Mob attack: GOP candidate blames restaurant attack on ‘the likes of Maxine Waters, Hillary and Eric Holder’

A Republican candidate for the Minnesota House who says he suffered a concussion after being attacked by a man at a St. George Township restaurant last week is pointing the finger at several high-profile Democrats for “driving this behavior.”
Shane Mekeland told the Star Tribune that he was “blindsided” Friday night by a man at a restaurant he wouldn’t identify.
“While I had never met my assailant, the words he yelled at me before he attacked lead me to believe his actions were politically motivated,” Mr. Mekeland, who is running for the House in District 15B, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “When I chose to run for office, I expected to be politically attacked, but never physically. I weighed whether or not to share this today, but ultimately I think we all need a reminder to be civil to each other regardless of our perspectives.”
In response to one sympathetic commenter, Mr. Mekeland wrote Monday, “Left, right or in between, civil discourse is needed. The media and the likes of Maxine Waters, Hillary [Clinton], and Eric Holder as of late is driving this behavior. As far as resolve, this is exactly the type of thing that will push me, you and other like minded people to fight harder.”
Mr. Mekeland told the Star Tribune that the man said something about “politicians not caring about the middle class,” but not anything that seemed overtly conservative or liberal before the alleged attack.
“It was a typical politically charged statement — not necessarily one way or the other, just a statement in general,” he said.
Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck confirmed that the alleged assault was being investigated. He told the Star Tribune on Monday that he expected the investigation to continue at least another week before referring to the Benton County Attorney’s Office for review.
Mrs. Waters, Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Holder have faced widespread criticism in recent weeks for essentially rejecting calls for civility ahead of the midterm elections.
if you are going to blame them…..then do it up big with billboards radio adds tv adds newspapers make them eat crow on this.
if they loose in november the left will start a war mark it down.
Start a war they started that war back in 2016 when hitlery clintoonish LOST the election, now they are just pushing for violence by saying that there can be no civility until they are ruling the country.
“if they loose in november the left will start a war mark it down.”
Are you saying the left will finally do something to make us happy?
Part of me wonders, HOW MUCH will it take for the majority of ‘republicans’ out there, to finally start saying “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”??
The Dems are going to continue their attacks on us until we have no chioce but to meet them on their own terms. God help them if they do continue their suicidal attacks on conservatives.
We have seen people attacked, buildings destroyed, and cars set on fire by mobs, without help or security from police because Mayors or Governors have ordered the police to stand down. California is padding their population numbers with illegals to gain more House seats. This is the “CIVIL UNREST” that Trump should consider to invoke MARTIAL LAW. The American people are not being served by their government it SUBVERTS the rule of law for a self-serving objective.
I agree. NAME THE CRETIN that did this. SHAME his *** publicly. MAKE noise.
Don’t just remain silent.
Just remember people that hitlery clintoonish thinks of itself as a queen and therefore entitled to rule with an iron fist, and you can bet that, that is exactly how it would have done things, of course IF hitlery had gotten in, well this country would have alreadybeen been pushed into a major conflict and full scale war. At this time the last thing we need running the country is a creature that will put every one and all other countries before the U.S. OF A. What we need is a none politician a business man to run the country, it is taking a business man to get the country back on track.
Please, please liberal left attack each other, you know you want too. You know your political views only attract scoundrels and deep down you know they are just like you
Thank you
“Mad” Maxine Waters, crooked Hillary Clinton and censured by Congress Eric Holder are four of the most deplorable Democratic SLIME BALL politicians in the USA!
Oops, add “Empty suit” Barack Obama!
Not just the USA. Because of the opportunities they all had here to learn Truth, they are worse than despots from other countries.
There are more to add to the list of, and it is almost endless. It is also more than politicians who are “SLIME BALLS,” in the Democratic Party. I have a scary feeling if Democrats get control of the government, all conservatives will be eviscerated.
Hillary, Maxine and Eric should be charged as accessories to the crime.
Along with Inciters and instigators.
I recently sent my Democrat Senators this quote from Edmond Bruke and I think it is time it was taken out of mothballs and spread about some.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
What can be more evil then promoting violence then claiming it’s for good? Machiavelli might be proud but then he wasn’t a nice or moral person.
The congressmen and women need to be charged with inciting a/many riot(s). They also need to be jailed, and fined when found guilty. They are
just as guilty the idiots who listen to them.