing as a woman would be a huge asset for him today.

Mark Green
Mark Green
10:58 am December 10, 2019 at 10:58 am

After Durham’s comments about the IG’s report the other day, I get the feeling things are going to get very interesting when his report comes out. Personally, I’m not sure how over a dozen major mistakes of omission and commission doesn’t lead one to a conclusion that bias was involved. What is the probability that when making 17 decisions, you make the wrong one each time and it’s ALWAYS in the same direction. i.e. Against the current administration. BTW, the probability is about 1 in 131,072 choices or .000008. That seems a little slim to be “unbiased.”

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    11:25 am December 10, 2019 at 11:25 am

    Since WE THE PEOPLE have had to suffer the indignities of division and wasted investigations for over two years with no end in sight, someone sure as hell had better be going to jail.

