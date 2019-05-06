AWKWARD! Cory Booker’s ‘Medicare for All’ claim gets instantly fact-checked live by CNN!

Democrat Cory Booker supports Medicare for All. Oh wait, he actually doesn’t. Oh wait… he really does. Look at what happens when he tries to have it both ways with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Also, the Democrats have no idea what to do with President Trump. Nothing has worked, and now the latest numbers show the economy is booming. What are the Democrats going to do for 2020? Plus, are we seeing the end of women’s sports?

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker couldn’t even explain his healthcare position. Booker tried to take the leftwing postion without taking the leftwing position, and Tapper was beyond confused.

Also, it seems the Democrats have tried everything to bring down President Trump, but he keeps on going. This past weekend, new numbers came out that show just how strong the economy is. What will the Democrats do now? Check out today’s show for all the details.

