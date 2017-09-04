Are unions still relevant?

A resident scholar in economic policy for a think tank “dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world” weighs in on the timely topic of today’s unions.
According to the liberal Economic Policy Institute, over 16 million working women and men in the United States are represented by unions.
“Overall, more than one in nine U.S. workers are represented by unions,” says an EPI press release. “This representation makes organized labor one of the largest institutions in America.”
EPI adds unions represent a diverse set of workers from a variety of sectors, the biggest of which are education and health services. Still, Aparna Mathur of the center-right American Enterprise Institute (AEI) does not think unions are relevant today.
“There was a time when there was a huge demand for unions because you could actually enforce, let’s say, worker safety standards, bargaining for higher wages,” Mathur poses. “You needed unions to be stronger, and you wanted people to be a part of a union because there were employers not guaranteeing workers basic safety issues and compensation.” But she adds, “I think we are well past that.”
Mathur says the last few decades have seen a general decline in union membership and worker demand for unions.
“That has a lot to do with the challenges that workers are facing today,” she continues. “You know, it’s very different, the kind of issues that workers are dealing with, the fact that people have been facing job losses because of automation, globalization. I think there is a limit to how much workers can shield workers from those kinds of situations,” she comments.
Even so, EPI and other think tanks maintain unions can and do get better wages and benefits for workers. EPI points out that “unions raise wages for both union and nonunion workers.”
“Unions pitch this argument that there are a lot of benefits going to non-union members as well, but I think increasingly people are not valuing being part of a collective unit,” Mathur responds. “They want recognition for their individual expertise and so on.”
Pointing to the spread of Right to Work laws across the country, the AEO resident scholar believes the reason more than half the states have adopted these measures is because “they want to be business friendly,” and this “allows them to create more jobs.”
—-
In the private sector, union membership is way down. Mainly because they kill the host company with their increasingly-outlandish demands. If a company makes X in profit, the union’s take is X + 1. Guaranteed to kill the host eventually.
Unions have gotten smart and moved into government. Government doesn’t need to turn a profit. They can safely survive there for decades before the government itself goes bankrupt. And by then they will have conditioned the people into a “gimme” mentality so deeply that a real cure is impossible (see Greece).
Whether or not they remain relevant, they still remain evil. I have yet to see any evidence of unions creating a positive result in any situation for the last 100 years. Back in the early 1900’s we had sweatshops, unlimited working hours, and extremely unsafe conditions. Unions went a long way toward ridding us of that.
But what have they done for us since 1903? I dare say that there is not a single person alive today who has seen any beneficial results of a union. Even if you were 8 years old working in a child labor sweatshop in 1903, that would make you 122 years old today. These people are all dead.
Unions serve themselves, under the guise of helping the worker. Yes, they throw the workers a bone every now and then but that’s little help when the company goes out of business.
Worse, when the union goes on strike, they expect laid-off union workers to form an unpaid army to keep the scab workers out of the factory. And the workers do it.
Government workers are typically forced to join a union if they want to keep their jobs. There is no way to opt out. I’ve always thought this forced association violates the constitution. If unions are such a wonderful thing, make joining them voluntary–and then see what happens to their membership numbers. I agree unions are irrelevant in today’s workplace, and most are unbelievably corrupt.
sam236, Being a military supervisor of about 185 civilian military employees back in the late 70’s, (known then as Wage Board (WB) workers) I can attest to dissension and trouble that they could and would create. Most of them never wanted to advance to supervisory grade because then they would have to leave the union. AFGE is the name…
continued….. must have touched a tender AFGE union boil….. WB wages were based on a survey of similar skills out in the civilian world around the base- typically 50 mile radius. You found the average wage being paid for similar trades (guess who determined what was SIMILAR?) using only the highest and lowest figures and added 12-14% to that average. It always came out higher than the highest being paid off base. This survey was done annually… There wasn’t anything crooked about the procedure; the AFGE gave me the list of companies I was to survey, Southwest Airlines, American, United and Delta, all at Sky Harbor Airport. I was even told what airlines I was to ask about hydraulic repairmen, sheetmetal repairmen, corrosion control and etc. I wouldn’t say the deck was stacked, but the cards were sure as hell marked. Took me almost 2 years to get rid of a slacker, and I picked up where my predecessor left off when he transferred!!!!!!
Well said…glad I am not alone in my thinking.
Teacher Unions have destroyed American education.
Other Unions sold out to the Democrat Party which adopted all but 2 tenets of the communist platform at their 2017 conference.
Unions used to fight against communism and an unpatriotic person could not get a job in some instances.
Now the Unions have done a 180 degree turn and serve the DNC wealthy elite, not the workers. The Unions hope the workers are too stupid to know the DNC is communist and that they are thrilled about giving American jobs to other nations first and foremost.
The TRUTH about unions. The communist party took over the unions in the 1930’s with the expressed purpose of infiltrating and taking over the democrat party. They have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. The democrat party leaders now spout the communist party line verbatim. The scariest thing is, so many young people, brain washed by the communists who also infiltrated our colleges, agree with them.
Any teacher who works to keep her/his union is not focused on the needs of their students. They are not TRUE teachers. Sad, but true.
The “department of labor” was created by corrupt politicians that OWED THE UNION BOSSES for getting them elected.
There is NO CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY for that dept to even exist, much less TRANSFER FEDERAL GOVERNMENT LAW TO THE ENFORCEMENT BY UNION BOSSES.
“union members’ have a RIGHT to mob violence, assaulting workers and their families, and even murder, IF is done in the name of “furthering UNION causes“.
For THAT LAW to be valid, the Workers and families that are harassed, threatened, beaten or murdered have an equal right to perform EXACTLY THE SAME ACTIONS against union members, their families and the UNION BOSSES.
It’s nothing more than ‘legalized robbery’ by FORCING ‘members/victims’ to pay exorbitant dues each month.
EVERY UNION CONTRACT carries a caveat that UNION WAGES are based on multiples of the local MINIMUM WAGE.
So when the stupid people ‘earning’ minimum wage, EVERY UNION MEMBER GETS A BIGGER RAISE and the ‘burger flippers’ think it was all for them.