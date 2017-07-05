CNN Under Fire for Threatening Private Citizen

In case you missed it, while most Americans were enjoying the holiday weekend and celebrating patriotism, CNN was on the attack. No, it wasn’t going after President Trump or conservative leaders. This time, CNN was threatening a private citizen… simply because the left-wing media giant didn’t like what the person posted online.
Last week, Trump tweeted a GIF that made national news, because it had the appearance to Trump “beating up” CNN (as represented by a man with the CNN logo as his head). As a result, CNN decided to go after the person who created the image, apparently to make him an example of what happens if you make fun of the untouchable media.
The person who created the animation is known as “HanA**holeSolo” on the popular Reddit website. CNN tracked him down and forced him to issue an apology. On Tuesday night, when fireworks were being launched across the country, CNN’s massive headline on its website was not about America’s Independence Day, but rather how it tracked down the Reddit user.
Reddit user “HanA**holeSolo” first shared the GIF last Wednesday of Trump pummeling a wrestler with CNN’s logo imposed on his face. CNN could find no earlier instance of the GIF. The GIF was later edited into a video with sound and tweeted by the President on Sunday.
On Reddit, “HanA**holeSolo” took credit for inspiring the tweet. Soon after, “HanA**holeSolo’s” other posts on Reddit, some of which included racist and anti-Semitic imagery, quickly circulated on social media.
Now the user is apologizing, writing in a lengthy post on Reddit that he does not advocate violence against the press and expressing remorse there and in an interview with CNN.
The backlash against CNN for going after a private citizen for what that citizen accurately describes as “satire” has been intense. The International Business Times notes that Twitter users “including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange criticized CNN’s approach on the issue. Twitter users have also been using a hashtag called ‘CNNBlackmail’ on the posts to criticize the network’s stance on the issue.”
The story issued by CNN is really quite remarkable… and scary. It includes this telling section of “journalism”:
CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.
CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.
So what if this private citizen wasn’t sufficiently remorseful to CNN? I guess outing him and subjecting him to threats is ok? The actions by CNN are nothing less than a threat! If you blaspheme the media god, you will be subject to retaliation. That is the message CNN is sending.
What else would you expect from libera journalist?
CNN has declared OPEN WAR on private citizens who dare make fun of them. This cannot go unanswered! We need to wage a social media war against CNN and their advertisers to let them know that we will not stand for these sorts of Gestapo tactics any longer.
I would like to see a list of their advertisers. I refuse to watch the channel to find out. Their sponsors need to find out what what thousands of people think of the outlet they’re spending their money on. This is just like the Obama admin and the “video” that caused Bengazi!
I agree vetsvette. If i can find that list out, i will be writing a severe nasty gram to EVERYONE of those advertisers saying WHY i will never again buy their products, as long as they keep advertising with CNN..
If I were this “private citizen” I would tell CNN that not only will I not apologize and take down the post, I will make sure it goes to every outlet that will run it so that anyone who wants to see it will have access to it. Furthermore, go ahead and reveal my name. I will sue you into oblivion, and shoot any nutcase that comes after me in self defense.
Unfortunately, Baitfish, it turns out the maker of the video is a boy of about 15 years of age. So way to go, CNN. You intimidated a teenager into submission. Bravo! I hope you feel real big now.
And since WHEN has anyone in the press given one spits about whether something THEY DO harms a citizen or not.. THEIR main mantra is if it bleeds, it leads.. THAT SHOULD TELL you right there they care not about us…
AND One wonders, HOW THEY found his identity? Did they hire someone to hack it? IN WHICH case he should sue their ***** off for violating his privacy.
What utter hypocrites at CNN. They spout any unsubstantiated trash or rumors as “news” because they have the magic word “media” behind their name. But when someone deservedly satirizes them for their fake news, all of a sudden it’s teeth bared and serious threats, is it? There are thousands of tweets satirizing the President of the nation but little CNN weasels consider themselves sacrosanct?
Every time I think CNN can’t sink lower, they dig a new sub basement.
CNN employs or employed the likes of Kathy Griffith who took freedom of speech to a new level and she must be treated accordingly. Posing as ISIS and carrying a bleeding, beheaded president of the US in her hand is disgusting as is she. She must be held accountable for her despicable actions. As Michelle Obama lied when she said they take the low road, we take the high road, CNN always takes the low road because that’s the only direction they know. Their viewership is dwindling by the day and soon they will hopefully be just a bad memory.
minaka, the only difference between a basement and a mole hole is when you stop digging. The other comparison is the only difference between a mountain and a mole hill is that last shovel full of dirt. With so much “FAKE NEWS” from the originator of “FAKE NEWS”, how do we know this isn’t more “FAKE NEWS”????????? To hide the original “FAKE NEWS” as having originated within the Clinton News Network?????? Makes one wonder doesn’t it?????????
