Five examples of transanity

Have you heard about the Toni the Tampon who teaches children that men can get periods too? Or about the mother and son who are about to become father and daughter, or about the transgender pastor who teaches that God is transgender?
This morning, as I was planning to write this very article, I received three emails from three different friends in three different parts of the country, all with links to different news headlines on major news websites, all with one theme in common: radical transgender activism. In fact, the links were to the three stories I mentioned here. My reply to each person was the same: This will be included in my latest article!
You see, this is something that is knocking at our doors, not something we went looking for. This is something being reported in the NY Post and the Daily Mail, which are major news outlets, albeit with a touch of sensationalism. This is what our kids are dealing with in their schools, what’s coming their way (and ours) via Hollywood, what’s being disputed from the White House down to the local courthouse.
That’s why I address these issues, and that’s why I’ll continue to sound the wake-up call to our nation: There is an all-out war on gender, and if it wins the day, it will lead to societal chaos.
But first, my standard caveat. We’re not just dealing with issues, we’re dealing with people. Some of them have biological or chromosomal abnormalities and are classified as intersex, and many of them do not fit conveniently into our simple male or female boxes. We should treat them with compassion and respect, helping them find wholeness, just as we would treat anyone else with a physical handicap or defect.
Others – perhaps the larger number and the more vocal – are not intersex and simply suffer from gender identity confusion (now called gender dysphoria, primarily due to political pressure put on the APA by transgender activists). They too deserve our compassion (who can imagine the pain they have lived with?), but compassion calls us to dig deeper and helps us get to the root cause of their struggles, with the goal being transformation from the inside out (rather than from the outside in).
So, I do not write to mock or to degrade others in their struggle. I write to say (in loud, bold terms): God has a better way!
Here, then, are five recent examples of transanity:
(1) Dr. Susan Berry reports that, “The author of a children’s coloring book has invented a character named ‘Toni the Tampon’ to instruct children that men can menstruate.
“Cass Clemmer, the author of The Adventures of Toni the Tampon, has been using her coloring book character to ‘destigmatize’ menstruation. Now, however, she also wants to ‘de-gender’ the female biological process and to persuade children that men get periods too.”
Note to Cass: Men do not get periods, because menstruation is the result of ovulation, when the ovaries release an egg for fertilization. As explained by the Mayo Clinic, “If ovulation takes place and the egg isn’t fertilized, the lining of the uterus sheds through the vagina. This is a menstrual period.”
Fact: A man doesn’t have a uterus or a vagina or ovaries or eggs, which is why men can’t menstruate. Toni the Tampon is hereby corrected!
And sorry, Toni, but saying that a woman (especially one who still has her female organs intact and still menstruates) who identifies as a man is now a man is like saying that a woman who dresses up as her team’s tiger mascot is actually a tiger. Not so!
(2) An article on LGBTQ Nation announces that, “Father & daughter both come out as transgender, will transition together.” So, this is about a man and his daughter who now want to become a woman and a boy, right? Not at all. It’s about a mother and her son who want to become a man and a girl, yet the article refers to them as “father and daughter.”
On the one hand, I would encourage Christian conservatives to read this article, since it forces us to look at people and not just issues, and it’s hard not to feel pain for these two as they share their stories.
It’s not like they’re perverted sinners engaging in all kinds of horrific acts. Rather, they both have struggled deeply with their gender identity, with the mother saying, “When I was younger I used to wish for cancer so I would have to get a mastectomy.”
But compassion would say, “Let’s find out why you have struggled so deeply with a being a woman,” (and to the son, “Let’s find out why you have struggled so deeply with a being a boy”). In contrast, confusion says, “The woman has become this child’s father because she no longer identifies as a woman, and the son has become her daughter because he no longer identifies as a boy.”
May God help this family.
(3) The Christian Post reports (as does OneNewsNow) that a transgender pastor who opposes Texas’s bathroom bill teaches that “God is transgender.”
This pastor argues, “In the beginning, God created humankind in God’s image. … So God is transgender. We’re all created in the image of what is holy and divine and sacred, and we should all be treated that way.”
I addressed this deeply mistaken notion last year in my article, “A Rabbi Claims That God Is Transgender” – but in short, Genesis 1 does not teach that God is transgender (because He creates human beings in His image, male and female), any more than it teaches that God has sexual body parts or that He physically procreates.
Rather, it teaches that the fullness of male and female distinctives are found in Him, which does not mean that God is not transgender; rather, it means that He transcends gender. And so, while male pronouns are used to describe Him, and while He is called the heavenly Father (not Mother), He can be likened to a compassionate mother, because, as stated, as an eternal Spirit, He transcends gender categories.
