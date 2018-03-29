Democrats do indeed want to repeal Second Amendment

Forget former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and his eyebrow-raising call for a repeal of the Second Amendment.
Fully 21 percent of Americans think the same way. That’s according to a poll taken back in February by the Economist/YouGov.
Founding Fathers warned that an uneducated citizenry would never be able to maintain a republic. Well, here we are.
The findings show just how skewed our collective understanding of the Constitution has become. Blame public schools, the progressive-minded in politics, and parents who fail to take seriously their responsibilities of training the next generation in the proper way to go.
The poll, reported in The Washington Post — in an opinion piece that slammed Stevens for presenting a view that was unhelpful to the gun control crowd, no less — showed this: A fifth of Americans supported a repeal of the Second Amendment. Only 8 percent of Republicans were on board with that — though perhaps the sentence should read, Good Lord, even 8 percent of supposed constitutionally minded Republicans saw a Second Amendment repeal as a sane idea.
And here’s the skinny: 39 percent of Democrats supported repeal.
The big takeaway here is that Stevens is not an anomaly of the left. He’s not out on this anti-Second Amendment cliff by himself.
It’s a crowded ledge. And thanks to the failures of schools to properly teach the Constitution, and sadly, the failures of parents to pick up the slack and teach the same, that ledge is only going to grow more crowded as the years go by.
Fact is, the Second Amendment is based on the God-given right of an individual to protect him- or herself from harm. It’s not a government grant.
It’s a human right, and the Constitution simply supports and protects by law what’s already afforded at birth.
The 39 percent of Democrats who can’t see that — the 21 percent of Americans who are blind to that — are destroying more than a Bill of Rights. They’re destroying the American concept of God-given.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Exactly right! The Second Amendment limits the the government’s authority to infringe on our God-given rights; completely. In fact, this is the purpose of the entire Bill of Rights.
This is the best movie of my life. Nothing comes close.
REAL LIFE cowboys VS antiAmerican, Anti Constitution democrats. VIVA TRUMP: VIVA 1st and 2nd Amendment.
Down with the traitors>>Thanks God for TRUMP.
And when you SEE POLLS like this, showing just how many leftists DO want to take our guns, every time i hear a liberal whine “BUT we are not pushing for this” i say “MAYBE NOT YET!”..
wake the hell up america.
democrats are not i repeat are not americans.
they are devout socialist and communist.
they hunger for absolute power over everyone of there subjects.
i am not a subject and will never be one i am an american citizen who fears god and loves country.
Yes, AMERICA Wake UP.
Yes, Wake up, Join some gun club that uses your money to keep the 2nd Alive. I’ve joined the NRA, National Association for gun rights, Gun Owners of America, even Georgia Gun Owners Org. I know a lot of people will say, they’ll get my guns when they pry my cold dead fingers off of them. But why risk that when there are so many gun clubs that bent on keeping the 2nd alive. Ask yourself, there are 300 million guns in this country, why are there only 5 million members in the NRA? That’s a sad percentage rate. What are you doing financially to make sure we keep those rights without a bloody fight? The way I see it if you’re not part of the cure, you’re part of the problem.
When any politician is sworn in, they SWEAR ON THE BIBLE to PROTECT, AND DEFEND the CONSTITUTION of the United States of America. The very first time they break that OATH, that’s a breech of CONTRACT. And each and everyone of them should be THROWN out of office on their butts and lose all benefits and pension plans. PLAIN AND SIMPLE. It’s up to you America, what are you going to do to support the 2nd amendment? Sit on your hands?
[Ask yourself, there are 300 million guns in this country, why are there only 5 million members in the NRA? That’s a sad percentage rate. What are you doing financially to make sure we keep those rights without a bloody fight? ]
Perhaps they should have it that when you sign up to become a member OF a gun club, you automatically get enrolled IN THE NRA..
