No room for pro-lifers in Dem Party, says Howard Dean

With Democratic National Committee Chair (DNC) Tom Perez now leading the Democratic Party in a new Trump era after suffering severe losses in the November election, former DNC Chair Howard Dean stressed that his party must purge itself of pro-life advocates in order to stage a comeback.

When Dean spoke with Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the co-host brought up a previous interview he had with former Gov. Steve Beshear (D-Ky.), who reflected on how the southern Democrats of yesteryear used to dominate the South and border states – a group of liberals who were not abortion extremists and did not lean too far Left on gun control and other social issues.

No more pro-life Democrats …

Recalling how Dean successfully urged the Democratic Party to aggressively go after rural regions of the nation while he served as DNC chair, Scarborough asked him if his party had any more room for adherents to lean to the Left on economic matters while leaning to the Right on social issues – including abortion and same-sex “marriage.”

Dean insisted that the day and age of the Democratic Party embracing those with a conservative worldview on social issues has come and gone.

“No – because the young generation isn’t that way,” the former Vermont governor told Scarborough, according to Townhall. “I think the old Left/Right is an anachronism. It exists in Washington. It exists in the media. Young people don’t think that way. They are not ideological. They are extremely interested in social justice, so we are never going back to maybe making compromises on abortion – and gay rights is another one.”

Appearing surprised by Dean’s response, the co-host reminded the Democratic leader that a significant proportion of the United States today is pro-life – and not aboard with the Democrat’s extremist abortion platform.

In fact, the Democratic Party’s aggressive promotion of abortion of every kind, including partial-birth and late-term abortion – along with its unconditional support of Planned Parenthood amidst its selling of preborn baby body parts – has caused it to lose control across the nation.

“Dean’s party has lost over 1,000 in congressional, gubernatorial and state legislature seats since the Obama era,” Townhall’s Matt Vespa informed.

In response to Dean’s reply, Scarborough asked him why he wants to kick social conservative Democrats to the curb if the party’s focus is on becoming victorious once again, but the progressive politician denied saying that.

Not buying Dean’s denial, the co-host countered the former governor.

“Sounded like it,” Scarborough shot back.

Sticking to his argument, Deans insisted that because of their so-called devotion to “social justice,” the younger generation of Americans leans Left and has a higher propensity to vote for politicians and policies that are Democratic.

However, it was pointed out that Dean’s argument was not grounded in the facts.

“Yet, young Americans lean to the pro-life side on the issue of abortion – with some advocacy coming from groups that describe themselves as secular and feminist,” Vespa countered the Democrat’s claim. “Also, the Left/Right divide does exist. Has Dean ever been to a college campus lately? You can’t believe in social justice without being ideological. Then again, when it comes to describing groups of people, maybe the Democrats should take Dean with a grain of salt.”

Dean out-of-touch?

Vespa then recalled and quoted Dean’s response to the Islamic terrorist attack in Paris a couple years ago, when ISIS terrorists claimed numerous lives in the name of jihad.

“I stopped calling these people Muslim terrorists,” Dean expressed regarding the Paris attackers, according to Fox News. “They’re about as Muslim as I am. I mean, they have no respect for anybody else’s life – that’s not what the Koran says. And, you know, Europe has an enormous radical problem. … I think ISIS is a cult – not an Islamic cult. I think it’s a cult.”

The future is reportedly not looking bright for Democrats if they continue to cater only to radical Leftists from America’s big cities and college campuses producing indoctrinated graduates who are taught to repudiate traditional values and challenge the biblical worldview.

“The fact is that the demographic advantage Democrats thought they had was torpedoed by Trump,” Vespa asserted. “And if Democrats continue to remain cloistered in urban areas – coupled with a GOP hold on the white working class – it could leave the party in an electoral vote disadvantage in future elections, even with an increase in their share of the popular vote; a contest which does not matter, though liberals seem to think otherwise.”

Speaking on the topic of Trump’s growing popularity with working class Americans, the conservative journalist noted how anti-Trump Democrats – such as Dean and Beshear – are losing more Democrats than they are gaining by their Leftist rants against Republicans.

“Beshear also gave the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump’s joint address to Congress – and it didn’t go over well,” Vespa continued. “Democrats like Beshear may be the folks Democrats need to win back to retake Congress and the White House, but the optics were awful.”

He indicated that if Beshear’s ultra-Leftist platform truly resonates with average-mill Democrats, then he would still be in office.

“Beshear is out of office and Republican Matt Bevin replaced him,” Vespa stressed. “Moreover, the fact that Democrats couldn’t find – or maybe ignored – a solid rural Democrat who is in power highlights their Achilles’ heel at the moment. As for the southern Democrats Scarborough talked about, well – they became Republicans.”