More importantly – really, much more importantly when it comes to the bathroom controversies – in the beginning He created us as male and female and called us to procreate (“Be fruitful and multiply”), which only a distinct male and a distinct female can do. There is no ambiguity here, nor is there ambiguity regarding male and female distinctives throughout the entire Bible.
(4) Over at College Fix, we learn that, “U. Minnesota drops homecoming ‘King and Queen’ – replaces with genderless ‘Royals’.”
Yes, “The University of Minnesota has become the latest university to do away with the traditional Homecoming King and Queen titles and replace them with the gender-neutral ‘Royals’ term.
“Taking it one step further, University of Minnesota officials also point out that the winners don’t even have to be one biological male and one biological female, stating on its website: ‘Royals’ … can be any combination of any gender identity.”
This kind of cultural insanity is so absurd that simply repeating these words is enough to expose the madness.
But there’s more: “Campus officials called the change a move ‘toward gender inclusivity’ that promotes ‘a spirit of inclusion at the University of Minnesota.'”
This is not “a spirit of inclusion”; this is a spirit of confusion.
(5) Finally, an article on Vice.com tells the story of “The Trans Women Who Become Lesbians After Years as Gay Men.” (The article, which contains offensive language, actually celebrates this, noting that, “There aren’t many people who are fortunate enough to have lived their lives first as gay men and later as lesbian women.”)
So, this is the story of biological men, who then identified as women, but who discovered they were attracted to women, and who now identify as lesbians.
The better course of action would have been to identify as biological males (which they are) who are attracted to women, as the vast majority of biological males are. But no. These biological males who have normal attractions to women now identify as lesbians.
This is why I cite examples of “transanity,” and this is why I will continue to raise my voice. The madness must stop. God has a better way.
Dr. Michael Brown, a Jewish believer in Jesus, is a biblical scholar, apologist, worldwide speaker, and activist. He is the host of the nationally syndicated, talk radio program “Line of Fire,” and he serves as president of FIRE School of Ministry in Concord, NC, as well as adjunct professor at a number of seminaries. He is the author of 25 books, most recently “Breaking the Stronghold of Food.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Five examples of transanity,
Oh, how I love the sissy QUEENS, with their safe spaces, coloring books, crayons, play dough and psychiatrists. What do these people all have in common? They all voted for Barack the Communist, Hillary PANTSUIT DemoRAT / DemoROT and the rest of the DemoRATS / ROTS. Need I say more?
Wait a minute. What we’re missing here is the fear on the left of over population. They desparately want to save the earth which they worship. They are too dumb to recognize that when people succeed and become economically independent, they have fewer children, sometimes to the detriment of there society..France, Japan, US. If you don’t reproduce yourself (France) your society fails and big reproducers (Muslims) succeed at changing the character of the country; it is suicidal not to at least have two children.Sex selection that aborts girl babies results in China. No girls to reproduce more Chinese babies. If I could spell, I’d be dangerous. Somebody help.
Are there not laws on the books where you can prosecute and send people to jail for male fraud? Liberals all complain about over-population and the environment, then create Ponzi scheme social programs based on financial actuaries based on an ever increasing population, then have to pour illegal foreigners into the country to make up for the human capital they destroy, which is the very thing needed to keep the illusion that socialism and their Ponzi schemes actually work.
This isn’T just Trans sanity. THIS IS PURE UNADULTERATED INSANITY of the highest order..
HOW the hell can anyone allow that ‘colloring book’ to be taught to preschoolers and elementary school age kids is BEYOND ME!??!!??!?
When rotten elected representatives appoint bad Supreme Court Justices to back up their legislation evil prospers, and gets normalized to malleable school children. This is not how we become great. Please President Donald Trump keep your promise, and appoint righteous Supreme Court Justices, even though the Dems,Libs, and the venues they control will rage.
Fortunately, these extreme views, and even interest in this nonsense, is only among a VERY TINY portion of the American population. This is clear no matter how hard the media tries to portray it as otherwise!
It MIGHT only exist in the minds of a small minority, but the fact they keep SHOVING this **** down the throats of our kids from Pre-schools up through college, means its INDOCTRINATING a hell of a lot more of society. WHY DO ou think we see protest after protest SUPPORTING this insanity ON the campuses of collegs more and more these days..??
“WHY DO ou think we see protest after protest SUPPORTING this insanity ON the campuses of collegs more and more these days..??”
Why, why, why!!
Because, because, because
Want more of a behavior reward it
Want less IGNORE it or punish it
Since the two key components of science are repeatable, predictable
What can one predict will happen, now, they have engaged us in the conversation and we tire, THEN concede the issue?