This is EXACTLY why the scheming Dems are using those IGNORANT teenagers to DEMONIZE the NRA as wanting to “kill children” for “profit,” jumpercable. It is unadulterated BS, of course–the NRA does not sell a SINGLE gun–and yet these LYING snakes make it seem as though the NRA gets a COMMISSION on every gun sold! But sadly, too MANY people in this country are SHEEP who have been brainwashed to believe whatever propaganda BS the mainstream media is slinging on any given day.
The REALLY scary part is that the Leftist LOONS have spent the past few decades teaching their revisionist CRAP to several generations of our kids as HISTORY-and millions of them now believe that the Founding Fathers and EVERYTHING they did–including founding this country and writing its Constitution–are EVIL. So all the Commie Globalists have to do is wait until enough of us who know better have died off, and the brainwashed kids will HAPPILY hand over the country to these power-mad LOONS. WHY do you think they pushed so hard to get the voting age lowered to 18?
You are correct. The Communist posing as the liberal left will take your ability to protect yourself and stop you from speaking the truth. This is their manifesto. The “Bill of rights” is unique to America and ANYONE trying to strip away those rights should be dealt with.
Which is why i feel liberals are traitors to this nation and their oath of citizenship!
Americans have become complacent. It has been 165 years since the last major armed conflict on our shores. It has long been forgotten why the Second Amendment was written into the Constitution. The thought of having to fight an oppressive government is far beyond the thought of the average citizen. The framers knew that an unarmed man (or woman) is subject to the whims of whatever ruler is running the show. But an armed populace has at least a chance of being free.
I have heard the anti crowd scoff at the idea of the average citizen fighting the US military, arguably the strongest force of arms in the world. But it must be remembered that the Crown of England had the most modern, deadly military in the world in 1775. That experience is one of the reasons for the Second.
Another is of course to affirm the God given right to protect what one holds dear.
As for me, MOLON LABE MO FO!
AND even up till the mid to late 70s, THE LAW mandated every able bodied male sign up for select service cause they could get DRAFTED INTO the military..
I did sign up and I was drafted. But as far as getting into the NRA free. You should know that freedom ain’t free. How many millions of Americans can blow 200.00 bucks on a concert? Or untold thousands for a Super Bowl game or a World Series game, but wont come off the hip for 40.00 a year to boost NRA membership? Face it, our military goes to other countries to make sure we stay free here, when the real enemy is right here in the US. I don’t have to tell the right who they are, we all know. So know we know the enemy is here, what’s next?
I got out of the Army 28 June 1976. I was instructed during out processing that even though I was Honorably discharged, I had to register with Selective Service. So not wanting to anger the powers that be, I went to the Selective Service office. Place was empty. No furniture, no phone, no people. I went home thinking that was typical!
I still think they should bring back the draft. There must be some REMF job for even the most “challenged” recruit.
I’m Canadian and I’m telling you now you had better stamp out this left wing BS now before it gets worse or you’ll be Government robots like up here in this Socialist enclave….don’t let your Government EVER control everything or you will pay forever just like the so called “middle class” does up here…our FREE HEALTH CARE I’ve been paying into for the past 56 years and I’m over 70….while the low lifes, free loaders and other assorted welfare rats pay nada, nothing, zilch…GET A GRIP OF YOUR SCHOOLS OR THEY WILL CONTINUE TO SPIT OUT THE PINHEADS THEY ARE LIKE THIS FOOL HOGG RUNNING HIS MOUTH ON THE LAST SCHOOL TRADEGY…
Thanks for those words RtheR.. AS me and Teabag have been saying, WE THE PEOPLE need to take back control over schools from the dept of indoctrination and put the power back in the STATES hands.
Those calling for repeal of the 2nd Amendment had best remember the Founder’s warning of “Those who will give up a little freedom for safety deserve neither freedom nor safety.” That is exactly what these useful idiots will subject us all to if they succeed a total lose of the Bill of Rights and the tyranny of the lawless. The Democrats and their useful idiots are part of the Globalist World Socialism agenda. Look at how they place more value over the made up rights of foreign interlopers. They aid and assist in these criminals running rampant in our communities and have no reguard for the safety and security of American and it’s citizens. I do not know how a true freedom loving believer in all the tenants that the Founders suffered and sacrificed for as have generations of Americans since vote for a Democrat. They are the actual enemy within. ANTIFA, BLM and their fellow travelers are all part of the same vile coven as the Dems.
