Chaos: Rahm Emanuel slaps Democrat hopefuls

The 20-plus Democratic presidential hopefuls have been called all sorts of things in recent days. “Deranged” has been a favorite description of this bustling group, deployed daily by the Republican Party — which points out, and rightly so — that the flock of would-be presidents is either fixated on impeaching President Trump, or driven into a frenzy by his latest tweet.

Things are chaotic. The two debates this week emphasized that the candidate’s campaign messages are all over the map. Their fights with one another have been cranky and peevish rather than bold, focused and attractive. Potshots were many, strategic barbs few. And the candidates are making enemies within the party.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel — who served as White House chief of staff during the Obama administration — apparently couldn’t believe what he was seeing in the second debate this week. He made that clear during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker.”

“There were shots taken at President Barack Obama, the most powerful Democrat in the country, because Joe Biden was his vice president. That struck me as a little odd,” guest moderator Gerald Seib said to Mr. Emanuel in their conversation — which airs at 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

“A little? You can strike the word a little. The guy is at 90% favorability among Democrats. He’s the most successful, progressive, prolific president — who had an incredible chief of staff, let me just say that — since the Great Society,” Mr. Emanuel declared, irked by the candidates who had insulted his former boss.

“What are they doing? Every element of progressivity — from literally Woodrow Wilson and Teddy Roosevelt to Franklin Roosevelt to the Great Society and forward — builds on the progress of the generations before, for generations to come. This is nuts,” Mr. Emanuel concluded.

AN IMPRESSION OF TRUMP VOTERS

Most voters don’t consider supporters of President Trump to be racist. A new Rasmussen Reports survey, however, reveals that half of Democrats perceive that Trump fans are indeed racist.

The poll found that 59% of likely U.S. voters disagree with the following statement — “Vote for Donald Trump, and you are a racist.” Twenty-nine percent agree with the statement, while 12% are undecided.

“A closer look finds that 49% of Democrats think Trump voters are racist, compared to 13% of Republicans and 23% of voters not affiliated with either major party,” the pollster notes.

Rasmussen Reports did not identify the source of the statement in its question. Joe Lockhart, who served as press secretary for President Bill Clinton, made the comment in a tweet earlier this week.

“Some pundits say if you support a racist campaign you therefore are a racist yourself,” said Mr. Lockhart, now a CNN analyst. His comment was part of a Twitter thread he calls “The WH Daily shadow briefing.”

NO. 3 ALREADY ON THE WAY

The next Democratic debate migrates from cable news to big broadcast the next time around. The third primary debate will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision on Sept. 12-13 in Houston. Details about moderators and format have yet to be released.

The Texas city, however, has its own draw for Democrats.

“As the nation’s most diverse city, Houston is the perfect place for the Democratic Party’s third debate,” says Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez.

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” notes Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “We know that when Texas goes blue, the White House will follow.”

BACK TO SQUARE ONE

“Individuals from Honduras and El Salvador, especially men, are increasingly expected to try to enter undetected following the U.S.-Guatemala deal,” reports The Wall Street Journal, referring to the “safe third country” agreement, which would require Hondurans and Salvadorans to apply for asylum in Guatemala, a country they must traverse traveling north to the U.S., instead of in America.

“If the accord is implemented, it would likely deter migrant families” and instead “revive old patterns in which migrants are predominantly single adults, mainly men, as the journey becomes more perilous and costly,” the news organization says.

“Well, then build the damn wall,” responds Stephen Green, a columnist for PJ Media.

SCIENCE CORNER

Memo to former Vice President Al Gore: Climate change is not always a negative factor.

Scientists from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science predict that warmer winters in the Chesapeake Bay will likely lead to longer and more productive seasons for Maryland’s beloved blue crab. Winters will be up to 50% shorter by 2100, and overwinter survival of the blue crab will increase by at least 20% compared to current conditions.

“Blue crabs are a climate change winner in the bay. As the bay gets warmer they will do better because they are a more tropical species. We always hear about those species that are going to struggle or move. Blue crab are going to do better,” advises Tom Miller, professor of fisheries science and director of the environmental center.

POLL DU JOUR

• 46% of Americans say they have had conversations about “family matters” in the past week.

• 24% have discussed politics, 22% “recreation,” 17% their job.

• 12% discussed their finances, 9% discussed “the news”; 6% talked about President Trump.

• 5% have addressed political issues, 4% the weather, 4% religion.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,018 U.S. adult conducted June 19-30 and released Thursday.

