Some people give up sweets, some give up social media, and some even give up their cellphone … but a church in the Chicago area is giving up “whiteness” for Lent. A conservative pastor in Virginia labels the church’s decision “downright demonic.”
First United Church of Oak Park is a merger of two liberal denominations: Church of Christ and United Presbyterian Church USA – but some might argue it more closely identifies with a movement like Black Lives Matter. The church is celebrating the Easter season and has decided it is going to give up “whiteness” for Lent.
A banner outside the church reads: “Fasting from Whiteness: This Lent we build our worship life around the voices of Black people, indigenous people, and people of color.”
Statement from First United Church of Oak Park
“Our Lenten theme has spurred considerable discussion, with some people questioning the message. In practice with the Lenten spiritual discipline of fasting, our intent was to lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color. Our worship services in Lent have been diverse and beautiful. We pray that God oils the hinges of our hearts’ doors that they might swing open gently to receive the good news of Christ’s resurrection, which we all await at the culmination of Lent.”
No music, liturgies, prayers, confessions – nothing written by white people. Virginia-based Bishop E.W. Jackson, host of “The Awakening” on American Family Radio, says that’s heresy.
“I think it’s blasphemous,” he tells AFN, “because what you’re really saying is that the praises to God, the poetry written in honor of God, is not valid based upon the ethnicity or ancestral background of the people who wrote it. That is downright demonic.”
First United Church says it will feature African-American spirituals, South African freedom songs, even Native American tunes … but no Bach, Brahms, Fanny Crosby, Isaac Watts, Charles Wesley or John Newton.
The Virginia pastor has some thoughts on that:
“It’s no different than somebody saying, Well, if gospel music written by a black person is not something we’re willing to acknowledge as Christian, we want to fast from that – everybody would agree, ‘Boy, that’s racist.’ This is equally racist.”
Jackson continues: “It is supremely arrogant, in fact, to tell God that you think he made a mistake in creation; that based upon way a person appears [or] of the complexion of their skin, that somehow they are not acceptable.”
Still, Jackson urges believers to observe Lent. “I think it’s a wonderful tradition because … it helps focus us on the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he offers.
Criticizing the celebration of “whiteness,” Turning Point USA says First United Church is creating “disunity” and returning to “segregation times.”
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Not every church is a Church of God. Not every pastor is a servant of God.
Matthew 7:15-16
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
John 8:42-44
42 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me. 43 Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. 44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Those who teach hate, do not serve our loving God. They serve themselves and Satan.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
John 3:19-21
Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. 20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. 21 But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.
John 8:42-44. ‘By their fruit you will recognize them.’ Well said Scruffy!
Well, however it turns out, whatever is produced certainly will not be Christian. If Jesus was a Semite, he was white. Take Jesus out of the equation and all you got left is the easter bunny and a lot of chocolate nonsense. God does not oil hearts, lest the flame of his love consume them in the fires of fake Christianity created by race prejudiced corrupted minds bent on re-creating God in their own image instead of taking on and assuming his. Whatever was Lent in their surreal season of Lent was borrowed from the Devil himself.
Sweets sounds good—I’ll take some of those 🙂
Congregating in a building architecturally recognized as a church—throwing around the jargon—citing the Gospel, God, and Christ—does not make One a Christian nor a part of the true Church. Satan is working through this church in Chicago—not God. There is no Black Bible nor White Bible—no Black God nor White God—and no Black Heaven nor White Heaven.
Mark 3:25
Matthew 7:15-20
It’s very simple. If these sheeple, the flock of this so called ‘pastor’, want to listen to this fraud, it’s their right. However, the hate in their heart’s will further damage their souls.
Satan has a better claim to be a Christian than these fools do. We have it on the authority of The Holy Bible that Satan believes in God and trembles. These demon possessed chuckleheads aren’t even as good as the devil because they neither believe in the God of the Bible nor do they tremble at Him.
“In practice with the Lenten spiritual discipline of fasting, our intent was to lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color. Our worship services in Lent have been diverse and beautiful.”
.
Point 1: white is a color
.
Point 2: diversity includes white people, as you cannot be diverse without them
.
Point 3: Christianity encompasses all people – irony and hypocrisy are lost on some people
.
First United Church of Oak Park is a merger of two liberal denominations
Blasphemous, and clearly the work of Satan.
I don’t expect this to pass the censors but here goes. This dude from this so called church must be part of the woke crowd. Maybe he needs to change the name of the church to the blm since he thinks along their stupid line. The blacks that follow this line are the ones that are pushing this country into that second race/civil war that’s been brewing for years now. When, not if, it comes, they will really pay the price since they are vastly outnumbered. Every day we see the how bad the decision that Lincoln made to keep them all in this country. Too bad he didn’t stick to his first line of thinking and ship them all back to whatever country or island that they or their parents came from. Just think of how much less trouble there would have been over the years.