And as i’ve said many a time. ONCE we american’s get disarmed, how soon after will it be, before we get taken OVER??
People in Hell want ice water, too & it’s NOT GONNA HAPPEN!!
They may cry, cry and cry all they want. I hope I’ll never happen. Can you imagine. Messing with our Constitution. NEVER>>
That depends on WHICH part. I agree, at no point in time should the INITIAL 10 amendments ever get messed with. BUT other parts, such as repealing the 14th amendment, or the 13th, to allow the bringing back of chain gangs for convicts. OR amending the 15th to CLEARLY STATE ONLY CITIZENS shall have the power to vote.. THOSE ‘modifyings’ i do agree with.
Izquierdo, if the Leftist LOONS have their way, there will BE no Constitution. The Second Amendment is just the beginning. The COMMIE Dems and their revisionist history have demonized the Founding Fathers the same way they’ve demonized the NRA. In the case of the Founding Fathers, their goal is to discredit everything they did as the acts of evil old white men who grew rich exploiting the labor of black slaves. Their ultimate goal is to discredit and destroy the Constitution those men created.
John Paul Stevens nominated by Nixon for the Supreme Court. Except for Trump, what the heck is wrong with the Republican Presidents, when it comes to nominees for the Supreme Court?
backpacker – It’s the same story. In an effort to nominate someone who will not cause a fight and for which the media will say good things about them, (R)’s nominate judges who at best become swing votes. No backbone.
I and no veteran or American patriot I know will allow leftists, snowflakes, or former SCOTUS justices obviously with senility take away my God-given right to protect my family and myself and to help prevent tyrannical government control which is enumerated in the U.S. Bill of Rights, U.S. Constitution. Within the hearts of all American patriots is the knowledge that Second Amendment stands as a protection of all other amendments and our freedom.
Unfortunately our American society today is about as smart as a telephone pole. The Demorats claim we, unlike our Founding Fathers, have a police force in place to protect us. I wonder how many people in your household would still be alive when the cops arrive at your door? Take a good look at Communist China – those who oppose the government are slaughtered to ‘preserve’ the well being of their society. I hope I do not have to rely on the corrupt police dept. or the politicians to protect me!
Well said my brother.
And since the SCOTUS itself said cops do NOT HAVE AN OBLIGATION To prevent crime, or to ‘serve and protect’, only a duty to WORK the crime scene after it happens, IMO ANYONE who puts their entire faith in the police force to defend them is SO BLOODY brainless, that they shouldn’t ever be allowed to vote.
Well, now we have a litmus test for rooting out all the commie plants in the Republican party
Ask them their views on the Second Amendment
Anyone who calls for the people’s G-d given rights to be assaulted is an enemy of the Republic and is in open rebellion, and any and all effort one needs to defend against them is justified
Remember the 3%’ers? There were only 3% of the population that actually fought for the War Of Independence, 20% supported the Revolution, 30% were indifferent, and a full 50% supported the English Crown and British troops, it was very lopsided in favor of the British, yet we were still victorious and won the war. Fast forward to today, there are many more than 3% willing to stand up and support FREEDOM and the CONSTITUTION, and have no doubts, the entire Military will not support the TYRANTS in Washington, I’m thinking if they get 30% of the Military to agree to killing American Citizens they’ll be lucky. So don’t fret, we are a long ways from being subjugated by our own government, and we have history on our side. RamBoze
I HOPE that no where close to 30% of the mil, would be willing to support the tyrants in office, over the Citizenry… BUT with how obozo weeded out many GOOD military officers, to put in sycophants and the like, i don’t have as much faith we will get that many refusing, if the powers that be ordered it..
