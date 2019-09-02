Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Black vote for Trump a mental illness? Biden: Illegals become Americans before Americans do!

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm September 2, 2019
14

Joe Biden told an audience that illegal aliens become Americans before many Americans become Americans. A church in Alabama says that if you’re black and vote for Trump, you have a mental illness, and guess what the Church said about white people who vote for Trump??? Plus, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says the Electoral College would be unconstitutional if it weren’t in the Constitution. All that and more on today’s show!

How does Joe Biden keep getting away with all these gaffes? Not only is he being fact checked about his war story that didn’t actually happen the way he said it did, but now, he told an audience that illegal aliens become Americans before many Americans do. What does that even mean?

A Baptist church in Birmingham, Alabama is under fire for a sign on church property that blasts President Trump. On one side, the sign reads “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.” The other side reads, “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes focused on the Electoral College during a recent show, and he said some head-scratching things. Namely, Hayes said the Electoral College would not be constitutional if it were not in the Constitution. Check out today’s show for all the details.

14 Comments

minaka
minaka
12:07 pm September 2, 2019 at 12:07 pm

HOW IGNORANT does a black church leader have to be of black American history to put up his opposite-of-reality signs? How little does he care about black employment that has spiraled up under Trump “the racist” who’s happy to include blacks in MAGA? The mental illness resides in this black minister who is misinforming his flock. Dr. Sowell would be the cure.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:16 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Time to YANK that church’s protected status…

pitter
pitter
1:31 pm September 2, 2019 at 1:31 pm

Black people no longer have to think that they have to vote democrat. They now can vote with their paycheck and reelect Trump for President. The only mental illness that I see is with the left and the democrats. They keep throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Trump. They just hope something sticks, so he will not win in 2020. The American voter will go where the money is and that’s voting for the Republicans.

ConservativeNotRepublican
ConservativeNotRepublican
1:32 pm September 2, 2019 at 1:32 pm

I know I sound like a broken record, but ya can’t overstate how stupid these people really are. It is a literal impossibility.

    Richard Brandt
    Richard Brandt
    4:05 pm September 2, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Do you realize how much pain, suffrage and insult you are heaping onto the poor ‘Stupid’ people by comparing them to these…? I’m at a loss for ‘Descriptors.’ Things that make you go, “Huh.”

overlord
overlord
1:37 pm September 2, 2019 at 1:37 pm

Need to pull that church’s tax exemption. They’re not a church anymore.
It’s amazing how they can’t see that supporting democrats hurts them.

    fredk
    fredk
    3:09 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    The law was enacted to limit conservative speech in churches, but the knife cuts both ways.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:17 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    Maybe its not that they “Can’t see that the dems are hurting them”, maybe its more “The blacks in POWRE in the dems, are losing their status…

Pat Altentaler
Pat
2:38 pm September 2, 2019 at 2:38 pm

A lot of these people are suffering from TDS, but a lot of them were stupid before President Trump came along. Forest Gump said it best, “You can’t fix stupid!”

snattlerake
snattlerake
2:54 pm September 2, 2019 at 2:54 pm

Bobby, they did get to the Senators. It’s called the 17th Amendment to the US Constitution. Around the same time they also got the 16th Amendment. I’d say those two amendments are the major reason for the big government we have today.

    fredk
    fredk
    3:06 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Prior to the 17th amendment, the senators were appointed by the state government.

fredk
fredk
3:02 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:02 pm

Hayes has no idea of what the electoral college is about. Of course it is in the Constitution, it is part of what makes the United States a union of states that each have some affect on the outcome of national elections, instead of the country being run by the coastal cities. The states should have some sort of electoral college where each county gets a vote in the state houses. Democracy leads to what you have in Venezuela. The states have pure democratic elections, and look at what it gets you in California, and New York.

jaskirksey@gmail.com
jaskirksey@gmail.com
3:05 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:05 pm

I am a senior native of Alabama, with many years of service in the Army National Guard. Blacks were abused by Democrats for many years. President LBJ pushed the civil rights issues for the purpose of “owning the black votes.” Currently, there are those, who simply automatically vote Democrat for the welfare and special treatment under the affirmative action programs. However, the blacks continue to be exploited by Democrats. There are a few, who feel a need to keep “racism” accusations in the news to propetuate the benefits. As for the politics in Alabama Black Churches: It has been this way since the 1960’s, when Rap Brown was going around the South teaching bomb making classes to Churches. Yes, their tax status should reflect their political affiliations. There are now subversive groups that oppose the legal authority of our government. We need a general cleansing of our society, whether whites, blacks or others, who violate laws by commission or omission. We have a President, who wants to restore our Constitutional government authority. This is the reason he is attacked by rogue political groups. Black and White Preachers should be standing up for morals, not cop out with false racism comments. Our most notorious black race baiting so called preachers, Sharpton and Jackson, would have no jobs without their false accusations of racism. God fearing Americans have had enough.

johnw1120
johnw1120
3:57 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:57 pm

“Electoral College would not be constitutional if it were not in the Constitution” it takes a special kind of stupid to even come up with that. Read it again and again until it makes sense, just kidding it is beyond any sense, how can this man pretend to have a brain?

