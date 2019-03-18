Beto exposed for nepotism and corruption? Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez losing millennials?

Beto O’Rourke is painting himself as the common man, but after further review, he’s just another politician, seeking out special interest money wherever he can. And is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually losing ground with millennials? Gallup just came out with a new poll, and the results are surprising. We’ll take a look at the numbers as well as President Trump’s current standing and more.

Robert Francis O’Rourke says he wants to represent real America. But is “real” America the kind that supports political cronyism and corruption? Steve Hilton at Fox News has a great report that shows just how hollow Beto’s words really are.

Beto has railed against fossil fuels while lining his campaign war chest with oil and gas money. He has spoken out against special interests while taking money from defense contractors and lobbyists while sitting on the House Armed Services committee. Take a look…

Also in today’s show, Gallup has a new poll which focuses on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the results are fascinating. The more she speaks, the more people don’t like her. Her unfavorability is growing in almost every category. Check out today’s show for all the details.

