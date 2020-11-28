Joe Biden has chosen John Kerry to be a climate envoy in a future administration, an announcement that created cheers from the national media and eye rolls from critics with good memories.

Kerry, the former Secretary of State under Barack Obama, has been named “climate envoy for national security” by Biden and will focus on climate change as a member of the National Security Council, The Associated Press reported.

“John Kerry now thinks that COVID-19 and climate require the same solution,” warns Climate Depot spokesman Marc Morano, a skeptic of man-made climate change. “I would expect a climate issue under a Climate Envoy John Kerry to be either secondary or equal to the COVID-19 issue…”

If it sounds silly or even outlandish to compare COVID-19 and climate change, Kerry disagrees.

The parallels are “screaming at us,” Kerry told MSNBC on Earth Day earlier this year, and called it a “tragically teachable moment” for the planet.

Kerry signed the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016 on behalf of the Obama administration but the Trump administration announced in 2017 it was leaving on the grounds the agreement harmed U.S. jobs while heavy polluting countries such as China and India were not cooperating.

“Under the agreement,” President Trump said of the Paris agreement, “China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years—13. They can do whatever they want for 13 years.”

An article at Scientific American that criticized Trump’s decision at the time went on to parrot the argument from China and India: They are “developing countries” that need more time to improve their economies.

Also when he was Secretary of State, Kerry famously responded to gruesome terrorist attacks in France in 2015 by inviting James Taylor to sing “You’ve got a Friend” to the grief-stricken nation. That awkward performance came after the Obama administration failed to send a high-ranking official to a Paris march condemning the attacks.

More recently, Kerry was secretly meeting with Iranian officials in an effort to woo the regime after Trump pulled the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal.

Kerry acknowledged he had met with Iran’s foreign minister “three or four times” in a Fox News interview.

Kerry, who is ultra-wealthy, was mocked on social media last year over calling for a “world war” on climate change yet he owns numerous homes around the world, as well as a yacht and a Gulfstream jet.

Morano recalls that Kerry signed the Paris agreement with his granddaughter next to him, using her to push the claim the U.S. was joining to save the planet for future generations.

“Fast forward a few years,” Morano says, “and architects of that say it was inadequate, woeful, not enough, and we need several more — much more –restrictive UN Paris Agreement in order to save the planet.”

