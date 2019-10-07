Media Omits Warren’s Conflicting Claims About Being Fired For Being Pregnant

More often than not, political campaigns are rife with white lies and misinformation about political opponents and at times, one’s own upbringing, past, and public record. Yet, the mainstream media overlooked an important detail in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) ongoing political narrative as she runs for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination.

Warren has made sexual discrimination and women’s rights a part of her campaign, among other liberal and progressive platforms, which appeals to the Democratic Party’s primary base. However, one of her claims about sexual discrimination contradicted itself, upon further analysis.

As reported by Jeryl Bier, Warren once claimed she was fired as a teacher when she became “visibly pregnant.” She said, “I loved it, and I would probably still be doing it today but back in the day, before unions, the principal, by the time we got to the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant. And the principal did what principals did in those days: they wished you luck, showed you the door, and hired someone else for the job. And there went my dream.”

The story catered to the idea that women have been discriminated against in the workplace because of their sex. However, Warren shared the same story during an interview in 2007, but with an important caveat: she was not qualified to teach and her lack of qualifications led to her dismissal from the school.

Bier said, “Her answer at the time made no mention of losing her job due to her pregnancy. Instead, she spoke of trying to further her education because she lacked some education courses that had required her to rely on an ’emergency certificate’ to teach that first year. While pursuing those courses, she said she realized, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me.’ She and her husband then decided she would stay at home for the time being.”

This oversight, intentional or not, ought to receive some media attention as it is a contradiction and calls into question Warren’s integrity. This only adds to Warren’s history of inaccurate storytelling, such as claiming she was Native American (which was later debunked by her DNA test that she made public).

The mainstream media has reported on the multiple public gaffes from Democratic Party front-runner candidate Joe Biden, but has not done so with Warren or the other primary candidates in the field. It is a significant oversight by the media and the media should pay more attention to details such as these.

