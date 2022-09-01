The anti-Republican rhetoric being used by the mainstream media and by Democrats – including President Joe Biden – is angry and inflammatory … and a political pundit warns it may not end well.
Some observers thought it quaint – and some in the GOP even embraced it – when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton described Donald Trump’s supporters in 2016 as “a basket of deplorables“; and even eight years before that when presidential candidate Barack Obama described working-class voters as those who “cling to guns or religion.”
But to hear the mainstream media tell it now, Republicans who support the 45th president are nothing short of Hitler. A sampling of media comments includes: “That MAGA symbol has come to represent something. It is the new Nazi symbol.” … “It’s a dime-store front for a terrorist movement.” … “There are elements of the GOP that are starting to look like the jihadists.” … “They’re a white nationalist movement. They’re a fascist threat to our nation.”
And it doesn’t help matters that President Biden, who ran on a unity message, sneers when he describes Trump supporters as “ultra-MAGA” and “semi-fascist.”
Gary Bauer of American Values contends the dangerous rhetoric is a dog whistle meant to enrage Republicans to the point where they lash out, opening the door for Democrats to claim another January 6th. But if the GOP doesn’t take the bait, Bauer fears the violence would come from the Left anyway.
“If you believe that quasi-Nazis are getting ready to take over America, what would you do if that was true? There would be nothing off the table,” he tells AFN. After all, he says, Democrats – since 2016 – have had a wing of their base that has been violently attacking what they consider fascist. It’s even in their name: Antifa.
But Bauer says as they typically do, Democrats are accusing the MAGA crowd of exactly what they themselves are doing. It’s called “projection” – the attribution of one’s own ideas, feelings, or attitudes to other people or groups.
“Which side wants to take away your right to defend your family with a firearm?” Bauer asks. “Which side closed our churches and used COVID as the excuse, but demanded that abortion clinics stay open? Which party is using the social media oligarchs to censor conservative viewpoints? Who has launched attacks against the right to assemble?”
When asked about Biden’s “semi-fascist” remark last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the president. “He called it what it is,” she replied, adding Biden considers it his responsibility to be “the strongest voice for democracy.”
Never in my lifetime have I ever heard a President, vaguely recalling Harry Truman speaking after arriving at an airport somewhere (with two channels that was entertainment for the night), iterate such vitriol out in public! We know of private conversations where words flowed freely but those sentiments remained where they were spoken for a very long time. The message is quite clear, “Hate thy neighbor unless he is a Democrat and preferably woke!” We had a good sense of what the Obama Presidency was thinking without having it squashed into our faces. Donald Trump attacked ideas singling out those who posed them cajoling them to listen, at least, to his own. Now we have something different, completely new and scary at the same time, tirades against the opposition party the likes of which dictators aspire to. Lyndon Johnson’s “Come, let us reason together” ended in him getting his way. Joe Biden doesn’t even try to persuade us he belittles and harangues us as unworthy to be citizens of our own country unless it’s on his terms which are totally unacceptable.
The Biden regime has decided to use angry language and name calling against we conservatives in hopes that some of us will get really mad at him for doing so and commit a crime against democrats. They are doing this on purpose to get us riled up and if we remain calm and know that by doing so we make the democrats look like a bunch of loud mouthed war mongers, we will prevail in the midterms and in 2024. If we lose our composure and start rioting, etc. then we will be playing into the democrat hands and at that point our country is doomed to becoming the socialist states of America and that is the ultimate goal of the dems.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND DO NOT FALL FOR THIS TRAP THE DEMS ARE LAYING OUT FOR US!!!
It’s going to be hard to not respond to old senile joe and his socialist government. What they seem to be doing, and acting like they don’t really care, is pushing the country closer and closer to that second war for independence that has been talked about for years now. Biden has threatened to call out the military against the right on a couple of occasions now. When this next war comes it will destroy our United States of America and our country will be further divided into smaller working units, that are never to be united again. What a sad ending for this once great country. And with that our enemies, as well as allies, are standing on the sidelines laughing at our stupidity.
Well the biden monster is a (SATAN WORSHIPPING DEMONCRAT ) and a demon he is, biden is nothing less and nothing more than a full blown DICTATOR and is doing the exact same ring that every other dictator has done in the past. Biden the one who consorts with communists and those that want only to cause damage and destruction to this nation. The biden monster is about as unworthy to hold his office as anyone can be, he has committed more acts of treason than anyone would ever have thought. He has given aid and comfort to multiple enemies of this country, he has given those enemies billions in equipment and weapons to those enemies. The biden is connected by whatever means to countries that are vested in bringing everything this country stands for to its knees.
Once again we have members of the Liberal Progressive Party, now even by the man who sits in the White House part time, I refuse to call him President, demonizing the opposition, and painting another target on people that the Democrats consider Enemies of the State, Semi-Fascists (h’uh?), as well the other usual well known over used laundry list of pejoratives.
Throughout Trump’s entire Administration, because of the condemning rhetoric of the Left , looking at you especially Congresswoman Waters, his supporters were openly harassed and physically attacked with impunity, including Republican politicians like Senator Rand Paul…twice, knowing nothing will happen to them other than getting applause by and further encouragement from the confounding conniving and cowardly Progressive Left and the MSM. (Yeah-yeah, what’s the difference?)
It is imperative We regain the Majority in the Houses to show these hateful Progressive losers these tactics will only come back around and bite them where they sit on their brains.