MSNBC host Joy Reid is the only minority host on her network from noon to midnight, so it’s only natural she would be most expected to lecture on the evils of whiteness, especially white maleness. It can even happen on her social media accounts.
On Nov. 16, Reid took to TikTok to compare the Kyle Rittenhouse trial to the confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh three years ago.
“This Kyle Rittenhouse trial. It reminded a lot of people of something — something, can’t remember what it was,” she said. “Oh. The Brett Kavanaugh hearings, in which Brett Kavanaugh, who had been accused by a high school friend of committing sexual abuse of her, cried his way through the hearings” to make the Supreme Court.
No “independent” fact-checker will object, but Kavanaugh didn’t “cry his way through” confirmation hearings. In fact, Kavanaugh teared up during his opening statement as he described his 10-year-old daughter Liza’s reaction to Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations. “We should pray for the woman,” Kavanaugh says his daughter responded. “That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old.” He also choked up when describing the impact of the charges on his family.
But who needs context when you’re “owning” the white male conservatives?
Joy Reid compares #KyleRittennhouse to Brett Kavanaugh.
“In America… there’s a thing for white male tears… as soon as they get caught… they bring waterworks” pic.twitter.com/NnkJvHfl4c
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 17, 2021
Reid continued: “And his tears turned out to be more powerful than the tears of Christine Blasey Ford, which were the tears of an alleged victim.” Strongly underline “alleged.” Ford could never locate a time and place where she and Kavanaugh had ever met as teenagers.
This is where this attempted connection to Rittenhouse collapses. Kavanaugh hadn’t shot anyone during a riot. They couldn’t prove that he had done anything like raping girls as a teenage boy, despite multiple accusers with exotic stories.
Rittenhouse scrunched up his face and lost his composure when describing how he shot and killed two men. And if he hadn’t cried? Then he’d be trashed by Reid as a sociopath.
Reid’s rant continued: “But in America, there’s a thing about both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly male white tears. Really, white tears in general because that’s what Karens are, right? They Karen-out, and as soon as they get caught, they bring waterworks. White men can get away with that, too, and it has the same effect.”
No one’s going to find Joy Reid mocking a “Karen-out” when Hillary Clinton teared up on the campaign trail in 2008, or when she teared up in a Benghazi hearing in 2013. The networks touted that as a masterful performance.
“The indignation. And then, the tears in her eyes,” ABC anchor Diane Sawyer announced before trumpeting: “It was a valedictory that showed her indignation and emotion as she ends this tenure on the public stage.” It was a “riveting encounter.”
For her part, Reid is best remembered for exclaiming how Clinton was just about the most qualified contender ever in 2016: “My God, since the Founding Fathers, has anyone tried to run for president with more on their resume?”
This is how Reid concluded on the white male tears: “Even as the right tries to politicize the idea that masculinity is being robbed from American men by multiculturalism and wokeism, they still want to be able to have their tears.”
The common thread is the left’s cynical accusation that these incidents of white male crying or choking up on television were insincerely staged for personal gain or political effect. What Reid was cynically offering was an early basket of sour grapes that the left failed to destroy either Kavanaugh or Rittenhouse.
Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
wa wa wa, black tears from a pathetic black woman who cannot get over the fact that she can never be white. Blacks pi55ing and moaning about how bad their lives turned out. If they would stop using their bodies for immoral purposes and live the way God intended they may turn things around for their race. Until then joyless just soak up the fact that America knows you are what you spew-vomit.
It will be a great day for America when she assumes room temperature (hopefully sometime in the near future).
You mean burst into flames. What a racist
Either works for me.. I’d prefer bursting into flames, its MUCH FUNNER TO watch.
Now joy you can start flapping your big loose lips and gritting those big horse teeth because Kyle is NOT GUILTY! Im shedding white tears and they are coming from Gods grace!!!!
Just goes to show you there is a Joy in Mudville, MSNBC being the swamp place where all the mud gets slinged, and the only tears shed are crocodile. True Reid’s are designed to bend with the wind. This snapper-head keeps dancing around the mulberry bush like a head popping weasel, who thinks the color of both the blood and the tears shed for American freedoms are of a different color for black and white people. I just pity the fool.
Joy? I doubt these folks can ever experience actaul joy.
Thank you God for saving this boy from the democrats and mainstream media tyranny.
“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever…” – Thomas Jefferson
From God’s mouth, to Rittenhouser’s ears, to Kyle’s trigger finger and Justice awakens, just like our Founders in the Good old days when boys became men and knew what to do when their people were being attacked and hung out to dry and their freedoms and human rights were in jeopardy/
Let’s give credit to the jury, for NOT CAVING into the leftists bullying..
It’s amazing that being so wrong, pays so well….
I think maybe her wig is just a tad too tight and it’s making her annoyed, I know she’s annoying the he11 out of me!!
My biggest concern is that the best ratings this racist harpy ever gets is when her invective is shown on the MUCH higher ratings venues e.g., Fox News programs. If viewed only on MSNBC, she’d be virtually unknown.
Stop giving her message an audience please.
So, this is how we go about solving “systemic racism” being perpetrated by White Supremacists, huh, Joy? I am telling you—with no tears—that Blacks stir the pot far more than Whites. And I am at the point where I’m just not interested in a resolution any more.
AND If all whites are ONLY EVER capable of being white supremacists by her illogic.. THEN How can we EVER Fix systemic racism?