Mob Rule — Endorsed by CNN, Democrats — Takes Ugly Turn

What did they think was going to happen? If harassment occurs, and it’s not disavowed, what do media outlets such as CNN and left-wing agitators such as Maxine Waters think will happen next? If disrupting the lives of American citizens is not only not condemned but actually praised, then the only logical next step is physical violence. Guess what? The mob rule endorsed by the left is here. It’s happening. And people are getting hurt.

As I wrote last week, CNN hosts have tried to make the word “mob” into some kind of taboo word, because conservatives are using that word to describe, well… a mob. CNN’s Don Lemon said recently, “You can protest whenever and wherever you want. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it in a restaurant. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it on a football field. … And to call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is beyond the pale.”

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin echoed the talking point by rolling her eyes at the mention of a mob during her recent program.

“Oh… you’re not going to use the mob word here,” Baldwin moaned. The CNN host even reached the point where she couldn’t say the word, noting, “Let’s move past the ‘m’ word here.”

Now, things have gotten worse. Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently said that “he all but can’t go to restaurants in Washington, DC, anymore because he gets ‘yelled at’ by other diners, sometimes profanely.” Is this civil discourse? What about the right to pursue happiness? People should be allowed to have a meal in peace, and restaurant owners should throw out these radicals.

But that’s just the start. Fox News reports that a worker at a George Soros-backed, left-wing group was arrested and “accused of battery against the female campaign manager for Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.”

“This man was physically almost body-checking me,” she said. “I was getting nervous for my safety, so we left, and went into an open room.” However, she said Stark tried to follow her, Laxalt and other staffers into the second room. “He grabbed my right arm, my leg was lodged between the door and the wall. He twisted my arm, and contorted it behind my back,” Kristin Davison explained. “I was scared. Every time I tried pulling away, he would grab tighter, and pull me closer into him.”

This gem of a left-wing activist isn’t a stranger to run-ins with police. In addition to being found guilty of disorderly conduct last year, Stark was arrested earlier this year for “allegedly assaulting the press secretary for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.”

Soros funded hack finally arrested for assaulting young female campaign staff in Nevada. This should not happen in the USA! https://t.co/F1qtkObvsZ — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) October 18, 2018

As reported by The Washington Times, John David Rice-Cameron, the son of Obama’s national security advisor, Susan Rice, was recently assaulted on the campus of Stanford University during an event supporting now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Rice-Cameron has decided to drop the charges, but the incident speaks volumes of the current state of leftist discourse: punch first, debate second.

In Minnesota, as reported in The Washington Times, “A Republican candidate for the Minnesota House who says he suffered a concussion after being attacked by a man at a St. George Township restaurant last week is pointing the finger at several high-profile Democrats for ‘driving this behavior.'”

“While I had never met my assailant, the words he yelled at me before he attacked lead me to believe his actions were politically motivated,” Shane Mekeland, who is running for the House in District 15B, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “When I chose to run for office, I expected to be politically attacked, but never physically. I weighed whether or not to share this today, but ultimately I think we all need a reminder to be civil to each other regardless of our perspectives.”

How did we get to this point? It’s quite simple. When Democrats can’t win at the ballot box, and their media counterparts can influence the general population like they used to, then threats, intimidation, and violence become the tools. It’s not an exaggeration. It’s reality.

Former Obama attorney general, Eric Holder, has talked about “kicking them” in reference to political opponents. Maxine Waters has called for violence as well, saying at a recent rally, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere.”

Somebody is literally going to get killed, and the media are covering for it. Their narrative is that conservative speech or thoughts or ideals are so upsetting that the only recourse left is violence. In a recent interview, Hillary Clinton said, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for.” They have lost the war of words, and they are now trying to win the war of fists.

