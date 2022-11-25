The Jan. 6 committee’s staff is reportedly angry with Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) apparent overfixation on former President Donald Trump, particularly in the commission’s final report.

Staffers speaking with the Washington Post voiced their frustrations over Cheney’s handling of the committee, saying she has turned the commission into a political vehicle to launch a political comeback. In her position as vice chairwoman, the Wyoming congresswoman has exerted considerable control over the investigation, steering it away from the original goal of investigating security failures on Jan. 6 to an attack on former President Donald Trump. Her policy of removing investigations not immediately relating to Trump has sparked frustration from many working on the committee.

“We all came from prestigious jobs, dropping what we were doing because we were told this would be an important fact-finding investigation that would inform the public,” one former committee staffer told the outlet. “But when [the committee] became a Cheney 2024 campaign, many of us became discouraged.”

