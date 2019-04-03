Mainstream media: Beto spoke ‘in his native Spanish’; Ocasio-Cortez doubles down on FDR

Talk about Fake News… the mainstream media reported that Robert Francis O’Rourke was speaking to a crowd recently “in his native Spanish,” and he’s fourth generation Irish! We’ll look at that story plus recent polling that shows just how much people think the media manipulate news stories for political purposes. Also, remember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying that the GOP tried to stop FDR from running for reelection AFTER he was dead? Well, Rep. Liz Cheney had some priceless comments for AOC.

A reporter for the Associated Press was covering Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke this past weekend, and this “journalist” couldn’t help but push the false image that O’Rourke is hispanic. The reporter wrote that Beto spoke “in his native Spanish.” What???

Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not giving up on her claim that the GOP tried to stop FDR from running for reelection AFTER he was dead. She even quoted a couple of sources to back up her story. Did they get it right? Check out today’s show for all the details.

