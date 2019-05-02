Bernie Sanders, socialist hypocrite (not to be redundant)

Socialists are almost always hypocrites because they almost always think they know better than the average bear and therefore, almost always, tell others to do what they themselves refuse to do.

Enter Bernie Sanders.

Enter Bernie Sanders who just admitted he was a millionaire.

This same Bernie Sanders now wants Disney to redistribute its “Avengers” movie profits to company workers who are paid on the lower scale. But where’s Sanders when it comes to walking this walk? Right. Strolling quietly along Wall Street, wallet safely tucked and secured within a jacket pocket.

Here’s the backstory: Sanders, on the presidential campaign trail, just released 10 years’ worth of his tax returns. He’s a millionaire. And his recently penned best-selling book didn’t hurt his bottom line any, either. But when asked at a recent town hall if his own capitalism successes have changed his mind about his long-held economy-destroying, tax-hiking socialist views, Sanders said, plainly and plaintively, no, heck no.

“In my and my wife’s case, I wrote a pretty good book,” Sanders explained during a Fox News interview. “It was a best-seller, sold all over the world, and we made money. If anyone thinks I should apologize for writing a best-selling book, I’m sorry. I’m not going to do it.”

Nobody wants the apology.

This is America — those who work hard and produce a product that’s desired by the public have rightly earned their money.

But: How about redistributing some of that money to the less fortunate, Sanders?

This is what Sanders had to say about Disney, in a recent tweet: “What would be truly heroic is if Disney used its profits from Avengers to pay all of its workers a middle class wage, instead of paying its CEO Bob Iger $65.6 million — over 1,400 times as much as the average worker at Disney makes.”

Well, what’s good for the free market goose, is good for the socialist gander.

Disney is a private company — meaning, no indentured servants allowed. Disney employees are free to bargain for better wages, free to quit, free to come and go as they see fit. Besides, the company, under pressure from union workers, did just raise its minimum wage to $15.

But if Sanders is so insistent on Disney’s executives taking from their own profits to spread to their employees — to the very people who are already benefiting by Disney’s existence, by having jobs they otherwise wouldn’t have — then Sanders ought to show how it’s done.

Sanders ought to reach in his own millionaire pockets and dole out some cash to his own campaign workers, to his own staffers, heck, to anyone he comes in contact with who seems less financially fortunate.

After all, he’s a millionaire. He wouldn’t be a millionaire if all those little people of the world hadn’t bought his book and enriched his pockets. He owes them, and he ought to pay them what he owes. But will he? Don’t hold breath on that.

The biggest problem with socialists is they believe in a failed ideology. Their second-biggest problem? They’re such eye-rolling hypocrites. They’re such “for thee, not me” horrendous hypocrites. Fact is, if socialists had to live by their own socialist screeds, there just wouldn’t be any socialism left in the world.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @ckchumley.

