Mob Rule — Endorsed by CNN, Democrats — Takes Ugly Turn

What did they think was going to happen? If harassment occurs, and it’s not disavowed, what do media outlets such as CNN and left-wing agitators such as Maxine Waters think will happen next? If disrupting the lives of American citizens is not only not condemned but actually praised, then the only logical next step is physical violence. Guess what? The mob rule endorsed by the left is here. It’s happening. And people are getting hurt.
As I wrote last week, CNN hosts have tried to make the word “mob” into some kind of taboo word, because conservatives are using that word to describe, well… a mob. CNN’s Don Lemon said recently, “You can protest whenever and wherever you want. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it in a restaurant. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it on a football field. … And to call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is beyond the pale.”
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin echoed the talking point by rolling her eyes at the mention of a mob during her recent program.
“Oh… you’re not going to use the mob word here,” Baldwin moaned. The CNN host even reached the point where she couldn’t say the word, noting, “Let’s move past the ‘m’ word here.”
Now, things have gotten worse. Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently said that “he all but can’t go to restaurants in Washington, DC, anymore because he gets ‘yelled at’ by other diners, sometimes profanely.” Is this civil discourse? What about the right to pursue happiness? People should be allowed to have a meal in peace, and restaurant owners should throw out these radicals.
But that’s just the start. Fox News reports that a worker at a George Soros-backed, left-wing group was arrested and “accused of battery against the female campaign manager for Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.”
“This man was physically almost body-checking me,” she said. “I was getting nervous for my safety, so we left, and went into an open room.” However, she said Stark tried to follow her, Laxalt and other staffers into the second room.
“He grabbed my right arm, my leg was lodged between the door and the wall. He twisted my arm, and contorted it behind my back,” Kristin Davison explained. “I was scared. Every time I tried pulling away, he would grab tighter, and pull me closer into him.”
This gem of a left-wing activist isn’t a stranger to run-ins with police. In addition to being found guilty of disorderly conduct last year, Stark was arrested earlier this year for “allegedly assaulting the press secretary for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.”
Soros funded hack finally arrested for assaulting young female campaign staff in Nevada. This should not happen in the USA! https://t.co/F1qtkObvsZ
— Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) October 18, 2018
As reported by The Washington Times, John David Rice-Cameron, the son of Obama’s national security advisor, Susan Rice, was recently assaulted on the campus of Stanford University during an event supporting now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Rice-Cameron has decided to drop the charges, but the incident speaks volumes of the current state of leftist discourse: punch first, debate second.
In Minnesota, as reported in The Washington Times, “A Republican candidate for the Minnesota House who says he suffered a concussion after being attacked by a man at a St. George Township restaurant last week is pointing the finger at several high-profile Democrats for ‘driving this behavior.'”
“While I had never met my assailant, the words he yelled at me before he attacked lead me to believe his actions were politically motivated,” Shane Mekeland, who is running for the House in District 15B, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “When I chose to run for office, I expected to be politically attacked, but never physically. I weighed whether or not to share this today, but ultimately I think we all need a reminder to be civil to each other regardless of our perspectives.”
How did we get to this point? It’s quite simple. When Democrats can’t win at the ballot box, and their media counterparts can influence the general population like they used to, then threats, intimidation, and violence become the tools. It’s not an exaggeration. It’s reality.
Former Obama attorney general, Eric Holder, has talked about “kicking them” in reference to political opponents. Maxine Waters has called for violence as well, saying at a recent rally, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere.”
Somebody is literally going to get killed, and the media are covering for it. Their narrative is that conservative speech or thoughts or ideals are so upsetting that the only recourse left is violence. In a recent interview, Hillary Clinton said, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for.” They have lost the war of words, and they are now trying to win the war of fists.
And this is what the Mob Liberal Democrat Party is about.
“Agree with us or we will destroy you.”
Before this gets out of hand, because it will, and these demoncrats are going to get hurt really bad I think President Trump should take old Soros aside along with Bloomberg and quietly tell them if they don’t quit their funding for violence (which is proven) he will freeze all their funds! Without them and their many operations that fund most all this sh!t it would be surprising how well behaved the demoncrats would be!
Trump could also point out that Soros was given his US citizenship illegitimately, since moral turpitude was an automatic disqualifier for US citizenship, and Soros was guilty of far worse than moral turpitude during WWII.
