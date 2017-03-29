Napolitano Back on Fox News, Stands by Surveillance Reporting

Judge Andrew Napolitano returned to Fox this morning.
The FNC senior judicial analyst was on during the news block of programming, not on an opinion show, where Bill Hemmer began by asking him about his surveillance reporting two weeks ago which got him sidelined until this morning.
“You still stand by that?” asked Hemmer
“I do,” said Napolitano, “And the sources stand by it. The American public needs to know more about this and not less.”
Great to see Judge NAP back on Fox. He knows ppl and has connections NO one else has. + he understands the LAW.
I am just hoping he didn’t have to do too much a^^ kissing to get back on..
Judge Napolitano has a stellar reputation. He sticks to the principle of law and its interpretation. His comment on “wiretapping” was a bit surprising in that he did not (or could not) cite sources. Fox news reaction is understandable in this era of fraudulent news. Napolitano’s reinstatement exonerates him and his original statement. Good to see the Judge back on the air.
Welcomr back judge .. foxes big mistake was shutting you down , when they should have canned shepard smith . I turn him off when he comes on
I am wondering which side of this was required to “kiss and make nice” for this to happen.. the Judge, or Fox??
So good to see him back. Now it feels like Spring.
At least he is not treading water or backing up…..
Sure is good/great to have the Judge back @ FOX News. He does a great job and knows what he is doing. They at fox news should know he could not cite sources.
I can understand why, because all the main stream media is always peddling Fake News.
I hope Judge Napolitano is on the short list for the next Supreme Court Justice, hopefully replacing RBG.
So do I, I sure hope,lady Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes good on her statement, if Trump is the President, moving to New Zealand I sure hope SOON.
I know i would vote for him if i had the power to do so for Scotus!
Glad the Judge has returned.
He adds the final piece of credibility
to FOX reporting. He knows the difference between hearsay and fact. You can go to the bank if the Judge confirms the story.
Glad you back on the air, YOUR HONOR.
Fox’ credibility has suffered a HUGE loss! With the whatever, of the good Judge, they lost more than they could afford, given the truth and once Fox News believed it. Someone spoke to Judge Napolitano’s honesty, along with that I would add honor and integrity. This is a smart move on the news services behalf. Their credibility is in the sewer. This may redeem it somewhat.
I have far more reasons to believe Judge Napolitano than not to! There is ample reasons and motivations for the left to be doing all they can to smear Trump and any one associated with him. There simply are no significant indications that all of this is being done by anyone else or any other group or country! Why does the obvious seem to be so easily dismissed? A rhetorical question of course!
I tend to believe Judge Napolitano because I remember back about 1998, on FOX, there was an early afternoon news block of program (I don’t recall the name of the show or the host nor who the guest was, but I do remember the content) they were discussing the NSA and how people’s phone conversations, on-line activity and two-way radio communications were being monitored 24-7. I remember the guest saying that it was unconstitutional for American citizens to be spied on by our government without a court warrant. Another guest said that the government would have no problem because they would just ask the British counterpart to the NSA to do the spying and wire tapping and then funnel the data back to the NSA.
And if you note. WE STILL have not seen or heard of a single person from the NSA who lost their job or were charged and convicted OF violating the laws and the constitution from that whole fiasco…
Welcome Back Judge!
Fair and Balanced must have been tipsy or drunk to dismiss a stellar judicial commentator. His obsevations have spot on. He has the correct Constitutional understanding that that the ‘living constitution’ crowd want to destroy, and FOX, after experiencing a ‘senior’ moment, thought all the better of this incisive political analyst.
Ah yes, Shepard Smith. He is the one that needs to go. Can’t get through a sentence without stepping on his tongue. What an idiot.