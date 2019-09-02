Black vote for Trump a mental illness? Biden: Illegals become Americans before Americans do!

Joe Biden told an audience that illegal aliens become Americans before many Americans become Americans. A church in Alabama says that if you’re black and vote for Trump, you have a mental illness, and guess what the Church said about white people who vote for Trump??? Plus, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says the Electoral College would be unconstitutional if it weren’t in the Constitution. All that and more on today’s show!

How does Joe Biden keep getting away with all these gaffes? Not only is he being fact checked about his war story that didn’t actually happen the way he said it did, but now, he told an audience that illegal aliens become Americans before many Americans do. What does that even mean?

A Baptist church in Birmingham, Alabama is under fire for a sign on church property that blasts President Trump. On one side, the sign reads “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.” The other side reads, “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes focused on the Electoral College during a recent show, and he said some head-scratching things. Namely, Hayes said the Electoral College would not be constitutional if it were not in the Constitution. Check out today’s show for all the details.