Since he is a US citizen, he could also be tried for treason and executed if found guilty.
Our “leaders” have allowed Soros to get away with all that he has gotten away with for many years. Hopefully we will find out that his name is on many of those sealed indictments so that we see a stop to that.
It’s time the vocal Demoncrat mob-promoters get indicted for Sedition. HRC, EH, BHO, and LL would be a good start.
“…..Mob Rule — Endorsed by CNN, Democrats — Takes Ugly Turn….”
If the Democrat Mob think that they can continue to physically attack Republicans and not suffer any consequences they are going to find that they’re wrong and real soon now I would wager.
Well….if the Demo rats had been educating themselves and their radicalized snowflakes in liberty, freedom, American exceptionalism AND history instead of identity politics, feelings, outrage and political correctness; they might just understand that, more often than not, the “Revolution” turns on the instigators, the “activists” and ultimately their “leaders”. But that’s why they call them “Useful Idiots”! Right?
Exactly – these useful idiots are the new “Brown-Shirts”, being used exactly as Hitler used them in Nazi Germany, to physically attack and intimidate his opposition – until he won control. Then he had them all taken out and executed.
The first Leftists in history to gain political power were the Jacobins in the French Revolution. Does the word ‘guillotine’ ring any bells? Then we had the Bolsheviks in Russia. Gulag Archipelago anybody? Then Bela Kun, the German KPD/Spartakus League, Spanish Republicans, Mao, Pol Pot, Che. How damn many dots do we have to connect before we can just say that Leftists are violent, murderous, bloodthirsty b*st*rds – every one of ’em?
It will end when some of the Democrats are killed by people they attack. I have a Conceal Carry permit. And I’ve been in war and had to kill my enemy. So I have no qualms about wasting some of them if attacked. Maybe this will be our “Concord – shot heard round the world” moment. After a few are killed, they’ll get the message.
Unless you are being threatened with a lethal weapon, that type of response could ruin your life. Maybe pepper spray would be a good contingent defense.
It will not be that easy Mark. There is a reason they’re called useful idiots. One must incarcerate the arsonists to stop the fires. The first would be Soros. He needs to visit France.
Someone will die from this incivility. People will get hurt. But nothing will change. Remember the “knockout” game? Wasn’t that just kids being kids. Everytime the thugs and snowflakes riot (blm, the fascists, “students,” illegals), after a storm, or a police shooting, Kavanaugh, they woke up on the wrong side of the bed…you never hear about arrests, prosecutions, or prison time. They destroy property and lives. But who will stop them.
The problem is, DemocRATs have been placing covert operatives in law enforcement, DA offices and courts at every level all across this country and when one of us counter-punches a libturd attacker, WE will get arrested, charged and imprisoned. The libturd will get off without a slap on the wrist. There is no longer any Justice for conservatives in this country. No one should be surprised when this gets really nasty.
“Democracy” has always been nothing more than mob rule, it has NEVER BEEN the bulwark of liberty that has been preached for so long. “Making the world safe for democracy” is only setting it up for tyranny.
If you want to stop a mob or kill a snake you cut off its head. You go for the leader, the one giving the marching orders. Every time someone at the lower levels is attacked someone should strike at one of the big mouths that send out the orders.
Then see if they shut up or not.
The Democratic party has nothing left to fight with so they and their media co-conspirators incite Mob Rule. It has come to the point that I will not leave home without my guns and I pray that I will not have to use them. If I am forced to use them too protect myself and my loved ones I will surely do so. I never dreamed that I would ever write a comment such as this.
Buy a scottie vest and start carrying pepper spray or can of red spray paint to blast them with but have backup taser or gun to use in case.
Some casualties on their side might slow down the harassment trend.I
Gag me, Don Lemon is a rabble rousing fool who would cry like a baby and you can bet would holler for the cops if a mob decided to exercise their constitutional rights by ganging up to follow, harass, scream and spit on him.
This must be stopped! We, the citizens of this country who are not part of the Mob, demand action! Whats wrong with these crazy losers? They can not accept electiion results? Eat crow! We had to accept bama for 8 loooong and dreadful yrs.! We didnt incite violence like these scum do.!
Some left wing news outlets aren’t reporting these violent attacks. They don’t want dems chances of winning in the mid-terms to be adversely impacted.