????
New issue!
You already lost the moment you paid the spoiled brats attention, they owned you and controlled you.
Great parenting
“You already lost the moment you paid the spoiled brats attention, they owned you and controlled you.”
Now the question, WHY do children do this?
Because they feel as if they have no power over their life, and doing it makes them feel powerful.
Unfortunately, it really does not meet their need and becomes like an addiction, they need more to get the same feeling
One of the most amazing things about really meeting a need, it results in cessation and gives a feeling of well-being
Can honestly say had never really experienced it so overwhelmingly before until grew a garden and was eating only the produce from it for health reasons
It was only after eating from it for a couple months noticed it. It is not a positive attitude but this feeling everything is perfect just the way it is.
Now consider 60% of our physical health problems are from DIET
Do not know of any numbers or anyone collecting them for the percentage of mental health problems from diet
You are what you eat, and children feel powerless because their parents are not teaching them how to meet their needs by letting them take measured amounts of responsibility for their own well being, because the parents are not healthy either
“is only among a VERY TINY portion of the American population”
Yes, transgenderism is only found in about 1 out of a thousand individuals, but it is the reason it is being made an issue which is the pathological behavior that affects a HUGE percentage of our population.
It is driving them crazy because they are not getting what they need in life.
Some are confused, especially children and youth. Most adults are mentally unstable, possibly even demented, the same as are people who mutilate their own bodies. In this case they pay a surgeon to do the same.
Some say it is 1% but, I know physicians who say it is even a fraction of that, perhaps 0.3%, though the pervert leftist news media, the enemy of the people, project such aberrations are commonplace.
We were created in God’s image. His Spiritual image, not physical image.
What is crazier?
People confused about whether they are a boy or a girl, or people confused out what happens when they live beyond their means?
Cannot help wonder how much thought people gave to gender identity who were on the Titanic.
Federal deficit $592 billion, interest on the debt $258 billion
We are borrowing money to pay the interest on money we already borrowed, so that now nearly 7% of our budget is just interest
We could increase military spending by 50% with that money
The entire social welfare apparatus Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security, Income Security, interest on the debt from past borrowing to feed the beast, employees pensions from administering the social welfare system is 74% of the budget
It is the equal of taking $29,000 out of the budget of every household in America
Now that is INSANE!
And how much of that debt is because we have BEEN PUSHING this insanity into the main stream for a decade or more, and foisting it on the youths of this nation??
“And how much of that debt is because we have BEEN PUSHING this insanity into the main stream for a decade or more, and foisting it on the youths of this nation??”
You think because we are sick it caused the debt?
I think it is the debt which is making us sick
And the debt is caused by deficit spending from the belief some have a RIGHT to live at the expense of others
1 out of a 1000 is transgender, 5 out of 10 think they have a right to trans my money from my pocket to theirs
I don’t care what they think. They have no more control over their bodies than the color of the skin. Sure, they can paint it, tattoo it, deface it stretch it, but it’s still their skin, just as much as ever cell in their body is infused with the chromosomes they were born with. That they cry about “not being understood” and “not being accepted” is just as silly as the fact that they don’t accept facts, evidence to their own failings, and whether they like it or not, THEY have to fit in, not the rest of us.
No wonder that evidence of higher suicide among “gender confused” idiots is starkly in contrast with suicide among healthy, normal people. They can’t deal with facts and feel the need to “end it all.”
Unfortunately as these news stories PROVE, they ARE TRYING to force US to change how WE see reality to cater to THEM, rather than the other way around..
Isaiah 5:20-21New Living Translation (NLT)
20 What sorrow for those who say
that evil is good and good is evil,
that dark is light and light is dark,
that bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter.
21 What sorrow for those who are wise in their own eyes
and think themselves so clever.
Translation: A fool and his SOUL are soon parted!
read the book of Romans, it clearly states such are given over to their own vain lust and imagination, in that they reject God. is it not written that evil will be called good and good evil? pity party trying to learn what grievance such have? No just a clear signal of the signs of the times. what was that phrase Christmas used? eyes that do not see, ears that do not hear. The living God has provided ample examples of reprobation, calling it something else is ones own doing.
This is becoming more perverse by the day. I expect the next thing we are going to see celebrated among these sick and twisted people is lowering the age of consent to 5 and allowing people to wed their dogs and cats.
Trust me, Warpfield, if these Leftist LOONS had their way–especially the Man/Boy Love Association–the age of consent WOULD be lowered to 5. They seek to “sanitize” unspeakably depraved acts by “legalizing” them–which is the impetus behind all these “gay rights” the GAYstapo demands on their way to becoming a “protected” class as yet another “oppressed” and “victimized” “minority.” In their case, there is a GOOD REASON why they are a “minority”, and getting all the nonsensical laws in the world passed to force OTHERS to celebrate their abnormal state will not change that.
