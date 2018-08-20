Atheist group: ‘Lock up’ USAF commander for his faith

The atheistic Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) filed a complaint contending that a Christian commander with the United States Air Force should be fired and imprisoned for expressing his faith.
Earlier this week, MRFF – led by Michael “Mikey” Weinstein – filed the formal complaint with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, accusing the newly installed commander at California’s Edwards Air Force Base (AFB), Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, of multiple crimes.
“[Teichert] engaged in] intolerance/proselytizing; violations of DoD diversity & civil liberties policies; and Air Force standards violations,” MRFF’s complaint states.
Criminalizing Christians
The anti-Christian group also launched a public smear campaign, insisting that Teichert should not just be relieved of his military duties, but also be thrown in jail.
“[Teichert] should be doing time behind prison bars – not commanding a wing wearing general’s stars,” MRFF’s press release issued Monday reads. “[The commander] has denigrated LGBT individuals, slammed American society at large, and, of course, delivered election voting mandate directives wherein he has effusively urged that only HIS type of approved Christian should ever be elected to American public office.”
MRFF also attempted to take a multicultural and religious “tolerance” approach by insisting that 41 members of the Edwards AFB community belonging to a wide array of faith groups found the commander’s profession of faith offensive.
“The military personnel who have complained … include Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus and atheists,” CBN News reported, pointing to MRFF’s release.
MRFF particularly has a problem with Teichert portraying himself as a Christian, as evidenced by the group calling his recent prayer request “one of General Teichert’s sermons” – quoting it as if were proof of his criminal activity as a military leader.
“I would ask for your prayers for wisdom in my life of leadership, and discernment and understanding and knowledge for influence over the nation’s senior leaders that I get to rub shoulders with,” Teichert was quoted in MRFF’s press release. “My desire in my life is to maximize my impact on people in our country for the Lord.”
Not mentioned in the release were dozens of honors and accomplishments achieved by the decorated general while serving his country.
“[Teichert] has directed the F-22 Combined Test Force and commanded the 411th Flight Test Squadron – responsible for F-22 Raptor developmental,” his biography posted on Edwards AFB reads. “[He also] commanded the 53d Test Management Group – providing operational test and evaluation of USAF fighters, bombers, combat search and rescue systems – remotely piloted aircraft, aircrew training devices, aircrew flight equipment, weapons and space systems. [Most recently, he] commanded the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews – responsible for the security, personnel, contracting, finance, medical and infrastructure support for five wings, three headquarters and over 80 tenant organizations, as well as 60,000 Airmen and families in the National Capital Region and around the world.”
Problem with prayer …
Looking past Teichert’s stellar military track record, an MRFF attorney put together what could be considered a rap sheet of the commander’s “offences” over the past several years.
“The ‘demand letter,’ addressed to Mattis by MRFF legal counsel Don Rehkopf, alleges various thought crimes and newspeak violations by the general – most of which were culled from Teichert’s website, Prayer at Lunchtime for the United States (PLUS),” PJ Media reported.
Rehkoph insisted that such a display of faith by a leader in the U.S. Armed Forces is unacceptable and punishable by military standards.
“Sometime in early 2013, he created a public webpage and the blog – along with social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter) – to promote his fundamentalist, dominionist ‘Christian’ beliefs,” MRFF’s demand letter allged. “He created an acronym for this he called ‘PLUS,’ which stands for Prayer at Lunchtime for the United States. [This conduct is a violation of Air Force policy] especially [with its] absence of disclaimers and manifested intolerance for religious diversity. MRFF suggests that one does not need a ‘crystal ball’ to see that [how] Brig Gen Teichert is using both his military rank – as well as his position and status as an Air Force officer – to aggressively promote his brand of religion, clearly giving the appearance, if not outright impression, that he, in his official status, is endorsing, if not outright proselytizing, his particular brand of politico-religion.”
The atheist group was also greatly disturbed that Teichert called for prayer that America would return to its Christian roots, as the general expressed below.
“Ultimately, I pray this tool [PLUS] will prompt Christians to be faithful in prayer such that it will spur widespread revival in our nation,” Teichert wrote on his website. “The goal is to change our national spirit so that the Lord can change our national direction. I’m concerned about our country’s drift away from the foundation on which we were built. I personally believe that those who call themselves Christians are largely to blame because we have failed to stand up for the cause of Christ in our country. We have failed to pray. We have failed to put into practice the principles in 2 Chronicles 7:14. On our watch, we have allowed our country to slip away from its founding Christian principles while it has become increasingly intolerant of Christianity.”
