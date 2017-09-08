Cheers for Your First Abortion?

The first requirement for a feminist is to be shameless about abortion. In the wake of the 2015 videos exposing the horrific Planned Parenthood racket around dead baby parts, a gaggle of feminists created a social media campaign called #ShoutYourAbortion with the aim of dispelling all “sadness, shame, or regret” about abortions. One should shout about it with pride and even joke about it.

The campaign manufactures T-shirts emblazoned with the Orwellian phrases “Abortion is freedom” and “Everyone knows I had an abortion.”

In the last few days, a video surfaced of radical-feminist actress Martha Plimpton interviewing abortion provider Dr. Willie Parker for a #ShoutYourAbortion event in Seattle. She began by joking that she had her “best” abortion in the city. Being there was special because, as she noted: “I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood! Yay!” This resulted in sustained applause and cheers.

But the comedy kept coming. Plimpton said: “Notice I said ‘first’ … and I don’t want Seattle — I don’t want you guys to feel insecure. It was my best one. Heads and tails above the rest. If I could Yelp review it, I totally would.” The feminists are so ethically obtuse they want to compare their abortion experiences to reviews of a Chinese restaurant.

The idea is to remove the stigma of an unborn baby being killed and removed from the womb, and render the act as the moral equivalent of cutting your fingernails or getting an appendectomy. “Abortion is not some crazy weird last resort,” Plimpton told an ABC reporter on “Nightline” in 2015. “It is a normal part of women’s medical lives.”

And people who disagree? “These are not the brightest bulbs that we’re dealing with here,” she said. Those dummies think the baby has a life or rights of some kind.

Removing the stigma clearly requires denying the unborn baby has any humanity. So during the Seattle event, Plimpton and Dr. Parker dismantled the Hippocratic oath. Parker implied that “first, do no harm” should be translated as “don’t judge a woman seeking an abortion,” because somehow an abortion does no harm to anyone.

Parker energetically denied science in this War on Stigma. He joked, “If you really believe that abortion is murder, call 911 and see if the police will come to an abortion clinic.”

Then the science denial really boiled over. “I’ve never killed a baby,” he claimed. “I’ve ended pregnancies, but I’ve never killed a baby.” This is as logical as arguing, “I’ve had a hamburger, but I’ve never eaten meat.”

Plimpton lamented the religious “prejudice” of Christians, our alleged belief that “women are fundamentally incapable of understanding what they’re doing.” Then, Parker had the audacity to suggest that the pro-life people — he calls them the “antis” — need to take their “personal” religion and keep it in a “private space,” but when it comes to community issues like his abortion business, “we have to rely on things that are more objective like science and evidence.” (That was greeted by big applause.)

By the way, the #ShoutYourAbortion collective also sells Dr. Willie Parker T-shirts, and the order form gushes: “Dr. Willie Parker is our hero. Like, start crying a little bit every time you think about him kind of hero.”

Feminists have placed abortion providers on the highest pedestal of their secular sainthood, for they have not only “liberated” women from the burdens of their inconvenient reproductive truths but also concocted an elaborate, if scientifically ridiculous, philosophy that denies they’ve destroyed anything human and absolves them of any guilt for their deadly sins. They bought their abortions … and then they cried for joy and picked up their fangirl T-shirt.