No matter HOW they warp and twist the truth, theirs is an ABERRANT lifestyle, and trying to force everybody ELSE to declare it as “normal” and “healthy” is a FOOL’S errand, equivalent to all the folks carrying on about how beautiful and stylish the emperor’s new clothes are, when any idiot can see the man is bare-as$ed NAKED.
I don’t advocate discriminating against or mistreating gay people, but neither will I be forced to CELEBRATE their aberration. There’s a reason they never found a “gay gene.” THERE ISN’T ONE. It’s NOT an “in-born” condition–it is a CHOICE.
These abnormal misfits are being given entirely too much attention to begin with & our colleges & universities are giving sway to this madness. It’s as though the world has gone mad which indicates that the world, especially the USA is in dire need of OUR LORD & SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST to return to earth once again & take reign over all. I believed some years ago that the USA was culturally following in the footsteps of the Roman Empire whose evil ways caused it’s demise, i.e. SODOM & GOMMORAH. The Democrapic Party has much to do with this insanity with their political correctness ideology of no right or wrong, no good or evil. A POX on all of them who think that way. It’s not only unhealthy, it’s damning
In George Orwell’s 1984, Winston Smith is told, as he’s being tortured into “correct” thinking, that it’s not enough to agree to the proposition that 2+2=5 if the State decrees it to be so; he must actually believe that 2+2=5.
These unfortunate people have come to believe that 2+2=5. But the fact remains that 2+2=4, and trying to empathize with them or enable them in any way is equivalent to seeming to agree with them that 2+2=5. The more we seem to agree, the more we may come to agree; and the more we come to agree, the more we may come to believe. It’s happened with many other things that were once thought outrageous but have since come to seem commonplace or at least a matter of taste.
At the end of Orwell’s novel, Winston Smith knows he’s about to get a bullet in the back of the head, but he’s content because he’s been cleansed of his crimethink and is now whole. The final sentence of the novel is: “He loved Big Brother.”
Well said. IMO it was cause we have shown too MUCH Compassion and sympathy for these fools, that we have gotten to where we are now. CAUSE the more we give INTO them, the more they demand…
And trust me, ‘having compassion and showing sympathy IS giving into them… Cause it shows you ‘tolerate’ them.. AND once you tolerate them, its easy to push that to acceptance, then condoning then celebrating..
Many mocked as loony or sexist long ago since before Bob Grant have seen the train headlights in the far night since telephones started “press 1 for English.” Starting off with most people shrugging off early overtly gay entertainers because being pleasured was more important to them then, the gender card was long an “under the radar” way of instilling liberalism into popular culture and schools via PC and hyped guilt and exaggerated compassion. It is IMPOSSIBLE not to broker this issue without hurting (mislaid/warped/confused) feelings but you have to break the eggs to make an omelet to get the morality-normalcy train back on the tracks if at all possible this late stage. Unfortunately the MSM/pop culture/Hollywood juggernaut has no real pushback or moral champions to derail them in issues as this. I hate to say that only economic conservatism will eventually survive (not doomed moral conservatism) which was really the true driver of Trump’s win.
Homosexuality was considered a mental illness until the Stonewall riot in 1969(?), but under political pressure, the American Psychiatric Association deemed it to be “an alternate lifestyle” and religious belief to be a mental illness. The progressive, socialist Democrat party has been destroying the family by advocating sexual liberation, no morality, freedom to do whatever the individual wants without any thought of others since the 1930s. That is why they called Obama their messiah because he would bring their efforts to fruition. Keep praying. God will save the nation if we keep faith and obey His laws and commandments, not the Socialists/Democrats
This is very sick, and very wrong. The normalization of something truly abnormal and aberrational. The Gays did it by saying that 10 percent of the population is gay-Not true. Best educated guesses put it at approximately 3-5% for both males and females. The transgenders? An MD of mine-very decent man, estimates that during his career (starting in 1969, he and his sister-also an MD-since 1971-have had over 5 MILLION patient visits, and NOT ONE presented as Transgender. This is just an excuse to justify mental illness.(This is WAY past homosexuality. I have several gay friends and relatives. They are still Themselves. This is a whole other issue.) Men having menstruation?? Not ANY that I ever knew!
Didn’t someone on this site many months back, get made fun off cause he claimed that soon we will see a gay man sex change into a woman then become lesbian?? WELL GUESS he was right…
Stop the transanity