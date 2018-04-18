France’s futile hope to ‘reform’ Islam

So France, feeling the pinch and reeling from its umpteenth terror attack in recent times — a police officer was just killed by a gunman who claimed ties to ISIS — has now announced a new pitch to pacify the radicals of Islam and help integrate them into courteous society.
Good luck with that.
Islam is a faith that thrives solely on dominating. It’s not exactly compatible with modern, more democratically run societies — never mind with other religions and beliefs.
The goal of Islam is not so much to peacefully convert but rather to spread at all costs, by whatever means, and then to establish sharia and bring all into subjugation with its strict principles. Think of it like conquering, not converting. And sharia law says things like women are properties, there for the controlling; thieves should have their hands cuts off; those of other religions are the enemy. Compatible with free societies? Methinks not.
“Islam [is] not being compatible with democracy,” as the Gatestone Institute reported. “[T]here is no country where Islam is dominant that can be considered a democracy with freedom of speech and equal justice under law.”
Malaysia’s supposed to be an example of moderate Islam at work, along with Indonesia. And yet, by Western standards, anyway, these countries are barbaric with their legal system.
This is what Gatestone found occurring in Malaysia and Indonesia: “[F]logging and other corporal punishments are meted out, for example, to women showing too much hair or skin, as well as to anyone who makes fun of, questions or criticizes Islam.”
Hmm. But now France wants to give Islam assimilation the old college try?
President Emmanuel Macron announced alongside the flag-draped coffin of the police officer killed in the recent terror attack that he would be devising “a blueprint for the whole organization” of Islam going forward — meaning, how the country might best integrate the peaceful Muslims while preventing radicalization and more terrorist attacks.
It’s a tough road he’s taking.
Blending the archaic beliefs of Islam with the fineries of French culture is truly going to prove impossible. In the end, one will dominate — and given how Islam spreads, by blood and by battle, the winner seems clear.
Islam is an IRREDEEMABLY malignant, hateful and conquest-minded ideology that has convinced MILLIONS of ignorant, 7th Century savages that it is a “religion.” There is NO “reforming” this EVIL ideology, and France is whistling in the wind if they think that is even possible. Maybe they should have CONSIDERED that before they allowed HORDES of Islamic barbarians through their gates! The US would do WELL to learn from what has happened to Europe due to the massive INVASION of these murderous COCKROACHES.
European countries simply REFUSE to accept the HARSH REALITY that is staring them in the face and being acted out in their streets every day–it is IMPOSSIBLE for Western civilization to “peacefully co-exist” with these savages, and attempting to do so is, quite simply, INSANITY.
I agree. ISLAM will never allow itself to be reformed. AND ANY idiot that thinks it can, is not just fooling himself, but costing his OWN citizens as well..
President Macron, maybe you should start living with these Islamic extremists. When they cut off your head, maybe your mouth will still be moving and you can then state, they are a religion of peace.
Europe is committing suicide.
Charles Martel is turning over in his grave.
And the fact the dolts IN FRANCE voted him into office, makes me lack any sympathy FOR THEM..
Like inviting ravenous wolves in for Thanksgiving dinner and expecting they will sit quietly, use cutlery, show proper table manners and social etiquette.
“Riiiggghhhhttttt” Nipsey Russell
Kind of late to put a fence around the hen house after the fox has consumed half of the chickens. Hopefully the U.S. will learn from France’s mistakes.
What a bunch of Dumbasses those Frenchmen are! They will NEVER assimilate to French or any other culture that they don’t dominate, including here in the USA.
Send their butts back to the ********, (yes I said it), they came from!
Islam is an all-encompassing ideology that dictates every aspect of the lives of its devout worshipers and imposes severe punishment upon those who fail to adhere to its draconian principles. In other words, Islam is a powerful mind control system that is extremely resistant to reform as is indicated by the fact that it has remained unchanged for nearly 1,400 years. If French President Macron is able to make any progress at all in reforming Islam, he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Willfully blinded idiots! To understand Islam is to understand history!
I have met any number of tolerant Muslims who have integrated well within western culture and societies.
I never understood the Catholic & Protestant wars of Europe…including what went on in Ireland for a hundred years. While Ireland was in flames with bombing, murders, & riots; Catholics & Protestants elsewhere coexisted peacefully. It was Irish society—not their religions that were violent.
Starting in the 1970s, Europe got the bright idea that they could solve a growing problem of declining native populations…by IMPORTING the poor & illiterate from the 3rd world to assume low-paying/unskilled jobs.
Europe welcomed millions of Arab Muslims from middle-Eastern societies. The middle-East & north-Africa are largely populated by peoples that share a common world-view in which women are subservient, tolerance for outsiders is atypical, religion & Sharia law are strictly institutionalized into all aspects of society & government, and where violence & tyranny are the accepted why of life—the strong have always dictated terms to the weak.
Europe knows the problems of “Balkanization.” An imported version ends with the same results. In transplanting millions of refugees from Sudan, Lebanon, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, & Syria, why WOULDN’T one expect them to bring their culture, religion, social-structure, & violent history with them?
For years, the Soviets had client-states in the middle-East. How many refugees did the RUSSIANs invite to help with their declining population problem?
Yemen is overpopulated, uneducated, subsistence farmers growing khat to keep the population dumbed down, another shining example of islam making the world peaceful.