I guess CNN was so used to the Obama administration doing their anti-conservative intimidation for them that they thought it was ok to step in now that Barryboy is somewhat off-radar.
This does not sound like operating in the public interest to me. Maybe we should call for people to contact the FCC and file formal complaints against CNN?
Already done so..
Sent this to them via their contact line
“CNN recently came out saying that they hecked/badgeted and out right threatened a private individual about ‘releasing who he is to the world’ cause HE made a satire video of a wrestler with THEIR logo on, being attacked by Trump.. Sorry but i find that offensive, and would love to know how what THEY did (along with Kathy Griffith’s holding a severed head of trump” qualifies as ‘public good’… And sinc the 1st amendment gives EVERYONE the right to free speech, not just the media, for THEM to go after a private person in the manner they did, is a violation of HIS right to free speech and free expression..
THEIR FCC license should be immediately revoked for this outrage..
Simple the First Admentment of the constitution say right to free speach. CNN seems to enjoy that right yet doesn’t want to let others enjoy that right at all. What I would like to know if when a comedian start ragging on them how will they take it then. Eventually you know that will happen. Point is if there are no threats made on anyone’s life it is satire and a joke. Besides I no longer get my news from CNN at all they are a joke I look online at news and follow local news stations. Anything about the world look on yahoo.
Just turn them off and watch their ratings sink lower than whale poop.
Just turning them off won’t do it though.. IMO we (like i said yesterday), need to get a campaign going to force EVERY cable provider to REMOVE THEM from their line up…
Wow cnn threatens a citizen for using his first amendment right? Sounds like blackmail wheres the aclu?
Laughing it up more than likely..
Corrupt News Network has long ago been de-programmed from all TVs in my home and in my extended family members’ homes. Now, I am working on the last few with whom I conduct business. So far, my dentist and physician, as well as several others have blocked CNN from their waiting room TVs. This latest Nazi-tactic by CNN is the last. NO MORE CNN, anytime, anyplace. They are a disgrace. An enemy of the people. An enemy of the truth.
Great, CNN! You’re afraid that conservatives may beat up CNN-head people, so you “take the high road”–threatening to expose this non-cartoon man to the very calm, laidback Antifa types who adore you. Oh so equitable! Oh so ethical! Puke.
I rather think that the ‘types’ of people that whack network ‘might’ out would be the VERY people ‘Antifa’ types aint-a-gunna-wanna-mess-with! Stacked cord wood comes to mind….
I’m just surmising; however, the Clinton News Network, obviously, hasn’t watched any movie lately where “The Hunter” becomes “The Hunted!” Hey whacks, ‘out’ the wrong person, and you may need more than your ‘heads’ on a swivel to defend that ‘target’ on every back at your Corrupt Network!
Interesting that “news” outlets protect THEIR anonymous sources (read unverified sources) and credit themselves with integrity while tracking down a private citizen when he pokes fun at their network. They are losing their minds as they have already lost their reputations and integrity! I guess when the last real journalist left that network he forgot to turn off the lights! Lights are on but nobody’s home!
So true. In fact they feel that ‘anomymous sources needed to be protected so badly’, they forced congress to pass a law about it several years back. YET HERE they are, willfully outing someone, and imo DOING so illegally..
cnn=SS, abbreviation of Schutzstaffel (German: “Protective Echelon”), the black-uniformed elite corps and self-described “political soldiers” of (the demoRAT party) the Nazi Party. Founded by Adolf Hitler in April 1925.
CNN does not rebuke, or refute. They castrate your soul if you touch their sacred position.
I hear Satan can’t tolerate criticism either. Like father, like son.
Chicago: 60 shot, 8 of them dead, for July 4th weekend—–http://www.gopusa.com/?p=26695?omhide=true—–why don’t cnn talk about this,could it be because there mostly black on black,you know BBL guys!
http://www.gopusa.com/?p=26695?omhide=true-BLM my ***!
These MSM bottom feeders haven’t yet come to the realization that they are not a protected species anymore. BO is gone guys, time you got back to real journalism and not this crummy biased garbage you’ve been feeding us for the past 8 + years.
This is downright chilling. Just as it was when that video maker blamed for the violence in Benghazi was jailed by the Obama administration, just so they could maintain their lie.
Hey, CNN!! Is the 1st amendment only for you? Or does it apply to everyone? Apparently, you believe the former. Quite telling of you.