MRFF pulling out America’s Christian roots?
It is argued that MRFF has a problem with anything tracing back to Christianity – especially America’s heritage.
“Weinstein – bigot that he is – has a problem with this kind of religious talk,” PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard asserted. “[MRFF’s letter is] trying to make the case that boilerplate Christian professions are intolerant and in violation of Air Force policy … [and] quibbles about Teichert’s telling of history. The letter then detours to include a lengthy diatribe attempting to scrub Christianity from America’s past.”
MRFF attempted in its letter to discredit Teichert and rewrite history according to its atheistic worldview.
“He openly (but falsely) advocates that America was founded as a ‘Christian nation,'” the atheist attorney claimed. “Brig. Gen. Teichert and his source ignore commonly known facts – at the ‘beginning of the Revolutionary War,’ there were no Americans, except the Native Americans, and few of them were Christians. [The statements] demonstrate that Brig. Gen. Teichert’s many religious rants simply have no historical basis.”
Weinstein accused Teichert of deliberately misrepresenting U.S. history to those opposed to Christianity.
“[Weinstein] complains of ‘historical falsehoods’ directed toward ‘agnostics, atheists and other non-believers’ – even though he’s not addressing any of those groups,” WND reported.
Turning prayer requests into a complaint list
Listed on MRFF’s complaint are a dozen prayer requests Teichert posted on his PLUS website:
- “Christian leaders to find favor among men”
- “A return to our biblical foundation”
- “Recognition of God’s preeminence in our lives and in our land”
- “Key leaders accept Christ as their Savior”
- “Appreciation for our national Christian heritage”
- “Appreciation for a nation formed, blessed and prospered by God’s power”
- “President Trump, Vice President Pence, and the Trump administration”
- “Christian faithfulness to participate in government, preach about government, and pray for government”
- “A return to national righteousness”
- “The unborn”
- “Proper Christian citizenship that includes regular and fervent prayer and fasting”
- “A change in our national spirit so God can change our national direction”
This calling to pray was condemned by MRFF’s leader, who accused Teichert of being intolerant of different faiths and the LGBT community for posting such a list, suggesting that the decorated general is trying to overturn the U.S. Constitution through inciting divisive prayer.
“To Weinstein, however, the prayer requests constitute ‘religious and gender discrimination’ and ‘advocating an unconstitutional theocracy,’” WND’s Art Moore noted.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
WHY do you bother giving this waste of skin any ink at all. The Supreme Court has already ruled against Mikey and his group at least 16 times and yet he continues. If he is in such love with something that isnt in the Constitution and never was, then why doesnt he sue the Democrats for campaigning at Baptist Churches? Or maybe its because he is a low life Democrat?
The Military Religious Freedom Foundation has absolutely the same amount of jurisdiction in religious matters as the Southern Poverty Law Center-NONE. We should contact our Senators and Representatives and let them know that law suits brought by this bigot who hates all Christians considered as anti-constitutional and write law that if someone brings this type of suit and the Supremes rule against it, that Mikey or whatever hate group is responsible for the lawsuit, gets to pay for all lawyer and court costs and face a $100k penalty per day that the suit was in courts.
No law required, just an aggressive AG who counter sues for those costs.
Michael “Mikey” Weinstein is who needs to be dumped. Obuma appointed him and he has been the worst thing for religious freedom in the military. He is a scumbag of the highest order. The Pres needs to fire nim and get back to real religious freedom.
Make no mistake the end game for atheists is to legislate Christians out of existence. It is the only way they can be comfortable believing there is no God.
truedeel
I feel sorry that such people are in a position of influence, this was all foretold in:Book of Revelation. Time waits for no one
I am offended by MRFF so can i request they be jailed.
Or is that not PC?
No doubt, the general is referring to the lack of morals in our population such as we are seeing daily of men’s inappropriate conduct toward women. I don’t want the women in my life treated that way. Who in our society is teaching young men how to behave?
Their mothers.
P.S. I didn’t raise my son to be disrespectful to women. He is equally rude to men and women.
Ah yes, the ‘tolerant’ leftinistas intolerance on display once again. Atheism is a religion as they worship evolution as a creative force and themselves. These people hate God so much they’ll go to ridiculous extremes to stop people from believing in something they don’t believe even exists! Obviously they could care less about what our constitution really says since it doesn’t fit their agenda.
