Napolitano Back on Fox News, Stands by Surveillance Reporting

Judge Andrew Napolitano returned to Fox this morning.

The FNC senior judicial analyst was on during the news block of programming, not on an opinion show, where Bill Hemmer began by asking him about his surveillance reporting two weeks ago which got him sidelined until this morning.

“You still stand by that?” asked Hemmer

“I do,” said Napolitano, “And the sources stand by it. The American public needs to know more about this and not less.”

