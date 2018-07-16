Assault on Jim Jordan is latest attempted assassination by accusation

The political death of anyone who disagrees with them is what the so-called “progressives” seek these days, and lately they’ve become so ruthless in using lies in an attempt to end the careers of decent public servants that even I’m amazed.

The most recent of these disgusting assaults is being launched against Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who is widely viewed as a leading contender for speaker of the House.

Without one shred of credible evidence, the leftists (aided by liberal media cohorts) have launched a frenzied attack on the character of a man whose reputation is sterling.

But Mr. Jordan’s political enemies only shame themselves as they accuse him of “covering up” sexual abuse by a team doctor when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University nearly 30 years ago.

The salacious accusations, made by a felon and a man who frequently sues Ohio State University and others, are questionable at best.

You Might Like







And the firm that OSU hired to investigate the claims, Perkins Coie, is none other than the same company that financed the disgusting “dirty dossier” about Donald Trump.

To top it off, the person leading the charge for OSU is T. Markus Funk, a former Clinton Justice Department official.

To anyone who knows these facts, it is quite obvious that Mr. Jordan is the victim of a politically motivated character assassination.

Remember, it was Mr. Jordan who “outed” Perkins Coie for its role in hiring Fusion GPS to create the bogus Russian dossier.

It was Mr. Jordan who helped expose its extensive connections to the Democratic National Committe, the Clintons and Barack Obama.

It was Mr. Jordan who aggressively questioned Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on his botched investigation of Hillary Clinton.

Oh, and did I mention that he’s also one of the most courageous and reliable conservative warriors in Congress?

Every American — including every politician — should be outraged at this type of attack. Sadly, not even enough members of Mr. Jordan’s own party are willing to take a stand against such gutter warfare.

When the GOP establishment fails to help a comrade as he defends himself against a Leftist assault, it makes you wonder if it’s because Republicans fear the current #MeToo ubiquitous mindset more than they value truth or because RINOs enjoy the idea of the Leftists taking out a Freedom Caucus warrior.

Any member of Congress who feeds the frenzy or sits back and delights in watching this sordid smear campaign is complicit.

Whether motivated by cowardice or expediency, the unseemly alliance between the GOP establishment and the far-left Democrats is disgusting. And it’s proof positive that there is, indeed, a “deep state” that will do anything to hang onto control in the era of President Trump and the House Freedom Caucus who are methodically and effectively loosening the chokehold that the power mongers have had on our country for far too long.

We now know that sexual abuse has been rampant in virtually every social circle for decades. Thank God, the light of truth is exposing perpetrators and holding them accountable.

Sexual abuse — especially of children and students — is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable. Which is exactly why it is so very wicked to accuse an innocent person of aiding and abetting such debauchery.

While the #MeToo movement has done a lot of good, the reality is that it’s become far too easy to bludgeon innocent people with any charge related to sexual assault. Which is, of course, why Mr. Jordan’s enemies have chosen this particularly cruel and effective means in an attempt to destroy him.

While many in the media, Democrats — and even some Republicans — are willing to sit by and allow the liars to make life miserable for a man who has served others for his entire adult life, thank God that some are willing to come forward and fight back.

Five former coaches who served with Mr. Jordan have gone to the mat in defense of their former colleague, and Mr. Trump and some conservative members of Congress are fighting back too.

But that isn’t enough. True justice has two critical components: punishing the guilty and protecting the innocent. If the Republican establishment permits an innocent man like Jim Jordan to be destroyed, it will have failed both justice and in its responsibility to “We the people.”

Mr. Jordan is one of the most honorable individuals to ever walk the halls of Congress. If this faithful public servant is politically decapitated by the deep state, then we may see the end of good men who are willing to serve in government.

My prediction is that Jim Jordan will courageously fight the good fight as he always has, undaunted by the evil that seeks to destroy him. He will do so because he knows that he wrestles not just for himself, but for truth.

And when he is victorious, a new era of conservative leadership will begin. The deep state and far left forces will be pinned, brought down by their own foul moves, when Jim Jordan emerges, once again, as the champion he has always been.

⦁ Rebecca Hagelin can be reached at rebecca@rebeccahagelin.com.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (7 votes cast)