That is most unfortunate, and only goes to show how uneducated some seem to be. What is that Mao said? “Political Power comes from the barrel of a Gun”. It seems in their stupidity and ignorance of history, the idiot left in this country would rob us of our ability to defend ourselves against totalitarian, communist, socialist, facist ideas. All of these ideaologies confiscated weapons, slaughtered the educated, infirm, different, minorties both racial and religious. Get your head out of corrupt socialist theory, and study history. Hubris is the virus of the intellectual.
[It seems in their stupidity and ignorance of history, the idiot left in this country would rob us of our ability to defend ourselves against totalitarian, communist, socialist, facist ideas. ]
Its not ignorance, when its the LEFTISTS indoctrination that has made them think that way..
They can kiss my (I), The Second Amendment isn’t to be infringed upon, that also means NO repeal of it.
“Fully 21 percent of Americans think the same way”
I see an error, not think, but know nothing
I agree.. It is an error. THose who voted that way, DON’T think they are just taught/brainwashed into following the commie ideology..
If gun owner’s want to put a hurt on the people and organizations trying to change the Constitution, Citi Bank, Levi Strauss, Del Monte foods, AARP, for a COMPLETE list go here
http://www.2acheck.com/the-boycott-list/nras-list-of-antis/
BOYCOTT THEM ALL
Thanks for that thorough list.. Especially eye opening to see how many of my fave singers are on that “Donate to anti-gun group” list..
It started with 911 when your rights where taken away, now they are going to the point of taking your freedom of speech and right to bear arms!! When will the masses WAKE UP and see what is going on. Control control control it’s has nothing to do with kids,shooting,protection of the kids it all has to do with the government running every part of your life and then they can do whatever they want. It starting to sound like history repeating itself. ( Germany) When you start dividing classes and censorship of speech and taking away rights, then what you have is socialism and one step from communism.
Well, as soon as they said, “Well, look–we’re not trying to take all your guns. We just want some ‘common sense’ gun laws,” everybody should have KNOWN that translated to “Repeal the Second Amendment!” Because repealing the Second Amendment and disarming law-abiding gun owners is a Leftist LOON’S idea of “common sense gun laws.”
What Constitution? The one written by a bunch of old, dead, white, slave owning Christian men? Put NOTHING past these psycho’s that call themselves Progressive Democrats. Remember San Fran Nan’s inane rant ‘We’ve got to pass the bill to see what’s in the bill’? She also liked to use the word ‘deemed’ to gloss over controversial legislation. Stay strong, remain resolute and keep your powder dry!
A well-armed citizenry is the last line of defense for the constitution and our Republic. Take that away and their days are numbered.
I am amazed at the number of stupid Americans espousing Socialist, Marxist, Communist ideas and philosophy’s. Seems to be the US is infected with Marxist Propaganda and has been since Senator McCarthy had his investigations. How right he was. No one believed him. Since that time the Communist, Marxists and stupid Democrats gone progressive and backing the Totalitarian Socialist ideas, over taking MSM, TV Stations, Press and most Colleges and Universities with their Propaganda. These “useful idiots” as Stalin called them have left their brains out in the streets. Has George Orwell’s “1984” been forgotten? Big Brother is right here with us. We see the West Coast and East Coast littered with Socialist pandering and ideas in Congress and in Washington DC. Seems only the Red States in the Middle of the country hold the line of us being Americans instead of Communists. Taking away the guns is the first step to making us a slave society. So the Democrats attack the 2nd Amendment. They also attack the 1st as well. These stupid people want to commit “Kempo” ritual suicide. Destroying the very foundation of America. Our Constitution is the Law of the Land. We will not allow anyone to destroy it. We will fight! The second amendment is there to guarantee the rest and our right to protect us and our families. Words from retired idiots be they past Justices or not make no difference. We citizens will protect our rights!
Because Democrats have been largely indistinguishable from commies (an Indian commenter had stated, nicely, that India’s multiple commie parties should be called “confused parties” due to their utter lack of patriotism — which has been duplicated in US Dhimmicruds since NLT 1991).