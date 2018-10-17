Mob attack: GOP candidate blames restaurant attack on ‘the likes of Maxine Waters, Hillary and Eric Holder’

A Republican candidate for the Minnesota House who says he suffered a concussion after being attacked by a man at a St. George Township restaurant last week is pointing the finger at several high-profile Democrats for “driving this behavior.”

Shane Mekeland told the Star Tribune that he was “blindsided” Friday night by a man at a restaurant he wouldn’t identify.

“While I had never met my assailant, the words he yelled at me before he attacked lead me to believe his actions were politically motivated,” Mr. Mekeland, who is running for the House in District 15B, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “When I chose to run for office, I expected to be politically attacked, but never physically. I weighed whether or not to share this today, but ultimately I think we all need a reminder to be civil to each other regardless of our perspectives.”

In response to one sympathetic commenter, Mr. Mekeland wrote Monday, “Left, right or in between, civil discourse is needed. The media and the likes of Maxine Waters, Hillary [Clinton], and Eric Holder as of late is driving this behavior. As far as resolve, this is exactly the type of thing that will push me, you and other like minded people to fight harder.”

Mr. Mekeland told the Star Tribune that the man said something about “politicians not caring about the middle class,” but not anything that seemed overtly conservative or liberal before the alleged attack.

“It was a typical politically charged statement — not necessarily one way or the other, just a statement in general,” he said.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck confirmed that the alleged assault was being investigated. He told the Star Tribune on Monday that he expected the investigation to continue at least another week before referring to the Benton County Attorney’s Office for review.

Mrs. Waters, Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Holder have faced widespread criticism in recent weeks for essentially rejecting calls for civility ahead of the midterm elections.