2 Corinthians 4:3-4…3 And even if our gospel is veiled, it is veiled to those who are perishing. 4 The god of this age (Satan) has blinded the minds of unbelievers so they cannot see the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.
Why is anyone trying to take seriously a grown person named Mikey. Next he will be trying to sue the Navy because the Navy Hymn mentions God. Please stop giving this idiot press time.
Unfortunately the scum on the left have no shame!!! I expect Mattis to reject and condemn “mickey’s” outrageous charges!!!
Then let the bulldog bite.
Michael “Mikey” Weinstein and the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, in other words the communis thought police, a growing part of what is going on in our Nation. Hey Mikey, isn’t it funny that you never attack Islam? Secondly, we have First Amendment rights in our Country, Mickey. So I do have a right to express my views, religious or otherwise. How is that for you communist thought police, Mikey?
Mikey is a self hating Jewish man that makes his living by suing the gov’t to stop service members from exercise freedom of Religion. BTW Mikey was such a punk then when he was a Cadet in the Air Force Academy he got his behind kicked by other Cadets very regularly. Probably the reason he keeps suing the military.
I believe that he should start an outreach program to soldiers in Muslim countries and personally go over to argue for their rghts.
The Atheists sure do spend a lot of time fighting against something they swear does not exist. Why is That?
I believe the reason atheists are so violently against Christianity is the sense of guilt that overwhelms them. They know that what they want to do is wrong but they do it anyway.
They want you to feel they are normal in beliefs and actions.
In the Christ-centered church we call these feelings of guilt the “Conviction of the Hold Spirit”.
We could try to persuade them – Wont Work
We could try to legislate their beliefs – Has never worked
We could try to ignore them – They will demand that we affirm them
I can’t change/judge them – God CAN & WILL.
Let me be clear…to the point of being blunt.
The freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment include saying, writing, publishing, and otherwise expressing whatever opinion or fact that anyone may believe.
This specifically includes the wide variety of communications that I find weird, unfounded, stupid, false, or otherwise “wrong.”
This also specifically includes my right to communicate to whomever my views / opinions on any subject. This, again, includes my patriotic, ethical, political, &/or religious statements and positions.
America is the best and most blessed nation on the earth. It is murder to end the life of a baby in the womb. Conservative Republicans have the answers to America’s problems. Jesus Christ is the Holy Son of God who died to provide forgiveness to all who ask for it.
Let the atheists babble on…but pray that they will realize their error. Let those who at least call themselves ‘Christians’ (but may not actually be) believe whatever they chose…but pray for them. Let conservative evangelical “Bible-thumpers” (like me) have our say.
To all; say/ believe what you want but know that you will someday be held responsible for any error. I have every confidence (faith) that Truth (Jesus) will ultimately win.
Who are these microscopic pi$$ ants who would try to take down a general? One doesn’t get to that rank without being head and shoulders above most others. May God’s anger come to bear on each and every member of the MRFF the way it did on Sodom and Gomorrah. Amen.
Using their own arguments, we should throw the atheists in prison for preaching the “religion” of atheism and forcing it on the rest of us. And, yes, it IS just as much a “religion” as any of the rest. . .
The tolerant left at it again!
whiny-steine is a waste and needs to be locked up! He is the criminal along with everyone that works for mrff! They all should be locked up! You cannot oppress those who fight for our Freedoms!
There is a difference between religious toleration and the imposition of religion. Roger Williams, a minister in Massachusetts, did not agree with his church’s control of the government. He was going to be deported to England. He escaped a day early and founded Providence in 1636, with religious toleration. At convention that wrote the US Constitution in 1787, James Madison believed in religious toleration. Thomas Jefferson and sent Madison trunks of books from France on government. Jefferson’s letters informed Madison so that when Madison wrote the Bill of Rights with religious freedom in mind. Toleration operates with a dominant and often a state religion that does not oppress others too much. Freedom operates with all faiths starting equal legally. Just as religious toleration and religious freedom are not the same things, they also differ from anti-religiosity. Religious freedom does not mean that every religious practice should be accepted in a civil and democratic society. For example, human sacrifice. The question is not how religious a commanding officer is, but whether or not he imposes his beliefs on others and interferes with their free exercise of their religions or their jobs. Religious freedom is my preference, including freedom from religion. We are all living together in history and cannot uninvent that history. We cannot make the rules from scratch. The past must count and freedom must count.
I’ll support a Christian General over a atheist, obama-bot any day and all day. Please extradite this *** Michael “Mikey” Weinstein to somalia so he can be groomed by muslims !